Central Texas Foodie: Bring on the newfangled heat

One year, for my father’s birthday, Mom presented him with a charcoal chimney starter. Loving and kind as he was, my dad was the consummate pessimist, not believing in anything gimmicky or “newfangled.” (I love that word, by the way. It reminds me of him. Daddy thought automatic car windows were “newfangled” and “just another thing to go wrong.” Makes me laugh.)

So, he quickly brushed off the charcoal chimney as a ridiculous and superfluous device that would never work — or that would break down quickly. Until he tried it.

Suddenly, my father was the biggest fan of this newfangled apparatus, proselytizing the gadget as if he had invented it himself, or at least taking any credit for finding it. Drove my mom crazy.

Fast forward to more recent history. When Joe and I celebrated our first Independence Day at our house with my family, Mom mentioned this great little device. Having married someone with a similar disposition as my father, I received response much like my dad’s.

According to Joe, we needed lots of (toxic) lighter fluid, and cooking over coals was still a crapshoot. He didn’t trust that little chimney thing. Until he tried it.

Mom just rolled her eyes and recounted the story of my dad and the newfangled charcoal chimney starter.

I’m not a great grill master. And Joe wouldn’t be if it weren’t for our charcoal chimney contraption. He has assumed my father’s role as its advocate and refuses to grill without it. So, Joe now stuffs the bottom of our little device with strips of newspaper, lights the newspaper, lets it burn for about 10 minutes (no toxic lighter fluid required), and dumps out the coals on the grill.

For a recent family cookout, I decided to venture out and make burgers with something new — and something other than beef. I realize this may be considered sacrilege to hamburger purists, but I’m forever looking for a healthier alternative to beef.

In general, ground chicken has less fat, fewer calories, and more protein than ground beef. Joe is much more traditional and would have nothing to do with my chicken burger. And then he tried it.

The following recipe, adapted from a Buffalo Chicken Burger recipe in The Washington Post, really fit the bill for us. I have found their recipes to be very reliable, and, while I used it as a basis, I altered it quite a bit to suit my personal taste and texture preferences. Here is my version.

Buffalo Chicken Burgers

Adapted from The Washington Post

Serves 8-10

3 pounds raw, chicken (white meat)

1 large jalapeno, seeding and very finely minced

1 T onion powder

1 t Kosher salt

1 T garlic powder

½ t ground black pepper

2+ T hot sauce, preferably Frank’s (depending on your heat preference)

2 t dried thyme

2 t crushed red pepper flakes

8-10 mini kaiser rolls, sliced in half, buttered lightly

For the mayo

¾ c mayonnaise

1+ T hot sauce

2 t honey

½-1 t ground cayenne pepper

For serving

Bleu cheese

Sliced tomatoes

Slaw or lettuce

More hot sauce (for an extra kick)

Make the mayo: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, hot sauce, honey and cayenne pepper until combined. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Preheat oven to 200 degrees F. Wrap the kaiser rolls tightly in foil and place them in the oven about 10 minutes before the burgers go on the grill.

Note: The original recipe from The Post does not include jalapeno but calls for mincing an onion and sautéing it in butter, then adding the other seasonings before mixing them with the ground chicken. Because I prefer less “chunk” inside my burgers, and because I didn’t want to go to all the trouble of dirtying another cooking vessel, I opted for dried seasonings (except the jalapeno).

In a large bowl combine ground chicken and seasonings, and with slightly dampened hands, gently combine the mixture. Form into 8-10 patties of equal size. At first glance, it seems that these burgers won’t hold up on the grill, but they stick together nicely.

Grill over hot coals for 4 minutes. Flip and grill additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. (Nobody wants medium-rare chicken!)

• • •

This burger makes me really happy, especially loaded with bleu cheese and even more hot sauce.

If you just can’t stomach a chicken burger but like the idea of the spiciness, try this beef burger from The Sriracha Cookbook.

As Epicurious.com says in its December 2011 article: “Get the defibrillator ready; you might have a heart attack. If the calories and fat don’t get you, the unbelievable explosion of flavor will. It’s worth it, though.”

Ultimate Sriracha Burger

Serves 8

3 pounds ground beef (preferably chuck, 80/20)

¼ c soy sauce

10 T Sriracha

4 t freshly ground black pepper

4 slices thick-cut bacon

2 large, sweet onions

¾ c bleu cheese dressing

8 burger buns

8 thick slices Swiss cheese

1 large beefsteak tomato, sliced Arugula or romaine lettuce

In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, soy sauce, 5 tablespoons of the Sriracha, and the pepper. Do not overmix. Form the mixture into 8 patties, and set aside, on a parchment-lined baking sheet, covered, in the refrigerator.

Preheat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high heat.

In a medium frying pan over medium-low heat, cook the bacon, turning as necessary. While the bacon is cooking, peel and quarter the onions. Cut each section into ¼-inch slices. Once the bacon is cooked through and slightly crispy, remove the slices from the pan, cut each in half crosswise, and drain onto paper towels, reserving the remaining bacon fat in the pan. Cook the sliced onions in the bacon fat over medium-low heat until they caramelize, 20 to 25 minutes.

Grill the burgers, turning once, 4 to 4½ minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer registers 130 to 135 degrees for medium rare. While the burgers are cooking, in a small bowl, combine the bleu cheese dressing with the remaining 5 tablespoons Sriracha. Lightly toast the buns on the grill during the last minute of cooking time.

To assemble, spread the blue cheese mixture on both halves of each hamburger bun. Stack a burger patty, Swiss cheese slice, bacon, caramelized onions, tomato slice, and a small handful of arugula between each hamburger bun.

• • •

Growing up, my family’s July 4th tradition always included fireworks and root beer. We’re keeping that tradition alive this year with root beer floats, including this adult version.

Grownup Root Beer Float

2 scoops good vanilla ice cream

1 oz. high-quality dark rum

4-6 oz. yummy root beer

Scoop ice cream into a cool-looking glass. Pour rum over ice cream. Fill the glass to the top with root beer.

Thus a new, spicier summer cookout season begins. Hope you enjoy these newfangled recipes. They won’t break. ￼

Karyn Miller Brooks’ passion for food, cooking and bringing people together spurred her decision to open Gourmet Gallery, a locally owned cooking school. After graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in journalism, she studied culinary arts at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and Orange Coast College. Karyn married Joe Brooks in December 2016, and he shares her passion for food and cooking. She has one daughter, Molly, and two stepchildren, James and Becky.