Casa de Castillo celebrates century of family, good food

Casa de Castillo celebrated 100 years in the restaurant business on May 25, and the family-owned eatery shows no signs of slowing down.

Manager Mary Lou Castillo and brothers Anthony Castillo III and Richard Castillo make sure the much-loved Tex-Mex restaurant in Waco adheres to the standards set forth when their grandfather founded the place.

Customers became regulars and some regulars have been known to eat there as often as six nights a week.

The owners said a few weeks ago when the electricity went out for a while on Cinco de Mayo, customers kept eating in the dark without missing a beat.

The Casa de Castillo experience begins once you enter the wooden door. Tex-Mex aficionados immediately know it’s authentic. Pinatas are displayed behind the counter, painted murals on the walls depict scenes of the river walk, a man throwing dice and a chapel. The artwork was done by Anthony’s wife, Kathy.

And then there is the menu loaded with homemade cuisine.

Mary Lou’s excitement is contagious as you watch her greet a steady stream of customers.

“My mother and father taught us not to accept mediocrity,” she said. “We were raised by two amazing people.”

Beginnings

The siblings learned the business from their parents and grandparents. The story began in 1922 when grandfather Antonio P. Castillo Sr. arrived in Waco from Mexico. His first restaurant was The Texas Café in downtown Waco.

From there, the Aztec Café and Italian Village restaurants came next and in 1982 Antonio Castillo Jr. decided to move the family restaurant to where it is still today at 4820 Sanger Ave.

The Italian food idea began when grandfather Antonio opened a small restaurant on 16th and Franklin Avenue and people started asking for pizza. No one in the Waco area, including Antonio Sr., had ever heard of the dish, Mary Lou said.

Fortunately, there was a man in town from Chicago whose family was in the food service business in the Chicago area, and they showed Antonio Sr. and Jr. how to make pizza, lasagna and spaghetti.

It went over so well in 1951 that the family restaurant name became Italian Village. It was the first and only pizza place in Waco until the early 1960s and it took over the Mexican restaurant at the time, thus the name.

“As the years went on, they still served the Mexican food and hand-rolled all the pizza dough and even threw the dough for a while,” Anthony III says.

Eventually the uncles left to open their own restaurants in Waco and that left Anthony Jr. and his sons to work the Italian Village alone.

Italian Village had gone back to Mexican food in the ’60s when other pizza places came to town. However, the lasagna, spaghetti and pizza stayed on the menu.

“Of course, they started selling Chili Mac (spaghetti topped with chili and cheddar cheese),” Anthony III says. “They always had Chili Mac from the original restaurant, but made with macaroni. Once they had the spaghetti at the restaurant they made it the chili, spaghetti and cheese and that is still a popular dish today.”

Tradition

While the Castillo restaurants might have changed locations and names over the years, according to Anthony III, the recipes are the same ones they have used since 1922 at the Texas Café .

Anthony III remembers his grandfather fondly.

“He was a great swimmer, he had a home library, he read constantly, and he always wore a suit to work,” Anthony III. “And he did like his photo taken.”

As for the matriarch grandmother, she is remembered in the family for her love of art and cooking “and her praline recipe,” he added.

These days at Casa de Castillo, Anthony III is in charge of kitchen and middle section of the restaurant, and Richard manages the kitchen and the office. Mary Lou joined eight years ago after working in management at Cheddars and Co. in Dallas. She is now in charge of the front of the restaurant, welcoming customers with a smile.

“Our children and wives have been instrumental in our success,” Anthony III says. “We always stressed education and athletics, too.”

The family boasts 10 Baylor graduates, and all heavily involved in athletics (including Mary Lou, a standout tennis player during her time at Baylor).

“My mom, Lucille passed around one and a half years ago, but was a great inspiration to us and her grandkids,” Anthony III said. “And our wives have been tremendous supporters to be married to restaurant owners – it’s a tough gig.”

Popular Choices

The most popular dishes on the menu at Casa de Castillo are the enchiladas, fajitas and quesadillas. The staples are, of course the much-loved enchiladas, as well as the chili, rice, beans, tacos, chalupas and the Chili Mac.

“We still make the enchiladas like the ones you could eat in 1922 at the Texas Café,” Anthony III says. “Everything here except for maybe a couple of Mexican food items are made in house – all the Mexican food is made here.”

The Antonio is a signature item, which has been on the menu for years. It is the dish that is the grandfather’s namesake with a taco, a guacamole chalupa, a soft cheese taco and two enchiladas served with rice and beans.

The Josephine is the grandmother’s namesake with a taco, queso and two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans.

Family Success

Mary Lou says that she does not think the restaurant would have been as successful without all the family members. She praises the staff and says they “quickly become part of the family.”

For example, the prep cook has been with the restaurant since he was 15 years old —- he is 55 years old now.

“There will never be a time when you don’t see Bubba (that’s what Mary Lou calls Anthony III), Richard or myself cleaning tables or washing dishes because we are going to do whatever it takes to keep this place open as long as we possibly can,” she said.

After all, there have been people dining with the Castillos for many years.

“It is a very time-consuming lifestyle, but those of us who have stayed with it have enjoyed it well,” Anthony III says. “Things are going in the right direction since COVID, and we are going to stay with it as long as we can. I don’t know about another 100 years, but at least for these 100 years.”

Casa de Castillo

4820 Sanger Ave.

254-772-8246

Sun-Thu, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fri-Sat, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.