Billy Bob's about burgers and so much more

The blast of a train horn isn’t anyone’s favorite noise, but to patrons at Billy Bob’s Burgers Bar & Grill in Waco, it’s a sweet sound.

“When some of my staff and I were on the patio developing everything here, we heard the train go by a few feet away and couldn’t hear anything else,” co-owner Tommy Ray remembers. “We thought we’d made a mistake with the location, but I decided later to make something good out of it by selling $1 pickles and $2 Fire Ball Shots when it blasts.”

That’s not all that’s different about Billy Bob’s. It also features the Fat Daddy Challenge, a 2-pound burger with a basket of fries and a 24-ounce milkshake. Anyone who finishes it all in 30 minutes or less gets a free T-shirt and photo posted on the wall, and whoever breaks the record of 7 minutes, 58 seconds gets everything free; otherwise, it’s $32.

Diners can see a woman’s touch near the restrooms. Ray’s wife and co-owner Sherri posted a sign that reads, “Men to the Left Because Women Are Always Right!”

The food, however, is no joke, ranging from appetizers like chips and salsa or queso, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and sweet potato fries, fried jalapenos and okra, Frito pie, chicken bites or the famous Billy Philly Fries with shaved steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Burger Choices

Main entrees include the basic burger for $7.50, a veggie one for $8.75 and nine more specialty options from $9.50 to $14 for the Cowboy with double meat, American cheese, onion rings and corn dogs. The others most popular are the Texan with A-1 sauce for $11.25 and the Oso Verde (Green Bear) with guacamole, jalapeno and pepper jack ($11).

The Billy Philly tops the sandwich list with its shaved steak, onions, peppers and mushrooms on a hoagie ($10.50). Other offerings include the steak Green Chile Philly, Chicken Philly, Buffalo Chicken with fried jalapenos and Swiss, the BLT and Turkey Club. Chili, queso, guacamole, bacon, poblano peppers or an egg are available to add to any burger or sandwich.

A bowl or cup of homemade chili is another option, while fries, tots, okra cost $3 and sweet potato fries or onion rings cost $4. House salads cost $5.50, while a side salad runs $3 and fiesta salads with burger or chicken cost $11.

Adult milkshakes include Amaretto, Guinness, the whipped-vodka Orange Dream and Bailey’s Irish Cream, all with vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.

The kids’ menu features corn dogs, grilled cheese and $6.50 burger and chicken baskets with fries, tots or fried okra.

Background

Born in Temple but raised in Killeen, Ray graduated from Texas Tech with a bachelor’s degree in business in 2001. He met Sherri in 2012 in Waco and they married in 2013.

Although he had no restaurant experience, he always wanted to run his own business. While working for Enterprise Rent-a-Car he jumped at an opportunity in 2019 with his former brother-in-law Chip Wells to buy out Killeen’s Billy Bob’s, which was named for the owner Billy (Bob was added to complete the Texan feel).

“The original place was a shack with two drive-through windows, and our next venture was the Stan Schlueter location, then a food truck at University Parks and Franklin,” Ray said. “I bought Chip out, and after we saw the development across the street (from the food truck location), my wife and I decided to go brick and mortar.”

Ray tackled the learning curve straight on.

“I didn’t know much about grilling when we started, so I let the established cooks show me,” he said. “I had learned how to run my own business, doing accounts receivable with good customer service, etc., and realized if I provide a good product and add staff respect, my employees will work hard for me, and the customers will see it. I try to make sure our staff enjoys working for me by providing a good atmosphere.”

The atmosphere inside provides eight TVs, streamed music, logo salutes to nearby universities and a Happy Hour from 2 to 6 p.m. Don’t bother asking about the Shiner population sign hanging on a wall. It’s nothing special, he said, just something a beer company dropped off that looked “too perfect,” so it was taken outside and scuffed up to look more rustic.

Billy Bob’s sells caps for $15 and shirts (“We Turn Grills On”) for $12.

Fresh Food, Good Staff

“I think what sets us apart is the people we have and the service we provide, fresh food cooked to please after it’s ordered with fresh local meat and produce,” Ray said. “I believe we hired the right staff who genuinely care about our customers and make them want to come back, some a few times a week. I love interacting with them, too.”

Billy Bob’s Burgers is a family endeavor with Ray’s son, Adam Keller, and regional manager Dustin Stanfield’s two daughters, Aysis and Zandria, working there as well.

The restaurant’s food truck won both times it entered the Food Truck Showdown. It won the People’s Choice Award in 2015-16 and in Killeen has been named one of the best burgers in that city the last dozen years.

Like all restaurants, Billy Bob’s took a big hit with the pandemic.

“COVID was our main challenge because not everyone was able to work, and we stopped catering because we couldn’t afford to have three or four staff leave for it,” he said. “It’s also been hard to get applicants, so all of us have put in extra hours, but I work a lot anyway, sometimes even bringing the orders to the tables.

“We’ve also had to deal with the rising cost of goods and have had to raise our prices some, but no more than we have to.”

Construction on University Parks Drive has affected business, he said, but Ray is excited about the new Baylor basketball arena to be built down the street.

“We’ve always had good business on game days, football as well as basketball, but we hope this will increase tenfold.”

Ray has a few changes planned, including menu additions and expansion.

“We’re considering opening at 8 for breakfast, expanding our kitchen, adding chicken-fried steak fingers and starting another Billy Bob’s on the China Spring Highway because it’s a growing community, and we want to be part of that,” he said. “I have good managers in Daniel Fajardo and Jessica Thomas to run things when I’m elsewhere.”

Stanfield has worked with Ray 11 years and believes the boss’s personal approach is the key to the restaurant’s prosperity.

“All who work here get to express themselves, not just recite a script what they want you to say, and you get to know everyone here from the servers to the managers,” he said.

“Tommy is hands-on, cooking with me and dropping off your food. I’ve never seen an owner like him, and others see that dedication, how much he cares for his employees and customers. That’s what makes Billy Bob’s what it is.” ￼

Billy Bob’s Burgers

300 S. Second St., Suite 102

254-424-9262

Daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (later sometimes)