Beyond the Kitchen: Lupita's honors daughter's memory

Lupita’s is like a hidden jewel among family-owned neighborhood businesses. In a world of fast-food dominance, Lupita’s rises to a loftier standard — everything on the menu is made from scratch. The motto posted on the sign above the restaurant says it all: “Fresh. Handmade. Homestyle.”

To owner Valentina Martinez Caro, her business is also a tribute to her beloved daughter Lupita, who passed away in 2011 in a car accident. The restaurant is named in her honor.

After Lupita’s death, Valentina and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico in search of a better future for her own children and Lupita’s two daughters. She worked four jobs to make ends meet but dreamed of opening a restaurant.

“Coworkers laughed when I told them I wanted my own business,” Valentina said. “Later, some of them ended up working for me.”

With hard work and tenacity, Valentina opened Lupita’s Restaurant in 2015.

Lupita’s is nestled amidst a row of businesses on North 19th Street, one mile from the McLennan Community College campus. The Mexican restaurant serves breakfast and lunch 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

Lunch

On the day of the interview for this story, Valentina prepared 14 lunch and appetizer selections to photograph and taste. Fourteen!

Valentina’s son, Armando Martinez, who manages the restaurant and interpreted for his mother during the interview, wasn’t surprised.

“She goes full throttle when she wants to show off our food,” he said.

True to form, Valentina’s attention to detail in food presentation and plating is impeccable. Each entree is a sensory kaleidoscope of color, aroma, taste and texture.

The menu offers 19 lunch plates of traditional favorites such as fajitas, tacos, quesadillas, flautas and barbacoa. Nine burrito lunch plates with combinations of cactus, beef, chicken, pork, fajita, barbacoa and grilled steak also appear on the menu. All lunch plates include rice and beans, and some have salad, too.

One of the restaurant’s specialties is chile relleno — a roasted poblano pepper stuffed with meat and cheese, coated in batter and fried golden brown. Because chile relleno is made to order, diners may have to wait a few minutes longer for their meal, but Armando assures it’s worth the wait.

“We aren’t fast food, but home food,” Armando said. “Go to McDonald’s for fast food.”

Mole sauce, one of Armando’s personal favorites, contains hot chilies, rich chocolate, spices and tomatillos for topping on enchiladas and stewed meats.

“It contains just the right blend of sweet, spicy and tangy, with just a little heat,” he said.

Besides mole sauce, enchiladas may be topped with salsa roja (red), salsa verde (green) or queso.

Anything on the menu can be substituted to accommodate diners’ individual preferences upon request.

“Texans can be picky, so we cater to lots of different tastes,” Armando said. “We can substitute corn tortillas for flour tortillas or hard tacos for soft tacos. Everything in Mexican cuisine can be a taco, and a taco can be used as a fork or a bowl.”

Breakfast

Breakfast is a busy takeout-time for Lupita’s, as diners stop for burritos to go. Each burrito is made to order and includes two ingredients such as bacon, eggs, sausage, ham, beans and cheese. More ingredients may be added for an additional charge.

“You can’t beat our burritos!” Armando said. “Texans love breakfast burritos.”

The restaurant also offers breakfast plates with eggs cooked any style and a choice of meat, salsa or cactus. Every plate includes potatoes and beans. One- and two-pancake plates with bacon or sausage and small breakfast tacos are available for lighter appetites.

Today

Valentina and Armando remember some of the darkest days of their past but understand that what they learned along the way has brought them to where they are today. In Mexico, Valentina worked many jobs to support her family. When the family ran out of money, she would buy one soda and some sweet bread to share the entire day.

“I always had a passion for food and worked in a Mexican high school cafeteria for a while,” Valentina said. “I’m thankful to the Lord that I was able to make use of the knowledge I learned while I was there.”

Armando believes leaving Mexico was the right decision.

“We weren’t safe because of organized crime,” Armando said. “That’s why we came here and decided to start over in America.”

Armando admits there have been many hardships along the way due in part to health problems plaguing both his mother and his stepfather, Hector. Valentina suffers from a back injury and continues to work through considerable pain. Hector had a stroke and has no mobility on his left side. Valentina has taken care of him for the past three years.

“If mother comes here at 4 a.m. to work on an order, Hector wants to come, too,” Armando said. “She tries to persuade him to stay at home and let me bring him later, but he refuses. He loves to be with her.”

Losing Lupita has been the family’s biggest blow.

“Lupita was a great warrior and a sweetheart of a person,” Valentina said. “She was willing to lend a hand to everyone.”

Lupita passed away more than a decade ago, and both her daughters have now graduated from high school. The youngest was the 2021 valedictorian of her class at Harmony School of Innovation and received a congratulatory letter signed by President Donald Trump.

Valentina said she is fueled by her promise to Lupita that she would take care of the girls, and the Lord has given her the strength to do so. Now, she is helping them save money to attend college.

Valentina says her customers are like family, and thanks them for supporting her along the way.

“The customers’ patronage has allowed us to take care of ourselves,” Valentina said. “Our business allowed us to be homeowners and to buy a car.”

Valentina said she’s passionate about cactus and displays a cactus logo on Lupita’s signs and menu.

“Cactus is resilient and can withstand the harshest weather. In Mexico, I gathered and prepared cactus to make money,” she said. “Cactus helped me support my family.” ￼

Lupita’s Bakery & Restaurant

3600 N. 19th St.

254-235-0813

Mon-Sun, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Facebook