Amy Peper jokes that she and her husband, Bill, call their new home “Chateau Peper” for the French country cottage aesthetic it evokes.

She can call it whatever she wants, because their custom-built house in Crawford is a reflection of the home she wanted and a testament to the skills of the people who built it.

“I like the French country design with all the little details,” she said. “Where you have something that’s old next to something new and shiny. I wanted a house that is open, comfortable and welcoming.”

While they loved their previous home with its farmhouse design and raised their kids in it, “it had a whole lot of problems,” Amy said.

“Engineers said there was too much to do to repair it,” Bill added.

They have enjoyed the peacefulness of living in the country and growing grapes for winemaking on their property. Dr. Bill Peper is a cardiovascular surgeon who owns the Vein and Vascular Surgery practice in Waco. His clinic shares a building off Highway 6 with his wife Amy’s enterprise, NuGenesis Medical Spa and Vein Care, which provides cosmetic services.

The Pepers had no plans to move, they just needed another house to live in. So two years ago that structure was bulldozed to the ground, and Bill and Amy moved into the barn at the front of the property while work on the new house began.

Research, Research

Amy said she spent about four years researching what kind of house she wanted to have, clipping photos out of magazines, reading blogs about homes, and narrowing down ideas.

She settled on two house plans that she really liked, and sat down with draftsman and designer Jason McDaniel of McDaniel Artworks in Hewitt.

“Jason melded things together from both plans and added things I wanted that weren’t in either plan,” she said.

For example, the sunroom that Amy loves was designed to be a back patio in the original plan. The sunroom has the old dining table that their kids grew up with, one of several nostalgic items they wanted to keep with the new house.

Chuck Beatty was the builder and contractor for the project.

“One thing that you realize when you do a house is all the trades involved in constructing it,” she said. “They are artisans who all have this vision of the work they do and they’re proud of.”

Amy would check in regularly with everyone involved, from framers, carpenters, masons, electricians and more, even the metalworkers who installed the courtyard gates.

“I was in the barn, so I’d hear them drive up the driveway to the house and I’d go over and ask a lot of questions,” she said.

She added that the workers were great about understanding her desire in the details.

“They understood it’s because this place is special to us,” she said.

As the house came together she or the workers would see things that could be tweaked, she said.

“They would come to me with ideas and I’d say, ‘just make it look good.’ And they did.”

It was fun to get to know the workers during the process of building the house, she said.

At one point, she recalled, the mason handed her his trowel so Amy could better show how the mortar could be smeared on heavily for an Old World-style look.

“He was very proud of the way it turned out,” she said.

While many artisans helped make the house a reality, there was a lot of hands-on work by the Pepers as well.

They did all the custom stains, such as on the kitchen cabinets.

“I’m all about textures,” Amy said. “The textures are different throughout the house. I love all the layers that you have with chalk paint.”

The initial nine-month construction plan was slowed by COVID-19, she said. Although construction crews were ready to work, the materials they needed weren’t readily available because factories were shut down because of the pandemic.

Features

The house is 4,400 square feet, which is a little larger than Amy had initially planned, but it was important that the house be “open, airy and comfortable.”

From the front door and entryway it’s a quick move into the great room, with a chandelier and a vaulted ceiling with dark wooden beams.

Many large windows are throughout the house, allowing for great views of the land around them.

Bill said they eventually plan to have friends and family over for entertaining. The home’s layout will work well for groups of people.

Amy said their old house often hosted small dinner parties in which they did the wine pairings. The parties were prizes auctioned at nonprofit benefits and Amy said they were happy to host those.

“I want us to be able to offer that,” Amy said. “Nonprofits are trying to stretch their dollars and lots of money goes into the venues. So if we can help them with that we’re glad to do it.”

But the home is also about family, they said.

“Our main goal is to have the kids over and cook together,” Amy said. “We had four kids grow up here and we love to cook. That’s why we’ve got two dishwashers and two sinks.”

It’s ultimately about having a relaxed setting where people can enjoy being together, Amy said.

“We want kids, we want people, we want dogs in the house,” she said, noting their own dogs that have a small room of their own with bedding within the mud room.

The great room has a large flat-screen TV mounted on a wall. But it’s hidden behind light blue and white screens with scenes of birds and trees.

The television doesn’t get used much except for watching movies and the news, they said. Amy admits to being more of a reader.

Amy and Bill each have special rooms that they call theirs.

Amy has her “lady loft,” which has a large sitting area and windows that allow sunlight to bathe the room. That area has been great for hosting Bible studies, she said.

Behind the sitting room is a bedroom that can enclosed with doors that hang from a rail.

The loft is the only part of the house that has to be reached by stairs. The Pepers wanted to keep their house to one floor, she said, looking ahead to their later years for easier access throughout the house.

Bill, meanwhile, has his “whiskey parlor” that looks out over the front courtyard.

It’s a room “to confer, converse, and otherwise hobnob,” he said, quoting part of a line from “The Wizard of Oz.”

He’s particularly pleased with the staining he did on the doors to the parlor.

Bill wanted the doors to look like old outside doors one might find in New Orleans that were weathered by years of exposure to the outdoor elements.

“It took a lot of paint experimentation to get that to work,” he said.

Finally Inside

After about 18 months, Bill and Amy moved into the house in October. It’s still not completely finished, with small details like doorknobs that need to be added.

The house will be heavily used later this year, first to host their daughter’s wedding in November and then a wedding rehearsal in December for a son.

One of the special moments in the construction process was inviting their children to write down favorite scriptures inside the walls and framework of the house.

But then other scriptural passages began appearing.

“The workers started writing scripture inside the walls,” she said. “It was really fun to see. We loved it and encouraged them to do that. These were the people who were building our house and they were leaving a piece of their heart here.”

She said it was also touching that several workers asked to bring their wives by the house to show them the work they did.

“We got to know them and they had a big part in making this happen,” Amy said. “They were proud of the work they did.”

So now for the Pepers, it’s about making many new memories at their French country cottage. ￼