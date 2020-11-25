You might have made your own Christmas ornaments as a child or for a school crafts project to take home.

Colored paper. Glue. Maybe popsicle sticks or yarn were used in the creation.

Stanton Studios let’s you ramp up that experience a lot, with the chance to be a part in making your own glass ornament. Glass-blowing expert Jordan Stanton does the bulk of the work, but you can choose your colors and blow into your ornament to expand the molten glass as it’s being made.

Waco Today advertising sales representative EJ Gambardella brought her sisters — Pat Bumelis, Claudia Dowdle and Janis Haverkamp — to the Stanton Studios glass-blowing workshop recently to make ornaments for themselves and see how it’s done.

This is the seventh year Stanton Studios has offered blow-your-own Christmas ornaments, said Stanton, who has blown glass for 16-17 years but primarily as a wintertime pursuit.

He just finished a fourth year of blow-your-own pumpkin ornaments in October.

He works at Stanton Studios, which specializes in wood, glass and metal creations, alongside his three brothers with their dad, Bryant Stanton.

“This is not my day job,” Jordan Stanton said of the glass ornament-making. “It’s what I do for fun.” ￼