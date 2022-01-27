Central Texas Foodie: Facing the 'law' on chili

Although no one knew it at the time, Davis was beginning an odyssey that would lead to the foundation of a company destined to become a Texas and Southwest legend. By the early 1920s, the chili’s reputation had spread, and Davis began canning it. His pet wolf, Kaiser Bill, was selected to grace the label, and that’s how Wolf Brand Chili got its name.

Whether canned or homemade, chili IS a Texas staple. In fact, the Texas Legislature convinced Gov. Dolph Briscoe to sign House Concurrent Resolution No. 18 into law on May 11, 1977, confirming chili’s honored status in our state.

The resolution begins, “WHEREAS, One cannot be a true son or daughter of this state without having his taste buds tingle at the thought of the treat that is real, honest-to-goodness, unadulterated Texas chili.” And ends with, “RESOLVED, by the House of Representatives of the State of Texas, the Senate Concurring, that the 65th Legislature, in recognition of the fact that the only ‘real bowl of red’ is that prepared by Texans, hereby proclaims chili as the ‘State Dish of Texas.’”