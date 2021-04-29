Cathay House focuses on traditional Chinese

“I usually help in the kitchen cooking, and I help in the front when it’s busy, too,” he said. “Most of our customers are return customers. We are not off the main street. Our customers come back and bring other people.”

Cathay House is located at 825 Wooded Acres Drive not far from Valley Mills Drive. While not on a main thoroughfare, he said his customers find his restaurant for lunch and dinner.

“Office workers come in at lunch, then at dinnertime it’s more like a family group will attend,” he said.

Lin enjoys melding the sweet and spicy flavors of his native region of Southeast China and being able to offer that to customers.

“Personally, I really like to cook,” he said. “I like that the customers like the way we cook, and it’s the best compliment when the customers really like our food. When you are cooking a dish and they tell you they like it and it just feels great; it’s better than any other compliment.”

Lin said he knows his diners enjoyed their food when they want to take some home after finishing their meal.

“They finish their plate or take the rest home because we serve big portions for the price,” he said.