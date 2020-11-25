Businesses light up places for Christmas

The company services all types of properties and the standard package starts at $500.

“We are excited to be in our busiest year yet,” Williams said. “The first year was a learning period as we relied on word of mouth. Over the last couple of years, our name has grown, and the response has been amazing.”

Starting around August, Light Waco begins giving estimates for October installations. The company begins installing in October and it is this time period until Thanksgiving, which Williams said is the time most customers want their lights up to get the season started right.

Christmas Decor by GGA

Julie Estrada with Christmas Decor by GGA said the company has been part of the local light show since 2001.

The company GGA Pest Management was established in Waco in 1987 by Dr. Fred Huffman. Slow in the cooler months, the holiday light installation was born out of necessity to stay busy during the winter months, she said.

The company joined the Christmas Decor franchise — located around the United States — and began installing lights in Waco, Temple and Killeen.

“Thus, Christmas Decor by GGA was born,” Estrada said.