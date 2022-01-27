Business provides needed HR services

“I discovered that I liked this and I understood the importance of having a great benefits package,” she said. “It was important for me to develop the best benefits package for our employees and teachers because when you give them the best it trickles down to the students. You have to take care of your employees!”

She has two degrees from Tarleton State University, a master’s in human resources management and a bachelor’s in business and two professional certifications in human resources (PHR and SHRM-CP)

While the late Marcus Nelson was Waco ISD superintendent he asked Botello to help start the Hispanic Leaders Network. She helped found it with Alfred Solano, Hispanic Cen-Tex Chamber of Commerce president/CEO. The organization is now a program within the chamber.

One Friday morning while she was still with the district, she attended one of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Café y Pan Dulce (coffee and sweetbread) meetings, which was at Startup Waco, and she struck up a conversation with entrepreneur Cory Dickman, who told her that small businesses were in need of HR services.

“He asked me, ‘Have you thought of starting your own business? No one does that here locally,’” she said.