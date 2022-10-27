Camille Johnson's real estate agency booming

Much like Central Texas’ housing market, Camille Johnson’s real estate business is on an upward trajectory.

Six years after stepping out into her own agency, Camille Johnson, Realtors, the businesswoman now has 31 agents in her fold, handling residential and farm and ranch listings throughout Central Texas.

The agency does the entire process of buying and selling houses.

“We treat everybody the same, whether it’s a $50,000 home or a $500,000 home,” she said. “We have a great group of people who want what’s best for their clients.”

She credits the agency’s success to a solid staff, headed by longtime office assistants Karen Patterson and Maggie Moore, and recent addition Laynie Gibson.

Johnson’s husband, Fred, is the agency’s chief financial officer, taking care of all of the financial aspects of the business.

“He keeps us all in line,” she said.

The Bruceville-Eddy native graduated from Baylor University with an education degree and spent six years as an English teacher in Moody, Bruceville-Eddy and Stephenville schools.

Fred served as city manager in Dublin before deciding to attend Baylor Law School to earn a law degree. That brought them back to Waco and she considered real estate.

“I was looking at it as a way to supplement my income,” she said. “I had an aunt who sold real estate and we’re a lot alike, so I thought I’d try real estate. It ended up being a perfect match for me. I enjoy meeting people.”

She worked at Coldwell Banker for 30 years before striking out on her own at age 60, a move she said was out of character for her because she generally doesn’t like change.

Agents include two family members — her daughter, Kristin Clements, and her daughter-in-law, Anna Johnson.

Despite all her years in the real estate business, she needed a broker’s license to have her own agency, so she began taking the necessary courses to make that happen.

She also needed an office. The first few months were spent working out of her home, using bedrooms as offices and constantly stepping around a fax machine situated in the hallway.

But since September 2016 the business has operated out of 104 Midway Center in Woodway at the corner of Estates Drive and U.S. Highway 84. Her office window overlooks the traffic flowing on Highway 84.

Today’s housing market moves quickly because of technology, she said. Information is accessible to anyone with a computer or a smartphone.

Camille said for her business, having an interactive, up-to-date website is crucial.

The biggest change since she began in the business is the interaction with clients.

“We used to talk with the client, learn what they are looking for and the general area, and then put together a list of houses that we would go to and look at,” she said. “Now, they give us the list of houses. With the internet they know what they’re looking for. We’ll still work on having a selection of other houses to show them, but they pretty much know what they want already.”

She said her smartphone is always close at hand for work, and though prefers face-to-face interactions with clients, texting is often their preferred choice, which she admits is more efficient.

Personal Touch

“I really like to keep a balance,” she said. “There’s a lot of interactive parts to this business. It’s important for me to have a personal connection with each of my clients.”

Johnson considers it crucial to have compassion when dealing with clients.

“A lot of times this is traumatic for the person,” she explained. “They may be looking for a home because there was a death in the family, or a divorce, or you’re moving from a place where you’ve lived for a long time. There’s a trauma that a lot of people go through.

“I believe this is a group that wants to help people and make it as smooth a process as possible. We’re not just after a commission.” ￼