You might have made your own Christmas ornaments as a child or for a school crafts project to take home.
Colored paper. Glue. Maybe popsicle sticks or yarn were used in the creation.
Stanton Studios let’s you ramp up that experience a lot, with the chance to be a part in making your own glass ornament. Glass-blowing expert Jordan Stanton does the bulk of the work, but you can choose your colors and blow into your ornament to expand the molten glass as it’s being made.
Waco Today advertising sales representative EJ Gambardella brought her sisters — Pat Bumelis, Claudia Dowdle and Janis Haverkamp — to the Stanton Studios glass-blowing workshop recently to make ornaments for themselves and see how it’s done.
This is the seventh year Stanton Studios has offered blow-your-own Christmas ornaments, said Stanton, who has blown glass for 16-17 years but primarily as a wintertime pursuit.
He just finished a fourth year of blow-your-own pumpkin ornaments in October.
He works at Stanton Studios, which specializes in wood, glass and metal creations, alongside his three brothers with their dad, Bryant Stanton.
“This is not my day job,” Jordan Stanton said of the glass ornament-making. “It’s what I do for fun.” ￼
ABOVE: Using a hose attached to the end of the blowpipe, Pat Bumelis blows air into the molten glass, which expands as the air fills. As she does that, Jordan Stanton spins the blowpipe to fashion the ornament.
LEFT: After cutting a jack line to break the ornament from the first blowpipe, brother Tim Stanton (right) gets more molten glass on another blowpipe that Jordan Stanton attaches to the top of the ornament in order to make a hook.
RIGHT: Using a torch and tweezers, Jordan Stanton creates the hook for the ornament. After that, the ornament goes into an annealing oven for 24 hours, where the ornament cools down slowly to avoid cracking and comes out with its final color. You can’t take your ornament home the same day.