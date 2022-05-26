Central Texas Foodie: Beans, that magical fruit

The word “bean” comes up in an awful lot of everyday idioms. For example: my husband and my brother are bean-counters; a tall slender person might be called a bean pole; my father often said, “It doesn’t amount to a hill of beans,” when a situation is just not worth worrying about; or, if a child is “full of beans,” she or he is exuberant and playful.

And the word shows up frequently in art and literature. Take this reference to Berti Bott’s Beans in J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone:”

“You want to be careful with those,” Ron warned Harry. “When they say every flavor, they mean every flavor — you know, you get all the ordinary ones like chocolate and peppermint and marmalade, but then you can get spinach and liver and tripe. George reckons he had a booger-flavored one once.”

Ron picked up a green bean, looked at it carefully, and bit into a corner.

That may refer to jelly beans, but there is also “Jack and the Beanstalk,” a story about magic beans. One of my all-time favorite movies is “The Milagro Beanfield War.” Or consider Shel Silverstein’s lyrics in “Beans Taste Fine.” He sings, “After you’ve been havin’ steak for a long time, beans taste fine,” praising the pure pleasure of the ordinary.

A more serious-minded example is Gwendolyn Brooks’ stirring poem describing aging and poverty and determination and love — all in three stanzas.

“The Bean Eaters”

They eat beans mostly, this old yellow pair.

Dinner is a casual affair.

Plain chipware on a plain and creaking wood,

Tin flatware.

Two who are Mostly Good.

Two who have lived their day,

But keep on putting on their clothes

And putting things away.

And remembering ...

Remembering, with twinklings and twinges,

As they lean over the beans in their rented back room that is full of beads and receipts and dolls and cloths, tobacco crumbs, vases and fringes.

These are the beans of humble means. But shouldn’t we reconsider their modesty? Shouldn’t beans represent health, affluence, vitality, and life?

According to the Vermont Harvest of the Month website, the nonprofit notes that ancient Romans prized beans “so highly … that the four leading families took their names from them: Cicero (chickpea), Fabius (fava), Lentullus (lentil), and Piso (pea).”

There are more reasons to prize and praise beans. Livescience.com says that beans are “one of the seven perfect survival foods.” They are an excellent source of protein, fiber and folate. They are very low in fat. Many studies suggest that they may reduce risk factors of heart disease, diabetes and even cancers.

Beans are truly a superfood. Let’s relieve beans of their lowly reputation and celebrate their flavors on our palates with these delicious and healthful bean recipes.

Black Bean Salad

Adapted from a recipe by Kathryne Taylor

Serves 6

3 cans of black beans (15 oz. each) or 4½ cups cooked black beans, rinsed and well-drained

1 cup defrosted frozen corn

1 orange or yellow pepper, chopped

1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

1 cup chopped red onion (from 1 small onion)

½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro (about ½ medium bunch)

1 medium jalapeño, finely chopped (keep the seeds for heat, or remove them for mild flavor)

½ teaspoon lime zest (from 1 lime)

2 tablespoons lime juice (about 1 lime), to taste

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup white wine vinegar

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ adobo sauce from canned chipotle chilis

½ teaspoon salt, to taste

In a large serving bowl, add all the ingredients and toss to combine. Taste and adjust as necessary until the flavors really pop.

Cover and chill to enhance the flavors — preferably for at least 2 hours. Serve in individual bowls as is or in avocado halves. This will keep for three to four days. You may need to add an extra squeeze of lime juice to rejuvenate.

To me, this is a whole meal, but if you want to add an animal protein, this salad pairs beautifully with grilled chicken or salmon.

You can leave out the oil and white wine vinegar for a flavorful salsa to serve alongside tortilla chips.

￼

Shrimp and White Bean Salad with Garlic Toasts

Adapted from America’s Test Kitchen Recipe

Serves 4

4 (¾-inch) slices rustic bread

3 garlic cloves (2 minced, 1 peeled and cut in half)

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped fine

1 small red onion, chopped fine

¼ teaspoon table salt, divided

Additional salt to taste

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon dried Greek seasoning (like Cavendar’s, or make your own – recipe below)

2 (15-oz.) cans cannellini beans, rinsed

¼ cup water

1 pound extra-large shrimp (21 to 25 per pound), peeled and deveined

⅛ teaspoon pepper

2 ounces (2 cups) baby arugula or spinach

2-4 tablespoons lemon juice

Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Spread bread out evenly over rimmed baking sheet. Broil, flipping as needed, until well-toasted on both sides, about 4 minutes.

Rub 1 side of each toast with garlic clove halves, then drizzle, brush, or spray with 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add bell pepper, onion and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in pepper flakes, minced garlic and Greek seasoning. Cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add beans and water and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to serving bowl and cover to keep warm.

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels and sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper. Wipe skillet clean with paper towels. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in now-empty skillet over high heat until just smoking.

Add shrimp to skillet in single layer and cook, without stirring, until spotty brown and edges turn pink on first side, about 1 minute. Turn off heat, flip shrimp and let sit until opaque throughout, 30 seconds to one minute.

Add shrimp, arugula and lemon juice to beans and gently toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and drizzle with extra olive oil to taste. Serve with garlic toasts.

Homemade Greek Seasoning

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon ground thyme

1 teaspoon dried onion

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon dried dill weed

⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Pinch of cayenne

Combine all ingredients in a blender and pulse several times for smooth texture. Store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

￼

The beauty of homemade seasoning mixes is that you can mix and match them to your liking. There is an added benefit of controlling the amount of sodium.

Now that we’ve elevated beans to their proper status, I think it’s time to share my favorite bean rhyme:

“Beans, beans, the magical fruit, the more you eat, the more you …”

You get the point. Maybe it’s not a sophisticated poem, but I think it’s pretty cool beans. ￼