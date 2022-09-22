Buckle in for the return of HOT Fair & Rodeo, celebrating 70 years

Get ready for the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, which returns Oct. 6-16 at the Extraco Events Center and fairgrounds for its 70th edition.

More than 230,000 people are expected to attend.

“It’s one of the largest and most heavily attended events in Waco,” said Melinda Adams, senior division manager — marketing and sponsorships for the Extraco Events Center.

Adams said there have been memorable experiences in the seven decades of the fair and rodeo.

“It depends on which generation you’re talking to — but many of the folks who have been around Waco for a while still talk about when Elvis played the fair & rodeo,” Adams said.

New Things

This year brings exciting changes, too, she added.

For example, the shopping experience at the Base at Extraco called HOT Shops has been completely redone with over 100 vendors to browse, including clothes, hats, candles, custom-made goods and leather work, to name a few.

There is also a sea lion show that Adams calls an “up close and personal experience with the animals.”

Attendees can download a new app that includes an interactive map to show where everything is located. The map will highlight the schedule of events, the times of rodeo, the music lineup, livestock show information, shopping, and there will be updates via the app if there are changes to schedules or weather.

“We encourage everyone to download the app this year,” she said.

For rodeo fans there will be nine full nights of rodeo this year, “more than we’ve ever had before,” Adams said.

“More nights of rodeo, but the overall fair will still be 11 days long,” Adams said. “In order to be a ‘championship rodeo,’ we needed more performances/competitive events. One rodeo has three, and the other has five, for eight total. To put it in perspective, the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) in Las Vegas has 10 total.”

The HOT rodeo, which will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on rodeo nights, will begin Oct. 7-9 with the PRCA Permit Finals Rodeo; from Oct. 11-14 there is the RAM Texas Circuit Finals; on Oct. 15 will be the Texas Chute-Out Finals. The final day, Oct. 16 will be a Mexican Rodeo Spectacular.

Attendees must have a ticket for reserved balcony or box seating. The ticket options also include gate admission to watch the variety of rodeo events such as bull riding, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping. Mutton bustin’ action for the younger set is always popular.

Area high school girls work throughout the run of the rodeo as HOT Fair & Rodeo Sweethearts (meet the Sweethearts on pages 34-36).

The livestock show will have over 7,000 contestant entries from all over the state and will be held Sept. 28 to Oct. 16.

The Concert Series on the Bud Light Stage begins on Oct. 7.

And of course, there is the carnival. HOT Fair & Rodeo gate admission will get visitors into the carnival for rides and games as well as attractions like the Kid’s Zone activities, a Swashchucklers pirate comedy show, cowboy bootcamp and the kids pedal tractor pull presented by H-E-B.

“There’s essentially something for everyone,” Adams said. “This is an exciting time for Waco and for the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. We are steadily growing, changing and expanding, and it’s amazing to watch our numbers increase every year.” ￼

HOT Fair & Rodeo

When, where: Oct. 6-16 at the Extraco Events Center and fairgrounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd.