Central Texas Foodie: Feeling saucy

Tomatoes have an interesting culinary narrative. They likely originated in the Americas with the Aztecs. But they had to travel to Europe and back before we Americans decided to embrace them on our plates.
The credit for bringing the tomato to Europe belongs to conquistador Hernán Cortés. After the explorer delivered it to Spain, the fruit spread throughout more of Europe where it both wreaked havoc and provoked passion. (Botanically, the tomato is a fruit, but the U.S. Supreme Court determined it was a vegetable in the 1893 case Nix vs. Hedden. It was all about taxes.)
The English avoided the tomato because it looked like a deadly nightshade plant, but the Spanish, Italians and French had another idea.
According to Emily Monaco’s article in Epicureandculture.com: “One of the earliest European references to tomatoes was made by Italian herbalist and physicist Pietro Andrae Matthioli in 1544, who classified it as not only a nightshade but a mandrake, which were known aphrodisiacs. This, in fact, is where the tomato gets its early French name, pomme d’amour or ‘love apple.’”
Leave it to the Romantics to turn death into desire.
Italian chef Antonio Latini purportedly published the first tomato sauce recipe in his cookbook “Lo Scalco alla Moderna” (“The Modern Steward”). Arc Humanities Press describes Latini’s cookbook like this:
“Latini’s masterpiece of Baroque cooking and household management was the first book to publish recipes using tomatoes and chilli peppers. ... ‘The Modern Steward’ was published in Naples in 1692-94, when the city was a major cultural centre.
“It includes a wealth of recipes, plus discussions of the kitchen and serving staff, setting the table, menus, protocol, entertainment, and wines. There are also sections on health, accounts of specific banquets, and even a description of an eruption of Vesuvius. “It is the last great book of the Italian Renaissance and Baroque cooking tradition. Latini was also interested in local ingredients and customs, and open to new French trends.”
His forward-thinking recipe calls for mincing six charred tomatoes and mixing them with onions, thyme, salt, oil, and vinegar. It’s not a far cry from Sauce Tomat, one of the five mother (or large) sauces in French cooking.
Auguste Escoffier, known as “the king of chefs and the chef of kings,” wrote two brief paragraphs about Sauce Tomat in his renowned 1909 “Guide to Modern Cookery.” Compared to the eight paragraphs he devoted to velouté sauce, his tomato sauce seems inconsequential.
The tomato recipe is intimidating, though. It requires making a roux, adding white veal stock, cooking for 1½ hours, and, finally, straining through a fine sieve or “tammy.” (Maybe all this effort is why the French version gets sidelined today by the simpler Italian version.)
The Spruce Eats modifies Escoffier’s (and Julia Child’s) recipe to a more manageable process.
Tomato Sauce
From TheSpruceEats.com
2 ounces salt pork (diced)
2 cups onions (diced)
1 cup carrots (diced)
1 cup celery (diced)
1 clove garlic (minced)
2 (28-ounce) cans crushed tomatoes
1 quart chicken stock
1 ham bone
Dash kosher salt (to taste)
Dash of sugar (to taste)
For sachet
1 bay leaf
½ teaspoon dried thyme
3 to 4 fresh parsley stems
8 to 10 black peppercorns (crushed)
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.
2. Tie the sachet ingredients into a cheesecloth sack using a piece of kitchen twine.
3. In a heavy, oven-safe Dutch oven, render the salt pork over low heat until the fat liquefies.
4. Add the carrots, celery, onions and garlic and sauté for a few minutes until the onion is translucent but not brown.
5. Add the tomatoes, the ham bone, the stock and the sachet.
6. Bring to a boil, cover, and transfer the pot to the oven. Simmer in the oven, partially covered, for two hours.
7. Remove from oven. Remove sachet and ham bone and purée sauce in a blender or food processor until smooth, working in batches if necessary.
8. Season to taste with Kosher salt and a small amount of sugar — just enough to cut the acid edge of the tomatoes. Serve hot. If not serving the sauce right away, keep it covered and warm until you’re ready to use it. (Serve with bread, over roasted meats, or on pasta.)
Some of the derivatives, or “daughter sauces,” of tomato sauce include Spanish, Creole, Portuguese and Provençale. Below is Julia Child’s Provençale tomato sauce recipe, or “Coulis de Tomates a la Provençale” adapted for the New York Times by Julia Moskin.
Moskin simplifies Child’s recipe by using a food processor for the tomatoes instead of chopping them by hand. Some cooks would take issue with the food processor version, saying that it introduces air into the sauce.
The air lightens the brilliant red tomato color to a pink, which many chefs find off-putting. If this hue bothers you, refrigerate the sauce overnight so that the air bubbles come out. Personally, I’m OK with pink, especially when I’m hungry.
As Child says, the sauce is “a thick, concentrate tomato sauce with real Mediterranean flavor.”
Julia Child’s Provençale Tomato Sauce
Adapted by Julia Moskin Yield: About 1 quart
¼ cup olive oil
⅔ cup finely minced yellow onions
Kosher salt and black pepper
4 teaspoons all-purpose flour
5 to 6 pounds ripe tomatoes, quartered
⅛ teaspoon sugar, plus more to taste
4 cloves garlic, minced or put through a press
A large herb bouquet: 8 sprigs parsley, 1 bay leaf and 4 sprigs thyme, all tied in cheesecloth
¼ teaspoon fennel seeds
½ teaspoon dried basil, oregano, marjoram or savory
Large pinch saffron threads
1 dozen coriander seeds, lightly crushed
1 2-inch piece dried orange peel
2 to 3 tablespoons tomato paste for color and/or thickness (optional)
1. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions, sprinkle with salt and cook slowly for about 10 minutes, until tender but not browned. Sprinkle on the flour and cook slowly for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally; do not brown.
2. Meanwhile, fit a food processor with the coarse grating blade. Working in batches to avoid overfilling the machine, push the tomatoes through the feed tube to make a coarse purée.
3. Stir the tomatoes, sugar, garlic, herb bouquet, fennel, basil, saffron, coriander, orange peel and 1 teaspoon salt into the pot. Cover and cook slowly for 10 minutes, so the tomatoes will render more of their juice. Then uncover and simmer for about an hour, until thick. The sauce is done when it tastes thoroughly cooked and is thick enough to form a mass in the spoon.
4. Remove herb bouquet and taste. Season with salt, pepper, sugar and tomato paste, and simmer 2 minutes more. The sauce may be used immediately, refrigerated, or frozen for up to 6 months.
There are countless uses for this sauce. It is wonderful on grilled chicken or fish. Or try heating it in a small skillet and cracking an egg the middle of the sauce for a version of Shakshouka.
Joe and I recently used it to top spinach polenta for a perfect vegetarian dinner. Here is the polenta recipe.
Moosewood Spinach Polenta
Serves 4
2 cups water
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup polenta cornmeal
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
8 ounces fresh baby spinach, roughly chopped
1. In a saucepan, bring the water, milk and salt to a boil.
2. Add the cornmeal in a slow, steady stream while whisking.
3. Simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the polenta is thick.
4. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the cheese until melted and smooth.
5. Fold in the spinach, a couple of handfuls at a time, until just wilted.
Whether you refer to tomatoes as fruits or as vegetables, they and their luscious sauces can improve your cooking prowess. They might even improve your love life. ￼
Karyn Miller Brooks’ passion for food, cooking and bringing people together spurred her decision to open Gourmet Gallery, a locally owned cooking school. After graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in journalism, she studied culinary arts at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and Orange Coast College. Karyn married Joe Brooks in December 2016, and he shares her passion for food and cooking. She has one daughter, Molly, and two stepchildren, James and Becky.