Cattle Baron’s Ball will blaze virtual fundraising trail in 2020

Whether your home is a cozy bunkhouse by the river, or you lay claim to the Ponderosa, the chance to fight cancer by participating in the Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball will be on Oct. 1.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s fundraising event will be a virtual online event, and anyone with internet access can “attend” the event in the comfort of their own home and with their posse.
The ability to pivot fundraising efforts for many nonprofits in this age of COVID-19 has not been easy. June 27 was the first date set for the ball, then it was moved to Sept. 11. As community COVID-19 infections increased, it became apparent that the ball would need to be a virtual event to keep everyone safe, organizers said.
“Converting to a virtual event does not come without angst,” said Cindy Holmes, who co-chairs the event with husband Jim Holmes, Debby Burleson and Thomas Smith.
“We have really great sponsors and donors that support us every year and we did not want to disappoint them by not having the ball, but we weren’t sure the direction COVID would take us over the next few months.”
KWTX, this year’s media sponsor for the ball, will assist in preproduction to make sure technical aspects are in place to help make the most of night while raising money for the cause. Viewers can access the virtual event by visiting CentralTexasCattleBaronsBall.org. The link will be found on the home page that will read “Click Here to Join the Virtual Event.”
While final details are still in the works, recognition of sponsors will take place during the live event and viewers will enjoy an aspect of musical entertainment. Viewers will have the opportunity to donate online or by phone, and can watch the fundraising amount grow throughout the evening. Kick-off time for the virtual event is 6 p.m.
Same Mission
The American Cancer Society estimates 1.8 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2020, and over 600,000 deaths will occur from cancer. It is the second leading cause of death in the United States.
A recent Wall Street Journal article reported that COVID-19 has spurred roughly $13 billion in donations for relief funds and for medical and vaccine research, according to an analysis by Candid, which tracks and analyzes global philanthropy.
The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Funds raised the night of the virtual Cattle Baron’s Ball will benefit patients in McLennan County and beyond. Organizers said the need for raising funds this year is even more pronounced as important feeder events, such as the Couture for the Cure style show, were scratched this year due to the pandemic.
A portion of funds raised will be earmarked for research on cancers affecting the gastrointestinal tract. This includes the esophagus, stomach, pancreas and colon.
Helping Here
Funds raised from the ball help patients and their families deal with a cancer diagnosis. Cancer care is a multifaceted approach and funding is used to prevent, treat and support those affected. Earlier this year, American Cancer Society sold its Waco office, putting that money back into the fight against cancer.
Although ACS no longer has a brick-and-mortar presence in Waco, Madison Douglas, development manager of distinguished events for the Waco region, emphasized that cancer support remains available.
A 24/7 caller hotline at 1-800-227-2345 is available and has provided much support, especially in this time of social distancing. Staffed by trained ACS associates and volunteers, it answers questions and offers emotional support. Last more than 76,000 Texans received guidance from the hotline, according to ACS statistics.
Additionally, funds raised help maintain the cancer survivor’s network at csn.cancer.org. Cancer discussion boards and chatrooms help build a network of support for those affected by cancer.
Tobacco and vaping cessation, breast cancer awareness, prevention of other cancers and advocacy news are also included in the National Cancer Information Center website.
Cancer is the second cause of death in the United States, and giving must continue to eradicate this illness, Douglas said.
“Funding research dollars is what makes a huge difference in the lives of patients,” she said. “Clinical trials patients participate in were originally backed by the Cancer Society.”
Pivoting in Pandemic
This is the 28th year Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball has been involved in the cancer fight. Even in a so-called normal year, the ball requires months and months of planning. A global pandemic didn’t deter ball co-chairs from continuing in the fight.
”We felt that moving to a virtual event was important,” Cindy Holmes said. “Cancer doesn’t stop just because the world around it shuts down.”
Ascension Providence Health Center is this year’s presenting sponsor. “We have really great sponsors and donors that support us every year, and we did not want to disappoint them,” Holmes said.
Jim Holmes, Cindy’s husband, understands personally the effect a cancer diagnosis can have upon a family.
“My mother and sister were cancer victims, and the tragedy of this disease really hit home for me,” he said. Cindy added that Jim’s sister, Kathy, formed and participated in a Relay for Life team as she fought colon cancer.
“Kathy was an amazing, strong and loving woman, and she continues to inspire me,” Cindy Holmes said.
Co-chair Thomas Smith has been involved with the ball for many years. A two-time widower, his second wife was twice a cancer survivor. He understands first-hand the importance of cancer research and the lifeline of hope it.
“We are here to fight cancer,” Smith said. He’s been encouraged by the ball’s underwriters who have collectively said they will support the virtual event on the same level as the usual in-person event. As always, Central Texas’ generosity is impressive, Smith said, “We have been very blessed to have extremely generous underwriters and donors helping us.”
Bucking Cancer
Steve Beard, 71, a longtime Waco resident and retired attorney, received a jolting surprise in 2008 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He opted for robotic prostate surgery, a relatively new surgical technique at the time offered in a Houston-area hospital.
After a successful surgery and uneventful recovery, Beard will given a clean bill of health. He returned to his active lifestyle of golfing, fly fishing, church and social activities. He described himself as “healthy, healthy.”
Little did he realize that in just three years he’d receive another cancer diagnosis and he’d be back in the fight of his life.
In July 2011 it was time for his routine colonoscopy when Beard noticed he’d begun having some difficulty swallowing.
“Nothing big at all,” he said. “I just had to double-swallow. I had no pain.”
At the insistence of his wife, Alyce, he mentioned the issue to his GI doctor, who scheduled an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) to be done along with the colonoscopy. During an EGD a small flexible tube with a camera at the end is placed down a sedated patient’s throat to visualize the throat, esophagus and top portion of the stomach.
The colonoscopy results were clean, but the EGD revealed stage IV esophageal cancer. After discussing his case with doctors, he decided to pursue treatment at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Ultimately, Beard found himself in the chemotherapy chair every other Wednesday for four months at M.D. Anderson. Other than some thinning of his hairline and manageable nausea, side effects were thankfully kept to a minimum, he said.
Twenty-eight proton radiation treatments added a one-two punch in his cancer treatment regime. By December 2011, Beard said he was physically exhausted and overcome with nausea. His body was given a much-needed rest and recuperation.
In February 2012, his Houston doctors launched the last weapon in their assault against his cancer. Beard endured an eight-hour surgery, which included a literal overhaul of his stomach and esophagus. His surgeon, Dr. Reza Mehran, remains a close friend today.
Beard said of M.D. Anderson, “It’s truly a medical machine that is lubricated with compassion.” He said he never met an employee who didn’t have a smile on their face or who wouldn’t go out of their way to help a patient or family member.
Dollars raised for cancer research, prevention and treatment make all the difference in the world for patients and their loved ones who are affected by this disease, he said. In 2016, Beard and his family established the Steve, Alyce and Stephanie Beard Endowment for Thoracic Research and continue to contribute to this fund.
Beard will be recognized during the virtual event as this year’s honorary chair and share his story about his cancer fight.
Advice
What advice would Beard give patients and family members who find themselves grappling with a cancer diagnosis?
“First and foremost, stay off the computer,” he said. Misinformation abounds online, and only you and your doctor are qualified to treat you and your type of cancer, he said.
Beard also suggested writing down questions before a medical visit and leaving ample space on the page for answers. Beard said his wife and daughter Stephanie accompanied him to doctor visits, and they’d all jot down what they heard.
“This really helped, because one of us would miss something said, and the other of us would pick up on what was told to them,” he said. He also emphasized not to be afraid to reach out for help when you need it.
Lastly, Beard said, “Don’t be afraid of the big C. Keep your chin up!”
Support systems play such an important role in helping a patient and their loved ones deal with cancer, he added. Beard credits his strong Christian faith, great medical team, and the love of family and friends in helping him recover from his cancer battle.
He described Alyce as his “Florence Nightingale” as she helped care for him day and night throughout the ordeal. He commended Stephanie on keeping family and friends updated on his progress and prayer needs through regular emails and Facebook posts.
“Stephanie was my cheerleader!” he said. Both he and Alyce marveled at the constant stream of calls, emails, texts, cards and letters sent their way throughout the life-changing journey.
Alyce said, “People whom we didn’t even know were kind enough to let us know they were praying for us!”
Steve added, “Those gestures are highly effective in maintaining morale.”
Today, Beard remains active and thankful for the gift of life. Refusing to squander opportunities he’s been given, he asks himself, “What am I supposed to be doing?” He believes his responsibility is to give back in the fight against cancer.
“Invest in our future health,” he said. “It takes care of ourselves and our families.”
Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball
What: Annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, which will go to an online format this year.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 1
Online: CentralTexasCattleBaronsBall.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!