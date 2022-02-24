Bird Kultgen Ford moves to 4th generation

While she was growing up, Claire Kultgen McDonald fell in love with airplanes and didn’t see herself being a part of the car business.
She is honored to be part of the legacy of Bird Kultgen Ford, started by her great-grandfather, John Henry “Jack” Kultgen, who has a portion of Interstate 35 through Waco named after him as the Jack Kultgen Expressway.
Claire took over as president in March 2021 after the retirement of her father, Peter Kultgen. Peter and Ed Kultgen, Jack’s grandsons, joined the dealership in the 1970s. Peter was president since 1987 and his brother Ed retired in 2015.
She is the fourth-generation family member in the business.
Claire co-owns the dealership with Mark Stewart, who came on board in 2018 after nearly two decades in the car business. They purchased the dealership from her father, Peter.
“Mark’s family has added to our family,” she said.
Claire’s own family includes husband Theo, who works at SpaceX, and their two daughters.
Claire knows her maiden name carries a lot of significance in Waco.
Jack Kultgen was a Michigan native who moved to Dallas after World War I and began selling cars there. He became friends with Arthur Bird, who had the financial resources that Kultgen didn’t.
They purchased the Duncan-Smith Ford dealership on North Fifth Street in Waco and relocated it to 13th Street and Franklin Avenue in 1947.
Bird never operated the business, leaving everything up to her great-grandfather, Claire said, but Bird’s name remains on the dealership because he provided the money to get it started.
Legacy
Once established in Waco, Jack Kultgen was a huge community leader who contributed to much of Waco’s growth.
Gov. John Connally appointed him to the Texas Highway Commission in 1963 and he became chairman of the commission. He also was friends with President Lyndon Johnson. When the interstate highway system was being developed and Interstate 35 would come south from Dallas, Kultgen pushed for the interstate to go through Waco instead of around it as initially planned.
He also was instrumental in getting the Lake Waco dam built and establishing Texas State Technical Institute, now Texas State Technical College, after Connally Air Force Base closed. The automotive technology center there is named for him.
Kultgen also helped with fundraising efforts to assist Providence Hospital and Hillcrest Baptist Hospital.
Likewise, he led efforts to build Floyd Casey Stadium for Baylor football games.
He also was the first Caucasian board member of Paul Quinn College and worked to hire Black employees at the dealership.
Jack Kultgen died in 1986.
Bird Kultgen Ford moved to West Loop 340/State Highway 6 in 1993 when Claire’s dad Peter was president. It became the first dealership on what would become known as Waco’s “Motor Mile.”
Claire got her first taste of working at the dealership in the early 1990s, washing cars, stocking parts and selling cars in the summer while attending Baylor.
But Claire said she had her eyes on the skies and moved to Maryland for six years, working in the aviation industry until she returned home in 2010 to work alongside her dad and uncle.
Learning
The car business grew on her, she said.
“The more I learned, the more I liked it,” Claire said of the 10 years she prepared to eventually assume leadership of the business.
Most people think new cars when it comes to dealerships, but the business is far more than that, she said.
“We’ve have different departments: the collision center, parts, service, Quick Lane, pre-owned and new vehicles,” she said. “One is just as big as the other. We do 1,200 oil changes a month. They all go together.”
She does admit to being a “little fanatical” when it comes to the technological advances that come with today’s cars.
“The screen on the new Expedition is so large; it’s like a tablet,” she said. “The Bronco has amazing off-road features. The products today are just amazing. The Powerboost Hybrid F-150 is the coolest truck I have ever driven.”
The automotive industry is moving to developing electric cars and trucks. Bird Kultgen Ford is selling vehicles such as the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning.
The dealership will be installing high-speed level 3 public charging stations later for use by electric vehicles, she said.
In her new role as president she has had a front-row seat in trying to operate during the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.
“Despite challenges of parts and inventory we always do everything we can to care for our customers as we know the impact their vehicles have on their lives and livelihoods.”
During the most impactful parts of the COVID-19 pandemic the dealership worked with employees to juggle their health and family needs.
For a business that relies on face-to-face meetings and handshakes, it was an adjustment, she said.
“Who thought you could sell and manage repairs of trucks over the cameras and Zoom?” Claire said. “A lot of people are more comfortable doing it that way now, and it is a way to provide better care for employees and customers.”
Charity
A source of pride for the dealership is providing support to charities and nonprofits, she said, and much was done during 2021.
“It is important to give back to the community,” Claire said.
Among the big events last year was Bird Kultgen raffling off a Mustang convertible to benefit Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry.
The dealership also provided 100 mammograms for women in need at the Baylor Scott and White Breast Center and plans to do it again this year.
Bird Kultgen Ford provides automotive scholarships for TSTC students and supports FFA and 4-H at the McLennan County Junior Livestock Show.
Contributions to the Midway Education Foundation, Brazos Education Foundation and dozens of other local charity projects are part of its giving effort as well as being involved in the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the United Way and the Baylor Bear Foundation.
Claire serves on the boards of the Dr Pepper Museum, Waco Business League, TSTC automotive board and TSTC Foundation, and is the current chairwoman of the Texas Dealer Academy and legislative committee for the Texas Automobile Dealers Association.
Bird Kultgen Ford celebrated its 85th year in 2021. Claire said she and Mark are passionately committed to making BK Ford the best it has ever been.￼
