Brothers continue dad's dental legacy

Martin and his wife Libby are raising three daughters and a son between the ages of 8 and 13. Martin also coaches some of the sports the kids are involved in and plays golf when he can.

Both say that in their years in the dental practice they continue to see the effect technology has in improving their care for patients.

Improvements in imaging, which provide more detailed pictures of the mouth and teeth makes it easier to diagnose the issue, which in turn makes it easier to create the appliances or prosthetics needed to help the patients, Martin said.

Taylor added that 3D printing too is coming more prevalent in dental care. Likewise, he’s seen gains in the science of the materials used in making crowns, such as it being easier to polish or creating a hardness that makes the crown more lifelike.

“It’s continually improving,” he said.

Dealing with COVID

Like many other businesses, the Starrs’ practice was shut down last year when COVID-19 began ramping up. But as health care providers they did deal with some acute needs.

“For about six to seven weeks we could see emergency patients only,” Taylor said.