Beyond the Kitchen: J-Petal & Poké shares healthy fare at second location

The healthy options available at J-Petal & Poké are no longer limited to downtown Waco.

The restaurant, which opened its first location in October 2018 in Waco, launched its second site in Hewitt in May 2021.

While the restaurant is far from the ordinary fare, the customer can be sure the sweet and savory gluten-free Japanese crepes, poké (pronounced po-kay) bowls or rolled Thai ice cream is not only tasty, but healthy.

“Fresh, healthy and fun is our motto,” said Waco resident Romaldo “Mondo” Jimenez, who with his wife Nikki opened J-Petal & Poké as the first of its kind in Texas.

The idea, which came to the family while on vacation in Virginia when visiting one of their sons, was decidedly a “leap of faith” to bring the new food concept to the area.

Now, a little less than three years after the first location opened, Jimenez said they opened the second restaurant in Hewitt after having solidified a strong customer base in the downtown Waco market.

The beginnings of J-Petal & Poké, however, but it did not come without concerns.

Nikki remembered in those first months when they opened in downtown Waco that they spent a lot of time in the dining room playing games and watching cars drive by without a customer in sight.

A few months later “the tables turned,” she said, and they were on their way.

“We got through the challenges of COVID and staffing, and this really gave us an ironic momentum boost that we could overcome anything,” Romaldo Jimenez explained of the second J-Petal and Poke opening. “Of course, not without the support of our family, amazing customers, and loyal staff members.”

Togetherness

Indeed, J-Petal and Poké is a family affair comprised of a blended family that are front and center in the day-to-day operations of the business.

Nikki and Romaldo are the owners, along with the blended family of sons Thomas Roberts, J.R. Fuentes and Gavin Jimenez, and daughter-in-law Cassidy Athey.

J.R. was an area director for a supplement retail company for two years in Virginia and a regular customer at the J-Petal location in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where the family hatched the idea to bring the franchise to Central Texas.

Nowadays Fuentes is also the restaurant’s spokesperson and social media extraordinaire, which Romaldo Jimenez said is a bonus.

“Social media is a great tool for advertisement," Romaldo said. “It helps showcase the colors, freshness, and purity of our foods.”

Gavin and Cassidy also had worked in the food/customer service business for years. Since opening the Waco location the entire family has worked as a cohesive team.

“Our staff is primarily family, so we do a lot of rotating at both stores and help fill in any big gaps,” Jimenez said. “We are grateful for the staff members/managers that commute to both stores and play a vital role in building relationships with the community.”

As for the Hewitt location, customers pushed that idea to the owners.

“One of the biggest reasons we opened the new location was because we listened to our customers,” Jimenez explained. “They kept asking if we would ever put a location in Hewitt/Woodway and it really sparked our interest.”

Now a reality, the second restaurant offers a few changes to the brand, like sushi burritos.

“(They) are so tasty and beautifully made,” he said. “They aren’t too heavy, and they pack a lot of flavors and can resemble your favorite sushi roll in burrito form.

“You can go down the line and select your fresh ingredients and pair it with your favorite sauces. They are a huge hit and a great bang for your buck.”

Upgrades

J-Petal & Poké has also integrated new tools to improve the customer experience like online ordering, expanded delivery service via apps, a drive-through window for takeout/online orders, and an overall more ambient feel on the interior.

“Everything else is still original, we just got a little facelift to our brand,” Jimenez said.

The Hewitt location caters to a different clientele.

“The downtown location is a safe haven for any and everyone,” he added. “We primarily see students, athletes, faculty members and travelers going and north- and southbound.

“Hewitt sees a lot of traffic from close-by residents and surrounding families. In fact, we have become a hot commodity in this community and while the restaurant was already booming from coast to coast, we just added some Southern hospitality to it.”

The diversity of the menu is special too because customers can create what can be likened to a sushi Chipotle, selecting a yummy base like rice or greens and choosing from a wide variety of proteins to pair with an unlimited amount of fruits or vegetables mixed with “out of this world” sauces.

The Thai-rolled ice cream is made just like the street videos, and the crepes are made one-of-a-kind.

“Everyone really seems to love the new location; we see a lot of familiar faces on a regular basis,” Jimenez said. “We really are old-fashioned in a lot of ways and the good word of mouth is a huge anchor to our success.

“Being a family business allows us a lot of one-on-one interactions with our customers and it is so fun building relationships with all walks of life and earning customers’ business not only through our amazing food, but our genuine hospitality.”

J-Petal and Poké

875 S. Hewitt Drive, Suite 13 in Hewitt

254-300-5911

Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Another location at 315 S. University Parks Drive