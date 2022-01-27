Cargill general manager a Waco trailblazer

“As a general manager you’re able to touch every aspect of our business, whether it’s maintenance, engineering, the financial side, health and safety …”

She uses all the skills from her years of experience to oversee a plant that moves out 1.5 million pounds of product a week, she said.

Peters says she didn’t really give much thought to the idea of being a role model for other women, until she starting thinking back to the early 2000s when she’d be in management meetings and realized she was the only woman there.

“Why was I at the table? It was because of my interest, knowledge and experience,” she said.

Peters added that she is proud of Cargill’s support of projects like the Leading Waco Women summits sponsored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, area FFA and 4-H members and their livestock, and McLennan County Pack of Hope, which provides food for nutritionally challenged students.

Peters considers her role as general manager as also being an overall team leader for the plant.

“I see myself as someone who brings people along, who provides that encouragement and allows them to believe in themselves,” she said.