Beyond the Kitchen: East Market brings in new tastes to area

Taste of Homeland

After moving to Waco four years ago from New Orleans, the Kulkarnis noticed only a meager offering of Asian foods in grocery stores, and even more eye-opening was the fact that the closest Asian market was 90 miles away.

Tim said they did research for about two years before East Market opened its doors.

“There’s a strong sense of the small business community here,” he said. “We spoke to many local restaurant owners asking them what items they’d like to see offered in a market and what items were hard for them to get.”

The couple also spoke to some of Baylor’s international students asking them what type of foods they were missing from their culture not available locally. Joyce, a freshman at Baylor University on a recent outing to East Market, said, “The things I can get here make me feel like I’ve got a little piece of home with me.”

She added she and other international students get together and enjoying cooking familiar foods found in the Asian-inspired store.

With a smile, Joni said, “That’s exactly what we want is for people to feel like they’ve found a piece of home when they shop with us.”