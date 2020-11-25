Businesses light up places for Christmas

It is not really Christmas until the holiday lights are lit and the Christmas songs are playing in the background.
Some local businesses make sure those lights go up early, well before Christmas.
One such company is Light Waco, which began installations Oct. 1 and can continue up to Dec. 23.
Light Waco began its holiday lighting tradition in 2018 after Rhett Williams said his company saw the need for professional holiday lighting services in Central Texas.
The company is now in its third season doing the Christmas light installs and the goal is simple: “to provide you with the highest-quality product at an affordable rate,” Williams said.
For customers, Light Waco provides full-service holiday lighting, renting out the lights and customizing the lights to your home.
Williams says they use high-quality LED bulbs and provide a lifetime warranty. They also offer free repairs and can change the colors depending on the customers’ whim from year to year.
“The lights are reserved for your home each year that you use us,” Williams explained. “We offer a 10 percent discount for early installation in October and we can come back at any time to turn the lights on.”
When it is not the holiday season the lights are stored at Light Waco’s facility.
The company services all types of properties and the standard package starts at $500.
“We are excited to be in our busiest year yet,” Williams said. “The first year was a learning period as we relied on word of mouth. Over the last couple of years, our name has grown, and the response has been amazing.”
Starting around August, Light Waco begins giving estimates for October installations. The company begins installing in October and it is this time period until Thanksgiving, which Williams said is the time most customers want their lights up to get the season started right.
Christmas Decor by GGA
Julie Estrada with Christmas Decor by GGA said the company has been part of the local light show since 2001.
The company GGA Pest Management was established in Waco in 1987 by Dr. Fred Huffman. Slow in the cooler months, the holiday light installation was born out of necessity to stay busy during the winter months, she said.
The company joined the Christmas Decor franchise — located around the United States — and began installing lights in Waco, Temple and Killeen.
“Thus, Christmas Decor by GGA was born,” Estrada said.
These days Christmas Decor by GGA is famously known for installing the holiday and event lighting at Magnolia Market at the Silos as well as other Magnolia properties over the last few years.
As a professional lighting service, Christmas Decor by GGA owns, supplies and stores all the lighting, installs the lights, maintains it throughout the season, and takes the lighting down after the holidays. The company works on both residential homes and commercial accounts throughout Central Texas.
“We offer free consultations, provide our professional design advice, and supply our clients with customizable lighting colors and designs that best fit their personal style and brand,” Estrada explained. “We offer roof lighting, tree lighting, ground lighting, and décor such as garland, wreaths and Christmas trees.”
Working all year long, the company also offers event lighting for weddings and corporate events.
“As for the holidays, we start reaching out to our loyal returning customers somewhere around early August to guarantee an install before Thanksgiving,” she said. “We start installing holiday lights in October and typically fill up our entire November install schedule by end of October.”
Estrada says like Light Waco, Christmas Decor by GGA encourages people to set up their consultations as early as possible to avoid schedules getting completely booked up. The official holiday lighting season is from October to January and they remove the lights after New Year’s Day.
“Our team is running several installs a day depending on the job size in these jam-packed three to four months,” Estrada added. “We have grown immensely over the years through training and learning more about the industry, implementing best marketing practices and word of mouth from our loyal customers.”
With the pandemic still heavy on everyone’s mind, Estrada said they were interested to see how COVID-19 would affect business this year.
Not to worry, she discovered, because the company has been as busy as ever, she said.
“We know 2020 has been a tough year for everyone, and people are looking to spread some holiday joy this season — we totally understand and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” Estrada said.
Williams said his company has seen both sides of the pandemic from his vantage point.
“We have seen articles asking communities to get their lights up early this year,” he said. “On the other hand, it seems that budgets are tighter, and some are more reserved. For the most part, people are excited for the holidays and (it is) something to look forward to after this tough year.” ￼
Light Waco
1225 Franklin Ave.
254-327-0134
Christmas Decor by GGA
1904 Franklin Ave.
254-666-6242
