Central Texas Foodie: Drinks to help you fall into autumn

Like many small Texas towns, Brownwood did not offer a lot of culinary diversity in the ’70s and ’80s. We had Chicken-On-The-Run, the best fried chicken in town — after Mom’s, of course. And there was Underwood’s BBQ (still a hit in Brownwood), Gomez’s Mexican food, and the Section Hand steakhouse, along with Dairy Maid, Dairy Queen and Mr. Burger. But there was no Mr. Chacha.
The only thing I remember about that restaurant in North Texas was Mr. Chacha and the tea. I’m not sure if “Mr. Chacha” was the owner’s real name. That’s just how he introduced himself to us. But, oh, that tea!
I was an adult before I learned that the tea I experienced was Indian chai with its unmistakable warm spice aroma, the perfect amount of sweet, and the richness of whole milk. To be certain, as a kid from Brownwood somewhat afraid to try “new” flavors, I was skeptical of this tea. But after drinking Mr. Chacha’s chai, I feared nothing.
The word “chai” means tea. I’m sure my Indian friends get a chuckle at my ignorance when I talk about chai tea, aka “tea tea.” But they are gracious enough to tell me how to make the magical stuff.
To me, Indian chai possesses the quintessential autumn ingredients. It, along with a few other aromatic drinks, will help us all welcome fall and the fast-approaching holiday season.
Indian Chai
1 c water
1 T black loose-leaf tea*
½ c whole milk
Granulated sugar to taste (I used about 1 t, but traditional chai is sweeter)
Add any (or all) of the following*:
4 cardamom pods smashed with side of a knife
Small piece of cinnamon stick
¼″ coin of fresh ginger
A few black or pink whole peppercorns
*You can also use a pre-mixed chai, complete with the requisite masala (spices).
Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add tea, spices and milk. Bring to a low boil.
My friend Kalpana says to let it boil about three minutes, stirring occasionally. Strain into a cup and stir in sugar to taste.
Another favorite fall beverage at our house is homemade apple cider. Not only is it delicious, but it also makes the house smell wonderful.
It can also be a major component of other festive concoctions like apple cider mimosas (homemade apple cider, dry sparkling wine, apple slice) and cider wassail. Cider is very simple to make — especially if you have a crockpot.
Homemade Apple Cider
Adapted from
1 orange, peeled and segmented
10 medium apples (mixture of your favorite varieties), quartered
3-4 cinnamon sticks (or 1 T ground)
1 T whole cloves (or 2 t ground)
¾-1 c brown sugar
Water
Place the orange segments in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker.
Place the quartered apples (including skins, seeds, and stems) in the slow cooker.
Add the cinnamon sticks, ground cloves, and sugar. Add enough water to cover the fruit.
Cook on low heat for 6-7 hours or high heat for 3 hours.
After initial cooking, the fruit will be very soft. Using a potato masher or a large spoon, mash the fruit to release the liquids. Continue to cook on low for another 1-2 hours.
Carefully strain the chunky liquid though a fine mesh sieve into a large pot or pitcher, discarding the solids. For clearer cider, strain a second time.
Serve the cider warm or keep cider in refrigerator for 7 days. Reheat in mugs in the microwave or in a saucepan for more servings. It can be frozen and kept in the freezer for about three months.
I’ve heard it said that wassail is an “amped-up” apple cider. While it is traditionally consumed as a Christmas beverage, it will make its entrance into our home this fall when we make cider and when friends and family begin to gather to enjoy the cooler weather.
Dorothy Hartley, eccentric British author, food writer and historian, printed Sir Watkin Williams Wynne’s 1772 recipe for wassail in her 1954 book, “Food in England.”
Take 1 lb. of brown sugar, 1 pint of hot beer, a grated nutmeg, and a large lump of preserved ginger root cut up. Add 4 glasses of sherry and stir well. When cold, dilute with 5 pints of cold beer, spread suspicion of yeast on to hot slices of toasted bread, and let it stand covered for several hours. Bottle off and seal down, and in a few days, it should be bursting the corks, when it should be poured out into the wassail bowl, and served with hot, roasted apples floating in it.
That’s quite a process! If this seems too onerous, try this pared-down version using your homemade apple cider. This recipe is loosely based on one by Ruth Ellen Church, pen named Mary Meade, printed in the Dec. 12, 1942, edition of the Chicago Daily Tribune. (Incidentally, Ruth Ellen Church had quite a remarkable life and death! Check her out.)
Wine and Cider Wassail
Serves 8-10
2 bottles dry red wine
4 c apple cider
12 whole cloves
2-3 sticks of cinnamon
2 lemons, cut in slices
Brown or white sugar to taste
Combine all ingredients in a stockpot. Heat over medium heat until mixture reaches a simmer. Add sugar if desired. Serve hot.
If you are looking for an excuse to use that Pear Liqueur that you made last month, here is another autumn favorite: Orchard Sour. This simple drink employs some of the best of the season, including brandy.
As James G. Frazer’s nameless character says in his book “The Golden Bough:” “Brandy must be a decoction of the hearts and tongues, because after drinking it, I fear nothing, and I talk wonderfully.”
Orchard Sour
Makes 2 drinks Adapted from a recipe by Darren Crawford in Finecooking.com
1½ oz. brandy
1 oz. pear liqueur
½ oz. cinnamon syrup (You can find often find this in the coffee syrups section of the store or make your own — recipe to follow.)
1½ oz. lemon juice
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a martini glass. Beautiful color, delicious flavor. Just like fall.
Cinnamon Simple Syrup
1 c water
¾ c sugar
2 cinnamon sticks
Bring all ingredients to a boil. Cook until sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Remove cinnamon sticks. Place syrup in a jar and refrigerate for up to three weeks.
One final suggestion: Add a little brandy to your chai. Probably not very traditional, but very fall-ish, and after you drink it, you will “fear nothing and talk wonderfully.”
Happy fall-ing! ￼
Karyn Miller Brooks’ passion for food, cooking and bringing people together spurred her decision to open Gourmet Gallery, a locally owned cooking school. After graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in journalism, she studied culinary arts at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and Orange Coast College. Karyn married Joe Brooks in December 2016, and he shares her passion for food and cooking. She has one daughter, Molly, and two stepchildren, James and Becky.