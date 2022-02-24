Bird Kultgen Ford moves to 4th generation

He also was the first Caucasian board member of Paul Quinn College and worked to hire Black employees at the dealership.

Jack Kultgen died in 1986.

Bird Kultgen Ford moved to West Loop 340/State Highway 6 in 1993 when Claire’s dad Peter was president. It became the first dealership on what would become known as Waco’s “Motor Mile.”

Claire got her first taste of working at the dealership in the early 1990s, washing cars, stocking parts and selling cars in the summer while attending Baylor.

But Claire said she had her eyes on the skies and moved to Maryland for six years, working in the aviation industry until she returned home in 2010 to work alongside her dad and uncle.

Learning

The car business grew on her, she said.

“The more I learned, the more I liked it,” Claire said of the 10 years she prepared to eventually assume leadership of the business.

Most people think new cars when it comes to dealerships, but the business is far more than that, she said.