Central Texas Foodie: Everything old is new again

As much as I love my kid and Super Chicken, my favorite #tbt topic is food, regardless of the day of the week. And Americans have some divine and not-so-divine examples of foods worth remembering and reminiscing over. Take, for example, Jell-O salads. (Incidentally, Jell-O is one of those proprietary eponyms like Kleenex, Band-Aid, Frisbee and Crockpot. The generic term for Jell-O is simply gelatin.)

There is a recipe in my church’s 50th anniversary cookbook for Kool Orange Delight. It contains cottage cheese, orange Jell-O, Cool Whip, canned crushed pineapple, and canned mandarin oranges. Now that’s a Jell-O salad!

Growing up, my sister and I had a special fondness for cherry-flavored Jell-O 1-2-3.

Other throwback food favorites are casseroles. Some accounts say that the casserole, as we know it in the United States, started in the late 19th century and peaked in popularity as the go-to dinner in the 1950s and ’60s.

The word “casserole” originated in France around the year 1725, according to “New Casseroles Cookbook: Favorite Recipes of Home Economics Teachers.” In France, the casserole is a cooking vessel. Americans began using the word “casserole” to describe the content of the casserole, and now the term is used for both meanings.