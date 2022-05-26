Calendar: June 2022

JUNE

2

Caritas Golf Classic

Golf tournament benefiting Caritas of Waco will be held at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave. Registration and lunch is at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes for top three teams and longest drive and closest to pin.

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Ragland Country Band will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

3

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.

3-5

‘The Crucible’

Silent House Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. Performance are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

4

Home on the Range

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum hosts its annual Home on the Range event with Texas Ranger re-enactors and stories about living on the frontier, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hall of fame, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Call 254-750-8631.

Healthy Families Expo

The second Healthy Families Expo, which provides health education, community resources, food trucks and more, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Drive.

6-11

Youth theater

Waco Civic Theatre will have a summer theater program, “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon,” for ages 6 to 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $175 per camper. Performances on June 11 and 12 at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

9

Stars Over Texas Jamboree

The family-style musical jamboree will have its “oldies edition” show at 7 p.m. in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 (first eight rows) and $16 (last four rows and balcony). Call 254-755-7257 or 254-754-3942.

Online: Information on Facebook

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

10

Pooches on Parade

Dogs and models will walk the runway with an “Alice in Wonderland” theme for Pooches on Parade: Paws in Wonderland, 11 a.m. at The Base, 4401 Bosque Blvd. The event is a benefit for Fuzzy Friends Rescue’s Angel Heart Medical Fund, which helps pay for lifesaving treatments. Tickets cost $125.

13

Youth theater

Waco Civic Theatre will have a summer music theater workshop, “Legally Blonde Jr.,” for ages 10 to 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. from June 13-30. Performances are June 30, July 1-3 at the theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive. Call 254-751-0311.

15

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Gardeners present Ashli Robken, owner of Bonnie’s Greenhouse in Waco, will discuss the basics of caring for houseplants. The program is free and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive. Call 254-757-5180. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

16

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

16-18

Baylor Theatre

Baylor Theatre performs “The Lifespan of Fact,” one of two summer productions. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. in Theatre 11 at the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Tickets cost $15 (or $25 for both productions). Call 254-710-1865. Tickets go on sale June 1.

17-18

Bob Lilly Golf Classic

The Bob Lilly Celebrity Golf Classic, which matches players with Texas sports Hall of Famers and benefits the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, will be held at Bear Ridge Golf Club. Call 254-756-1633.

18

Juneteenth Fun Day

Juneteenth Family Fun Day will be at Brazos Park East, with gates opening at 3 p.m. The show starts at 4 p.m., featuring Tony! Toni! Tone!, Michel’le and Big Rob. General admission is free to the public. VIP tickets cost $30 and are available at centexbeat.com. Call 254-495-5556 or 254-313-1450.

23

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Midnight Mustangs will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

23-25

Baylor Theatre

Baylor Theatre performs “Circle Mirror Transformation,” the second of two summer productions. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. in Theatre 11 at the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Tickets cost $15 (or $25 for both productions). Call 254-710-1865. Tickets go on sale June 1.

24

Brazos Nights

Texas musician Robert Earl Keen will perform at Heritage Square for Brazos Nights. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Keen is scheduled to perform about 9 p.m. This is the only free concert on Keen’s “I’m Coming Home” tour.

25-26

Pond tour

Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society members will open up their backyard ponds and water features to the general public. Free, but visitors are encouraged to donate, with funds going to the Waco Wetlands. Tour runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. A map is available online.

30

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Old Friends will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club on Half Price Night, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $3. No tobacco or alcohol.

JULY

1

First Friday

First Friday in downtown Waco has special activities, and downtown stores will be open late, offering events and food and drink specials. Details are on the First Friday Waco Facebook page.

4

Fourth on the Brazos

The annual Fourth of July celebration takes place at Touchdown Alley next to Baylor’s McLane Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. Free. The H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza begins at 9:15 p.m. with fireworks shot above the river between Touchdown Alley and the Ferrell Center.

7

Boot Scootin’ Dance

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country will perform at the Sul Ross Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at corner of 15th Street and Waco Drive. Admission $6. No tobacco or alcohol.

10

TriWaco triathlon

The TriWaco triathlon returns to Indian Spring Park with sprint and Olympic distance races for swim, bicycle and run. An aquabike category (swim and bike) for sprint and Olympic distances also is available. There is no race-day registration.

20

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Gardeners present Deb Tolman, Ph.D., an expert in sustainability who headquarters in Clifton, to discuss keyhole gardening and her educational nonprofit, The Silo Project. The program is free and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive. Call 254-757-5180. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.

Submissions to Calendar

Items ideally should be emailed to ken.sury@wacotrib.com by the first day of the month prior to the month the event is held. Deadline for events for the July issue is June 3.