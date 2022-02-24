Central Texas Foodie: Eating some humble pie

Believe it or not, Humble Pie is more than just a 1960s and ’70s rock band featuring the great Steve Marriott and Peter Frampton. Yes, humble pie is not just the supergroup that performed “30 Days in the Hole,” “Black Coffee” and “I Don’t Need No Doctor.” It is more than, as the music website last.fm says, the group that produced “one of the best live rock albums of its era …”
Okay, admittedly, I did not even know that Humble Pie was ever the name of a rock band until recently. Probably like you, I typically think about “humble pie” not as a bold, loud and flamboyant supergroup but more like Merriam-Webster’s humble pie.
The dictionary describes humble pie as, “a figurative serving of humiliation usually in the form of a forced submission, apology, or retraction — often used in the phrase ‘eat humble pie.’” And American Heritage Dictionary offers this as its first definition: “A pie formerly made from the edible organs of a deer or hog.”
Tim Lambert writes the following on his website, localhistories.org:
Humble pie
The expression “to eat humble pie” was once “to eat umble pie.” The umbles were the intestines or less-appetizing parts of an animal that servants and other lower-class people ate. So if a deer was killed the rich ate venison and those of low status ate umble pie. In time it became corrupted to eat humble pie and came to mean to debase yourself or act with humility.
The lowly shepherd’s pie has long been considered a type of humble pie. Foodtimeline.org says it was “probably invented sometime in the 18th century by frugal peasant housewives looking for creative ways to serve leftover meat to their families.”
Shepherd’s pie’s cousin, cottage pie, came first. That term first appeared in print in the Rev. James Woodward’s “Diary of a Country Parson” when he wrote, “Dinner to day, Cottage-Pye and rost Beef” on Aug. 29, 1791.
While food scholars and pub owners alike dispute the country of origin for this savory meat pie, all agree that it started somewhere in the United Kingdom and that its original name was “cottage pie.” The two terms (cottage and shepherd’s) are often used interchangeably today, but cottage pie refers to the pie made with beef and shepherd’s refers to the pie made with lamb. Thankfully, neither is made from cottages or shepherds.
Regardless of the dish’s origin, Irish folk now claim it as their own and as one of their most famous dishes. In this season of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and all things Irish, it seems appropriate to remember the humble shepherd’s or cottage pie. Serve it with a pint of Guinness, or as British food and wine writer Fiona Beckett suggests, a red Rioja, an inexpensive red Bordeaux, or a Southern French red Côtes-du-Rhône Villages.
The “real” shepherd’s pie would contain the minced meat from a previous meal, beautifully repurposing yesterday’s dinner. It is a wonderful option if you have a pot roast or leg of lamb for a special Sunday dinner. But, if you are just craving a good meat pie, a pound of ground beef or lamb works just fine.
It is important to note that a true cottage or shepherd’s pie will vary from house to house, depending on the available ingredients and the tastes of the pie maker. Explore and invent for yourself, but here is my personal basic recipe.
If you are being especially frugal or if you are trying to cut down on cleaning, use the same skillet for cooking the meat and vegetables (sans potatoes) as you do for the final baking with potatoes on top.
Shepherd’s Pie
2 T butter
1 lb. ground lamb (or beef)
1 c chopped onion
1 c carrots, julienne-cut
¼ c fresh parsley, finely chopped
2 t dried thyme
¼ t ground nutmeg
⅛ to ¼ t cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
3 T tomato paste
2 T all-purpose flour
1½ c beef bone broth
1¼ c frozen peas
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef or lamb, breaking up chunks with a wooden spoon.
Drain grease then add onions, carrots, parsley and thyme. Cook until onion and carrots are soft. Season with salt and pepper.
Whisk the beef broth and flour together in a large measuring cup. Add flour mixture and the tomato paste into the meat mixture and continue to cook until it reaches a chili consistency, stirring occasionally.
Let it cook until it thickens. Pour this into a glass baking dish and let it cool a bit and then sprinkle green peas evenly over the beef.
Top with mashed potatoes (suggested recipe below) and bake at 350 degree for about 30 minutes. Broil an additional 2 minutes to toast the peaks of the potatoes.
Mashed potatoes are often made by peeling and dicing the potatoes, but, for shepherd’s pie, I often BAKE my potatoes before mashing. It saves counter and stovetop space, and it allows a little extra time to prep and cook the other ingredients.
Mashed Potatoes
2 lbs. baking potatoes
2 T butter
½ c milk
½ c whipping cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Scrub potatoes. Cut a small slit in the top of each potato. Bake for approximately 1 hour or until soft. Let cool enough to handle comfortably, but still warm.
Slice the potatoes in half and scoop the flesh out into a large mixing bowl. Add butter, milk, and cream. Beat with a mixer until all ingredients are well-combined and have reached the desired consistency. (I like mine just a bit lumpy.)
If you are feeling a little nutty, try topping the shepherd’s (or cottage) pie with sweet potatoes. It may not be traditional, but it provides a unique and tasty twist on the dish. Instead of peeling and boiling, bake the sweet potatoes as in the above mashed potato recipe, adjusting seasonings according to your taste. Even my very Texan-raised nephews like it this way.
Ultimately, this humble pie is nothing more than comfort in a casserole. It’s a satisfying meal for a chilly March evening, and if this is what humility tastes like, I’ll eat humble pie any day.
Incidentally, ClassicBands.com says Marriott and Frampton chose the name Humble Pie because they did NOT want the press to call them a supergroup. I like that they like truly humble pie.
Happy cooking, eating, and St. Patrick’s Day-ing! ￼