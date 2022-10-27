Cen-Tex Roof Systems takes pride in community involvement

“No one ever became poor by giving.” That quotation by Anne Frank has words that Cen-Tex Roof Systems President Tony LeNoir has taken to heart in both his life and his business.

Cen-Tex Roof Systems is a fully insured and bonded company that carries worker’s compensation on all its employees. It has earned an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau and has done jobs at virtually every major location in the Waco area, from L3Harris Technologies, SpaceX and Coca-Cola to Baylor University … even the home of the late Allen Samuels.

In addition to placing new and repaired roofs on homes and businesses, as well as carports and patios, it offers a wide variety of other services, including remodeling, sandblasting and powdercoating, custom gates and openers and seamless gutters.

Among Cen-Tex Roof Systems’ employees are LeNoir’s wife, Dena, a full-time school teacher who helps as a receptionist during the summer; her mother, Marijean Blount, who is the full-time receptionist; Dena’s brother, Cory Tucker, who is in charge of metals with the Cen-Tex Metals portion of the business; and Hunter Schreiber, superintendent of Cen-Tex Metals.

Keeping things running smoothly are office manager Sandy Moore and operations manager Dan Baros.

Getting Started

LeNoir worked summers and spring breaks during high school growing up in the Dallas area, but his parents are Central Texas natives; his father, the late Blanchard “Doc” LeNoir, was born in Marlin and his mother, Martha, is from Groesbeck.

He worked during his college years at Navarro College and Texas A&M for a roofing company run by the father of three brothers who were high school friends. LeNoir started Dalco Roof Systems in 1987 and later that summer worked his first hailstorm-repair job in El Paso, one of many long-distance projects.

LeNoir has used those decades of experience to please customers since, with several comments of appreciation shared on the Cen-Tex Roof Systems website. The walls covered with team photos and plaques of dozens of youth sports teams LeNoir and company have sponsored over the years.

A displayed newspaper article summarizes the repair for Mart’s Rucker Park concession stand near a framed recognition from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for helping raise $700,000.

“I really enjoy volunteering as a sponsor and coach at all levels and ages of sports, especially soccer, baseball, basketball and football around Central Texas from Axtell and West to Riesel and Groesbeck,” LeNoir said. “Brandon Honea and I started the West Youth Football League in 2001, but my heart is with the Challenger League for baseball and No Limitations football.”

Never one to turn down a good cause, the company president is a member of the chambers of commerce for both Waco and West, and is in the Partners: Friends of McLennan County Inc. group that does special cooking projects, including the McLennan County Junior Livestock Show each year.

LeNoir is especially honored to have received the Stewardship Award as the Texas Family Business of the Year by Baylor’s Institute of Family Business.

He also is an avid rancher who operates the Tucker-LeNoir Cattle Co. in Axtell with brother-in-law Kyle Tucker.

Metals Business

Cen-Tex Metals is located just north of Waco on Interstate 35 and the metals business has been booming with it recently training a second crew to handle the demand.

Cory Tucker, LeNoir’s brother-in-law, is in charge of the metals side of the business, scheduling workers and lining up projects, which includes installing metal gutters, as well as fencing and gate openers.

The business does a lot of metal artwork, which has included some intriguing designs. He recalled a set of double gates designed to look like oak trees that come together upon closing.

Cen-Tex Metals has three gutter machines and the crews, after taking precise measurements, are able to make the gutters on-site, he said.

Hunter Schreiber is the superintendent of the metal shop and the only one who works the plasma table, which does the metal cutouts that homeowners seek.

“We can do just about any cutout the customer wants,” he said. Cen-Tex Metals does jobs within about a 1½-hour radius, but it also mails a number of smaller pieces to wherever the customer lives.

LeNoir, a business management major at A&M, has practical advice when it comes to replacing roofs.

“The average roof around here takes about eight hours for my crew to replace and lasts about 13 years with the Texas heat, 15-18 (years) at most,” LeNoir said.

About 80% of its job are residential, he said, though Cen-Tex Roof Systems has carved out a bit of a name for itself by replacing roofs on area churches, most recently First Baptist Woodway. It also recently re-roofed the McGregor Police Department building.