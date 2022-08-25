Beyond the Kitchen: Sisters continue parents' legacy at Trujillo's

Although Silverio Trujillo has been gone since 2008 and his wife Delia nearly a year now, their influence and traditions are still seen, felt and tasted daily at their family restaurant on the traffic circle, Trujillo’s Comedor y Cantina (dining room and bar).

“Working hard is what Mom and Dad instilled in all of us five girls because they reminded us, ‘We weren’t given this,’” says middle daughter and manager Yolanda Trujillo. “It’s a hard job. You live, eat and breathe it, and many times we’ve wanted to give up, but we don’t want to disappoint them.”

No customers would say they’ve left disappointed after enjoying a meal at one of the area’s favorite Tex-Mex restaurants, whether feasting on Taco Tuesday dinners or trademark salsa with nachos and fajitas washed down with the famous Big Red Rita, Dos Equis beer or other drinks.

Besides the nachos, appetizers include vermicelli pasta soup and Trujillo’s Special Salad, a large, crispy flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar and Monterey cheese with a choice of dressings.

Breakfast is served all day headed by steak fajita huevos with potatoes, breakfast burritos, eggs with potatoes and refried beans or chilaquiles (scrambled eggs mixed with tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes and peppers).

For later in the day, meals feature the usual enchilada, taco, chalupa and quesadilla dinners with American cuisine like chicken-fried steak, spaghetti, chicken tenders, a hamburger or a club sandwich.

On the seafood side are shrimp or fish tacos and enchiladas, and grilled tilapia with vegetables or shrimp cocktail.

Trey Copeland is a longtime fan of Trujillo’s.

“I have eaten there my whole life,” he said. “When I was a kid the girls would carry me around while my parents ate. One time I was upset when I was a kid because they didn’t have ketchup, so Mr. Trujillo went to the other store to bring me a bottle of ketchup.

“Everyone has always spoiled me and went above and beyond for me.”

Yolanda says the family prides itself on its cuisine.

“Everything we serve is authentic, good food in a family-oriented atmosphere, thanks to our cooks, Honorio ‘Nono’ Gonzales and Jose ‘Pepe’ Escamilla, with over 45 years here together,” Yolanda says.

Memories

“Everybody knew my dad because he talked to everybody. I do that now while picking up the plates and hug three-fourths of our customers.

“He was the life of the party, carrying peppers in his pockets to give to patrons, while Mom was sweet,” Yolanda said. “Customers still ask about her and remember where she sat. We called it her throne, where she made sure the place was run right after Dad was gone and could tell if anything was wrong.”

Although born in Texas, Silverio moved to Mexico as a child and was a migrant worker in his teens, meeting his future wife (his boss’s daughter) in Minnesota. They married in 1950 in Dallas, where he began 25 years with El Chico, working his way up to district manager before buying the El Nopal restaurant in Waco’s Southgate Shopping Center and opening the current location in 1981, including many family recipes on the menu.

He was named Business Person of the Year by the Cen-Tex Mexican American Chamber of Commerce in 1982 despite only having a fifth-grade education and speaking no English when he moved to America.

“We’re easy to find because almost everyone knows where the circle is, and we’re right across it from Magnolia Table (formerly the Elite Café) with the new Element motel almost finished next door, so we benefit from that as well,” Yolanda says.

Those who come off the circle and make it to Trujillo’s can enjoy the enclosed patio, as well the main indoor area that has two bars.

The exterior wall at the entrance has artwork that commemorates one of Silverio’s special possessions.

“Dad had an old Volkswagen Beetle repainted red, white and green with our restaurant’s name and his eagle logo as a traveling billboard to make the place stand out,” Yolanda says.

A painting of that car now adorns the side facing the circle.

“If you’re new to Waco but have never tried Trujillo’s, you need to try it at least once,” Yolanda says. “You’ll be back. Many people pass by and don’t stop, but when they do, they come back.” ￼

Trujillo’s

2612 La Salle Ave.

254-756-1331

Tue and Thu, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m.

Wed, Fri, Sat, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.