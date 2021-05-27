Central Texas Foodie: Feeling saucy

4. Add the carrots, celery, onions and garlic and sauté for a few minutes until the onion is translucent but not brown.

5. Add the tomatoes, the ham bone, the stock and the sachet.

6. Bring to a boil, cover, and transfer the pot to the oven. Simmer in the oven, partially covered, for two hours.

7. Remove from oven. Remove sachet and ham bone and purée sauce in a blender or food processor until smooth, working in batches if necessary.

8. Season to taste with Kosher salt and a small amount of sugar — just enough to cut the acid edge of the tomatoes. Serve hot. If not serving the sauce right away, keep it covered and warm until you’re ready to use it. (Serve with bread, over roasted meats, or on pasta.)

Some of the derivatives, or “daughter sauces,” of tomato sauce include Spanish, Creole, Portuguese and Provençale. Below is Julia Child’s Provençale tomato sauce recipe, or “Coulis de Tomates a la Provençale” adapted for the New York Times by Julia Moskin.

Moskin simplifies Child’s recipe by using a food processor for the tomatoes instead of chopping them by hand. Some cooks would take issue with the food processor version, saying that it introduces air into the sauce.