Cattle Baron’s Ball returns to its Waco beginnings

“She’s 86 now and still healthy and active,” Burleson says. “And also in memory of my maternal grandmother, who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at age 49 when I was very young.”

It’s also personal for the Holmeses.

“My mother and sister were cancer victims and the tragedy of this disease really hit home for me,” Waco City Councilman Jim Holmes said.

Cindy added that Jim’s sister, Kathy, formed and participated in a Relay for Life team as she fought colon cancer.

“Kathy is an amazing, strong and loving woman, and she continues to inspire me,” Cindy Holmes said of her passion for making a difference and getting the word out to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Change

One related event with the Cattle Baron’s Ball that will be skipped this year is the style show, which is being canceled because of concern over COVID-19 cases.

Madison Douglas, senior development manager with the American Cancer Society, says it was a tough decision to cancel the show, but “due to it being a survivor-centric event and with the increase in COVID cases rising,” she believes the committee made the right decision.