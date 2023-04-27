My mother swore by a single kitchen tool. It was more functional to her than any of her beautiful cookware, her fancy cutlery or her slick gadgets. She said that this tool helped her whisk eggs, shred meat, stir pancake batter, fry chicken, and make French toast. What was that one item? A fork. Not a fancy fork. A table fork.

If we subscribed to the Jo Ann Miller fork folktale, she would have us believe that she could create an entire holiday meal with that single implement. Yes, she was prone to hyperbole. So am I, but that’s how I learned to cook — with a fork in one hand.

Owning a Gourmet Gallery taught me about the multitude of available kitchen gadgets. I bought into the idea that there is a whisk for all reasons – balloon for whipped cream, flat for sauces, coiled for salad dressings. I pored over every garlic gadget invented — the roller, the classic press, the slicer box that can slice, mince or cube your garlic. I bet there are a thousand garlic gadgets, and I loved them all!

Post-Gourmet Gallery, there are many things in my kitchen I think I can’t live without. There are several items I prefer not to live without. And then there are some things that are unnecessary, but they simplify my cooking experience.

This list of 39 favorites starts with the whimsical and ends with the essential. I’m certain I left something out, but I hope this helps you stock your kitchen.

39. Le Creuset cookware — My favorite but extravagant … and heavy.

38. Mandolin — This tool is great for slicing almost any vegetable, but it can be VERY DANGEROUS. ALWAYS use the guard. (I speak from painful experience.)

37. Garlic gadgets — These are nice to have, but they are not vital. The one garlic gadget that I really DO like and use a lot is my garlic roller just because it makes peeling garlic easy.

36. Vitamix blender — This pricey “blender on steroids” is NOT a must-have, but boy is it great for making smoothies, hot soups and sauces. It even grinds grains. And those pina coladas will never be as smooth with a regular blender.

35. Immersion blender — It’s cool to be able to blend your soups and sauces right in the pan. No more pouring hot liquids into a blender then back into the pan.

34. Food processor — My sister does not have one and gets along just fine. It’s a nice “extra” though and can save a lot of chopping, grating and mixing time.

33. Foldable splatter screen — A splatter screen helps keep hot grease off you and your cooktop. The foldable handle saves storage space.

32. Springform pan — Only mandatory if you make cheesecakes or tortes.

31. Bundt pan — As Maria Portokalos said in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding:” “Oh, it’s a cake!”

30. Funnel — Mine gets a lot of use, but you also can roll up a sturdy piece of paper into a funnel shape.

29. Mixer(s) — While I love my KitchenAid stand mixer, I could live with just a hand mixer.

28. Whisks — I prefer at least one large and one mini. I use the mini for small amounts of sauces, mustards, aioli sauces and salad dressings, but you can also just use a fork.

27. Rolling pin — But an empty wine bottle works just about as well.

26. Salad spinner — Very handy, but you can probably live without it.

25. Hand-pull chopper — Kuhn Rikon makes a great little chopper that simplifies chopping but is much smaller and less expensive than a full-blown food processor. No electricity is required.

24. Scoop colander by Joseph Joseph — This innovative device serves as a colander, a strainer and a slotted spoon.

23. Peeler — I prefer a y-shaped peeler.

22. Lid lifter — This is a can opener that removes the lid without leaving behind the sharp edges or shards of metal.

21. Locking tongs — No kitchen should be without at least one set.

20. Mason jars — These aren’t just for canned goods. I use them with sturdy plastic lids for storage, salad dressings, marinades.

19. Kitchen scissors.

18. Grater/zester — Microplane is my favorite brand.

17. Bench scraper — This handy tool not only cuts smoothly through dough, it also makes scraping up all of those onions you just chopped to put in your beans easier.

16. Cookie scoop (several sizes) — These handy little gadgets work for more than just cookies. Use them for forming meatballs and scooping muffin batter and ice cream.

15. Nesting mixing bowls.

14. Citrus juicer — By far the best juicer I have ever used is the Chef’n FreshForce. As “Serious Eats” puts it: “It’s the most efficient juicer while also staying easy on the wrists.”

13. Hot pads/oven mitts — If you ever use your oven, you must have these!

12. Kitchen scale — The precision of a kitchen scale is a game-changer for measuring the ingredients for baked goods.

11. Meat thermometer — Not only does a meat thermometer alert you when your chicken is medium rare (DANGER!), but it also shows when your steak reaches the ideal temperature for your taste.

10. Parchment paper and heavy-duty aluminum foil — These are ideal for lining baking pans. It aids immensely in cleanup.

9. Strainer/colander — As Adam Jernigan says in his article for folks moving into their own place for the first time: “You’ll use a strainer to drain the liquid from vegetables, pasta and your box of mac and cheese.” It’s also helpful for rinsing fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs if you don’t want to invest in a salad spinner (See #28).

8. Spoonula — I use this every single day. When I can’t find it, I’m upset. The brand I have is called Ela’s Favorite Silicone Spatula Spoon by RSVP International. Serves as both spoon and spatula, just as the name claims.

7. Thin spatulas, one for non-stick surfaces and one for metal surfaces — I still have a plastic one from college. It’s the perfect spatula for flipping eggs in a non-stick pan. Don’t know what I’ll do when/if it breaks. I have another thin spatula that I use when cooking on stainless steel or cast iron. To me the trick is they need to be thin but sturdy.

6. Bakeware — At a bare minimum, a kitchen needs at least one cookie sheet (I prefer half-sheet pans.), a glass baking dish and a muffin tin. A half-sheet pan can do quadruple work of baking cookies and sheet cakes as well as roasting vegetables or making a sheet pan meal. I have several and use them regularly. Glass baking dishes can accommodate most cakes, quiches (although they may have to be square), and meatloaves. Muffin tins are for, well, muffins, but you can make small quiches, meatloaves, yeast rolls and even cornbread if you must.

5. Cookware with lids — One large and one small saucepan, stockpot, 10-inch non-stick skillet, cast iron skillet. Saucepans are for cooking anything that is primarily liquid in smaller batches. Stockpots come in handy for larger batches of pasta, beans, potatoes and making broths or stocks. At least one non-stick skillet makes morning eggs a breeze. A well-seasoned cast iron skillet is practically non-stick and is crucial for perfect cornbread.

4. Measuring utensils — Every well-stocked kitchen needs both liquid and dry measuring cups along with a good set of measuring spoons. My favorite liquid measuring cups are Oxo angled measuring cups. I have several sizes, but my 2-cup and my mini-cup (measures up to 4 tablespoons) get the most use.

3. Non-skid cutting board.

2. Sharp knives — Chefs, paring, serrated. Having good cutlery improves your cooking experience tenfold. I rarely use any others, and I try to keep the blades sharp with a small handheld sharpener for daily use. Have them professionally sharpened occasionally.

And most importantly …

1. Fork — because I can create an entire holiday meal with it. ￼