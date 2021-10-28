Central Texas Foodie: Drinks to help you fall into autumn

Like many small Texas towns, Brownwood did not offer a lot of culinary diversity in the ’70s and ’80s. We had Chicken-On-The-Run, the best fried chicken in town — after Mom’s, of course. And there was Underwood’s BBQ (still a hit in Brownwood), Gomez’s Mexican food, and the Section Hand steakhouse, along with Dairy Maid, Dairy Queen and Mr. Burger. But there was no Mr. Chacha.

The only thing I remember about that restaurant in North Texas was Mr. Chacha and the tea. I’m not sure if “Mr. Chacha” was the owner’s real name. That’s just how he introduced himself to us. But, oh, that tea!

I was an adult before I learned that the tea I experienced was Indian chai with its unmistakable warm spice aroma, the perfect amount of sweet, and the richness of whole milk. To be certain, as a kid from Brownwood somewhat afraid to try “new” flavors, I was skeptical of this tea. But after drinking Mr. Chacha’s chai, I feared nothing.

The word “chai” means tea. I’m sure my Indian friends get a chuckle at my ignorance when I talk about chai tea, aka “tea tea.” But they are gracious enough to tell me how to make the magical stuff.