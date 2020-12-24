Central Texas Foodie: A journey from Casablanca to ras en hanout

Embarrassingly, before I began “research” for this article, all I knew about Morocco came from “Casablanca,” a certain 1943 movie starring Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart. (And frankly, I never even watched it with much zeal until I met Joe. He is a big fan of lead character Rick Blaine, played by Bogart.)

So, I embarked on a crash course in all things Moroccan. It hasn’t taken long to become fascinated with the country’s history, culture, and food. I found the following morsels of information (some of little value) particularly interesting.

The world’s oldest continually operating university, the University of al-Qarawinyyin, founded by a woman in 859, is in Fez, Morocco.

Morocco was the first country to recognize the United States of America as an independent nation.

According to Epic.travel, it is the only Islamic country where women’s rights are enshrined in the constitution.

Epic.travel also says that because of their strength and good temper, “female mules are more highly prized than males” in Morocco. (Incidentally, the website does not clarify if it is male mules or male humans that are less prized than female mules.)

Geographically, Morocco is just a bit larger than the state of California.