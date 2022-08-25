Cattle Baron’s Ball to hold 30th Centex event in new surroundings

The Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball fundraiser marks its 30th year at a new venue and in a new month, but its purpose in raising funds for the fight against cancer remains the same.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our event at the stunning Knoxville Ranch venue (near West on Leroy Parkway),” said Madison Douglas, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society Inc.’s South Region. “If you have never experienced this amazing space, Cattle Baron’s Ball is the time to come out for a beautiful evening that you won’t forget.”

The venue is 15 minutes north of McLane Stadium, a short drive up and then off Interstate 35.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball has been held since 1993.

“We are so excited to be working, once again, with our incredible Central Texas community, who proves over and over their generosity, kindness and dedication to our mission,” Douglas said.

Theme

This year’s theme for the ball is “Strong as Steel.” Douglas says she believes the theme is perfect because it pertains to both those who have battled cancer and those around them who fight against cancer through their time, donations and dedication to events like Cattle Baron’s Ball.

Co-chairs of this year’s ball are Trevor and Charley Beuerlein, who could not agree more.

“These are exciting times we are in,” Trevor said. “When you look around and see all the things that didn’t exist, that we didn’t even dream of 15, 10, or even five years ago. One day we hope cancer will be on the list of things remembered from the past.”

Trevor got involved with the Cattle Baron’s Ball in high school. In college he volunteered to help with the Cattle Baron’s Ball VIP parties.

“In college I met Charley and as soon as we could, we got back involved with Cattle Baron’s as both volunteers and sponsors,” he said. “So, for roughly the last 15 years we have been involved in one way or another.”

Charley added, “It’s all the people that come to the ball, and that help as sponsors that make this event so special. Whether it’s your first year or you have been a patron for decades, your sacrifice to contribute to this worthy cause is appreciated. We understand there are so many causes out there to contribute to, but for us, kids and cancer are at the top of our priority list.”

Remember the Kids

Indeed, like the Beuerleins, over the years those involved with the Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball have been touched by the many lives the event affects.

This year’s honoree, 6-year-old Avery Stone, has ATRT (Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor), a type of brain tumor.

“We have been touched by many people in the community and through work who have had to battle cancer with their little ones,” Trevor said. “Charley is an operating room nurse and has seen first-hand what cancer can do.

“We couldn’t imagine having to go through something like that with our two girls. So, this year we are proud to raise funding for pediatric cancers.”

According to statistics, about 10,470 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

The American Cancer Society’s statistics for ATRT from cancer.org’s direct link reports that brain and spinal cord tumors are the second most common cancers in children after leukemia.

These types of cancer account for about one out of four childhood cancers and more 4,000 brain and spinal cord tumors are diagnosed each year in children and teens. The incidence rate — number of tumors per 100,000 children — has not changed much in recent years.

“Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades,” Douglas added. “Because of major treatment advances in recent decades, 85% of children with cancer now survive five years or more. Overall, this is a huge increase since the mid-1970s, when the five-year survival rate was about 58%. Still, survival rates can vary a great deal depending on the type of cancer and other factors.”

Frightening Numbers

In fact, after accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14, according to American Cancer Society statistics. About 1,050 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer in 2022 in the United States.

The Beuerleins said working on the ball this year has not always been easy, with juggling work, raising two girls and operating their ranch in a drought.

“It all seems like a small task when you have that goal in sight,” Charley said. “We have been blessed with some great help from both family and friends to make it work.”

After all, it does take a village.

“We could not do it without the help of our incredible sponsors and volunteers,” Trevor said. “This year’s presenting sponsor is Ascension Providence. We are so grateful to be partnering with them again to continue the mission of the American Cancer Society. Cattle Baron’s is one of the largest fundraisers for the American Cancer Society and is also one of the longest-running charity events in Central Texas.

“We take the honor of chairing this type of event very seriously, not only because of the cause but also to ensure the ball’s legacy to continue to help fight cancer for years to come,” he said. “As much as we would like for this battle to be over tomorrow, we have to be willing to see it through until we win the war.”

The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. It is the largest nonprofit funder of cancer research in the United States outside of the federal government.

Douglas said according to information at cancer.org/research, more than $5 billion in cancer research has been invested since 1946, all to find more – and better — treatments, uncover factors that may cause cancer, and improve cancer patients’ quality of life.

“While most people know us for our research, we do so much more,” Douglas said. “We attack cancer from every angle. We promote healthy lifestyles to help you prevent cancer.

“We research cancer and its causes to find more answers and better treatments. We fight for lifesaving policy changes. We provide everything from emotional support to the latest cancer information for those who have been touched by cancer and we do it all 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” ￼

Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball

When, where: Nov. 5 at Knoxville Ranch

What: American Cancer Society fundraiser. This year’s focus is pediatric cancer.