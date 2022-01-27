Business provides needed HR services

Not everyone can say they began a company four days after they retired.
But that’s what Elaine Botello did, carving out a new career building on her experiences from 29 years with Waco ISD, the last decade as assistant superintendent of human resources.
“It’s been a journey to being an entrepreneur,” she said. “I feel I have this calling to serve the community and particularly business owners.”
Her company, The Victory Employer Services LLC, assists small businesses with a variety of human resources solutions, strategic human capital planning, forecasting, and recruiting employees to creating job descriptions and managing employee benefits.
It gives peace of mind to small business owners who can be overwhelmed with that aspect, she said.
“It takes the headache off them to take care of their HR needs,” Botello said.
Her business marked two years of operation, starting Jan. 29, 2020, as early concerns about the impending pandemic were bubbling up.
“When the pandemic began we learned it’s all new for everyone in human resources,” she added. “Small businesses needed my services more than ever.”
Botello is a Waco native and graduate of Waco High. She did struggle growing up as a Latina in the Waco community, she said, experiencing “hard knocks” and for a time was in a single-parent household.
She married young to the love of her life, Jesus “Jesse” Botello. Elaine and Jesse will be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day. They have three adult children and a grandson, Luca, who will turn 2 years old in June.
“It was a blessing to raise my family here in Waco,” she said.
Both attended Texas State Technical College and lived on campus. She earned her associate’s degree in information processing but struggled to find a job in her profession, she said.
At age 21 and needing to help provide for their first child, she took a job as an office clerk at Waco ISD.
“That was a blessing,” she said. “I was able to grow into other positions and be exposed to career path options.”
Administrators took notice of her skills, she said, and offered her additional duties, which she jumped at. She created the district’s first electronic procurement form for purchases. It was previously handled on paper.
Later, former Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Rosanne Stripling asked her to take over as the benefits specialist and to automate that department.
“I discovered that I liked this and I understood the importance of having a great benefits package,” she said. “It was important for me to develop the best benefits package for our employees and teachers because when you give them the best it trickles down to the students. You have to take care of your employees!”
She has two degrees from Tarleton State University, a master’s in human resources management and a bachelor’s in business and two professional certifications in human resources (PHR and SHRM-CP)
While the late Marcus Nelson was Waco ISD superintendent he asked Botello to help start the Hispanic Leaders Network. She helped found it with Alfred Solano, Hispanic Cen-Tex Chamber of Commerce president/CEO. The organization is now a program within the chamber.
One Friday morning while she was still with the district, she attended one of the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Café y Pan Dulce (coffee and sweetbread) meetings, which was at Startup Waco, and she struck up a conversation with entrepreneur Cory Dickman, who told her that small businesses were in need of HR services.
“He asked me, ‘Have you thought of starting your own business? No one does that here locally,’” she said.
Botello said the idea intrigued her, but figured that she was five to 10 years away until she retired. Her husband suggested she check with the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to see how much longer she needed to work, and surprisingly learned she could retire.
That news sealed it for her and she began jotting down ideas and a business plan in a spiral notebook.
“I think God was telling me it’s time for a change,” she said. “I prayed that God would put me in a place to be a vessel for small businesses.”
She wasted no time in beginning her new business after leaving Waco ISD.
“The Victory” part of the company name came from a bracelet she created during a team-building exercise while at Waco ISD. People in her department had to put one motivating, positive or inspiring word on the bracelet. Botello chose the word “victory” to reflect her strong Christian faith.
When she and Jesse were brainstorming ideas for the business name, “I happened to look down at my wrist and there it was: ‘Victory.’ I knew that would be the name.”
She has a dedicated desk at Startup Waco, 605 Austin Ave., and enjoys being part of the now-vibrant downtown scene. The business has two employees.
Clients like Abby Head, CEO of Head Hospitality, appreciate her services.
“We own and operate three food service locations and it is difficult to keep up with the demand of human resources,” Head said. “Elaine has given us our TIME BACK so we can work on growing our business and moving our vision forward.”
Botello said her success is a gift from God.
“I prayed that God give me the wisdom to do this, and He did,” she said. “Jesus is the center of everything I do, personally and professionally.”
The Victory Employer Services
605 Austin Ave.
254-715-7554
