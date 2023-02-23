Almost 45 years ago, Freddy Duron, along with his wife, Dolores, started Freddy’s Glass. Three of Duron’s sons — Freddy Jr., Russell and Rodney Duron — operate the fixture Waco business today, owing their success to their father’s legacy.

One Friday afternoon in 1979, Duron’s boss announced he was closing the shop. After 22 years of steady employment at Russell Judson’s Auto Glass company, Duron found himself visiting body shops in Waco, searching for work.

The national economy was in turmoil: recovering from an energy crisis known as the Second Oil Shock and already showing signs of the extended period of recession ahead.

“He was at his wit’s end looking for work — no one in town had job openings — but he persisted for mom, us four boys, and our education,” Rodney Duron said.

If it was a unfortunate moment to be job searching, it was a riskier one to strike out on his own, as a friend suggested. Duron shrugged off the idea until, while inquiring about work at Vestal’s Body Shop, the owner recast the idea.

James Vestal, a World War II veteran, offered Duron a single bay to start his own auto glass and mirror repair. Duron protested — he had no funds to pay rent for the space. Vestal told him to set up his business, start doing well, and worry about the money later.

“Mr. Vestal took a chance on our dad. He was a godsend,” Rodney Duron said.

Getting Started

After prayerful consideration, Duron opened Freddy’s Auto Glass and Mirror Inc. in November 1979.

“We did everything in the Lord’s name. That’s how we started, and we feel that we’re blessed,” said Freddy Duron Jr.

Vestal was not the first to sense something in his father, Freddy Jr. said. Before learning the glass trade, the elder Duron plucked chickens for Frank Smith at a nearby plant. Though Duron was only educated through the seventh grade at West Junior High School, Smith knew he could never afford to keep him.

“If you told him you needed 10, he’d do 15,” Freddy Jr. said.

When Freddy’s Glass opened, Freddy Jr. returned home from Blinn College to help his father in the shop. Russell, a teenager at the time, worked between school and extracurriculars. The younger brothers, Rodney and David Duron, would follow suit.

Freddy Sr. and Freddy Jr. worked on auto glass and mirrors in the morning and on residential glass after school when the younger sons could join.

Before long, Vestal’s customers were asking for Freddy; consequently, the glass business outgrew its original bay, ultimately occupying a separate building on Vestal’s property.

“Working with your family isn’t always easy,” Russell Duron said. “Dad reminded us to focus on the work — the personal stuff will be there after 5 o’clock.”

The brothers share some unique memories from their early days working for their father — like replacing the thick panes from precarious scaffolding on the Brazos Queen, a riverboat that cruised the Brazos River between 1975 and 1983, and working on projects at the George W. Bush ranch and SpaceX facilities.

Freddy Sr. transitioned to retirement in the early 2000s, but according to the brothers, still dropped by the shop to help — from serving customers down to sweeping the floors.

Expansion

The business expanded from auto glass and mirrors and residential to commercial and beyond. While each brother has his area of focus (Freddy Jr. and Rodney on auto glass and Russell on residential projects), they work together to meet the myriad of opportunities and challenges in today’s market.

Rodney focuses on one of the fastest-evolving aspects of the business: auto safety features like lane-departure detection, digital rear-view mirrors (FDMs, full display mirror), and early brake assistance where sensors surrounding the vehicle use the mirrors and windows of a car to alert the driver to danger.

“Next, we’ll see cars alerting each other to prevent crashes,” Rodney said. “It brings new importance to what we do.”

Like many businesses, the brothers faced shortages and increased prices on materials at the outset of the war in Ukraine.

“Changes in European flight patterns meant we were waiting six months before getting the final pieces for residential installations,” Russell said.

Through technological advancements and global crises alike, the Duron brothers maintain their father’s legacy of providing quality work and doing right by others.

“Our first intention is to help people,” Rodney said. “Dad instilled in us that when people call, they need you and your service.”

The Duron brothers are also proud to be a Waco brand.

“Being a local business is significant to us. You won’t see us constantly on TV, but you’ll see us out in the community,” Russell said.

The importance of family is apparent to any customer walking through Freddy’s doors, where a photo of Freddy and Dolores Duron sits on a long shelf filled with shots of their children and grandchildren.

Freddy Duron Sr., a recipient of the Business Man of the Year Award from the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, died in 2010. In 2015, his sons received the Texas Family Business of the Year Award from Baylor University.

“People who knew our dad and his story say he would be proud of us, but we say, ‘Man, we’re proud of him,’” Rodney said, his brothers joining him in agreement. “He truly is our hero.” ￼

Freddy’s Glass

4301 Franklin Ave.

254-752-1506