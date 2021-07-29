Canine trainer strives to help dogs, veterans

Oh, that we would all be fortunate enough to have our loved one gaze longingly into our eyes and be completely content with head scratches and belly rubs.

Meet Szva (pronounced “Zeeva”), an almost 7-year-old sleek German shepherd who adores her human dad and veteran, Alan White. That feeling is mutual and evident as White gently plays with Szva’s ears, calling her a “princess who loves her Daddy.” Szva doesn’t wear a tiara, instead, she’s a princess who enjoys an occasional mutt muffin while sporting a working vest with her name imprinted on the side.

White’s idea of wanting an emotional support canine came when he was on his back recovering from injuries received while fighting in the Vietnam War. Handlers would bring in dogs to visit wounded Marines in Bethesda Naval Hospital, and unlike many of the injured in the hospital ward, White had no family visiting.

“I always noticed the dogs would make their way towards me,” he said. “Seeing the dogs, talking to them and loving on them did more good for me than my own therapy and medications.”

Their calming presence, kind eyes and wagging tails made such an impression on him, he was determined to someday have his own support dog to make a positive difference in the lives of others.