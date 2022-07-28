Central Texas Foodie: Getting a little salty

What is the first image that comes to mind when you hear the word “salt” or “salty?” Maybe you think about biblical references like the story in Genesis when Lot’s wife turns into a pillar of salt or in the New Testament when Jesus describes people as the “salt of the earth.” Or maybe your brain goes to healthy eating and limiting your sodium intake.

Perhaps you think about salty language — language that is lewd, off-color or offensive. You might conjure up an image of someone you know with a salty personality as described by Urban Dictionary:

Salty — A term originating from the United States Navy, used to describe disgruntled senior enlisted members. Also used to describe someone who has sea experience from a prior deployment, for whom the romanticized idea of ship life is gone and replaced with sea salt.

I won’t share more of Urban Dictionary’s explanation of a “salty” person because it is, well, a bit too salty for polite company.

But there is a lot to learn about salt. From negotiation instrument to flavor enhancer to food preservative to health essential, salt has made an historical name for itself like the non-violent Salt March led by Mahatma Gandhi protesting British rule in India.

Regarding negotiation, the word “salary” has etymological roots in “salt,” though perhaps not from the tale we have heard about Roman soldiers. Wordorigins.org has this to say about that story:

The oft-told origin is that Roman soldiers were given a stipend, a salarium, to buy salt or that they were actually paid in salt. The story is recorded by many reputable sources, most notoriously by Lewis and Short’s Latin Dictionary, but the story appears to be a nineteenth-century fabrication. Salarium did indeed mean a regular payment in classical Latin, and the word’s root is indeed sal (salt), but how salt is connected to monetary payments is simply not known. The story about Roman soldiers is a plausible hypothesis — a starting point for an investigation — but if it were true, we would see some evidence to support it, which we don’t.

While this may not prove that salt was actual currency, there is evidence of the Phoenicians bartering salt for cedar, glass and dye from Egyptians, and the Celts trading salt for wine with Greeks and Romans.

These historical references raise the question: Why was salt so desirable? That’s a simple question with a complicated answer that addresses some of what we can learn about salt. Although not exhaustive, following is a laundry list of uses for salt:

Meat preservative, windshield defogger, muscle pain reliever, itch reliever, toothache pain reliever, iron cleaner, deicer, grease fire extinguisher, lawn pest repellent, sunburn soother, wine and grass stain remover, hydration balancer, cutting board sanitizer, and sneaker deodorizer, transporter of nutrients and oxygen in our bodies.

But for me, salt’s most attractive quality is all about taste. Chef Sally Schneider says, “Salt is a carrier of flavor.” In other words, it isn’t just salty, it improves and enhances flavors — both sweet and savory. Schneider’s recipe for flavored salt provides the perfect example.

She shared the recipe in a 2013 NPR episode of “The Splendid Table.” This simple Northern Italian adds elegance to any dish. It can be used immediately on poultry or lamb, or dried and stored for future uses. It is delicious on popcorn, eggs and avocado toast.

Fragrant Tuscan Herbed Salt

4 to 5 garlic cloves, peeled

Scant ½ c kosher salt

About 2 c loosely packed, fresh rosemary and sage, washed and dried (50/50 ratio)

Food Processor Method

Cut each garlic clove lengthwise through the center, remove the sprout (if any) in the center and discard. (The green sprout can add an unpleasant bitter taste to foods.)

In the work bowl of a food processor, combine the garlic and 2 tablespoons of the salt. Pulse until the garlic is chopped medium-coarse.

Add the herbs and continue pulsing until the mixture is the texture of very coarse sand.

Transfer to a sheet pan and toss with the remaining salt.

Allow mixture to dry completely, at least overnight.

Store dried herb salt in clean, dry jars.

Hand-chopped Method

Cut each garlic clove lengthwise through the center, remove the sprout (if any) in the center and discard.

Mound the salt and garlic on a cutting board. Use a chef’s knife to mince the garlic, blending it with the salt as you work.

Place herbs in a mound and coarsely chop them. Add the herbs to the garlic salt and chop them together to the texture of coarse sand.

Spread the salt on a baking sheet and allow to dry completely, at least overnight.

Store in clean, dry jars.

* * *

This herb mixture is ideal for an enameled cast-iron skillet (or sheet pan) dinner with chicken thighs and vegetables. I like to remove the skins of the chicken thighs before baking them. Here is my recipe. It is easily doubled or tripled. Just use a larger skillet or a sheet pan.

Roasted Tuscan Chicken for Two

4 bone-in chicken thighs, skins removed

1 T Tuscan herbed salt

1 t black pepper

½ c olive oil

⅛ c balsamic vinegar

⅛ c red wine vinegar

½ can quartered artichokes

8-10 green olives

1 onion, quartered

10-12 cherry tomatoes

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

In a large measuring cup, whisk together herbed salt, black pepper, olive oil and vinegars.

Place the chicken in a 1-gallon zip lock bag, seal tightly, and massage chicken to ensure it is well-covered with herb/oil marinade mixture. Set aside and allow chicken to come to room temperature, about 20 minutes. (You can prepare chicken in marinade and refrigerate overnight.)

Place artichokes, olives, onion and cherry tomatoes in a large bowl and toss with remaining marinade.

Arrange the chicken thighs on a sheet pan. Transfer vegetables and nestle them around the chicken thighs, drizzling with a bit more of the marinade.

Roast for 20 minutes, drizzle with additional marinade, and return to oven, roasting additional 20 minutes, or until the chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Serve directly from skillet.

Pair with a pinot noir, crusty bread and a salad for a full-meal deal.

￼

For dessert, consider this quirky and whimsical take on Rice Krispie Treats from “Cook’s Country” magazine.

Bacon and Salted Caramel Crispy Rice Cereal Treats

6 slices bacon, cooked until crispy, drained and crumbled

8 T unsalted butter

20 oz. large marshmallows (NOT mini marshmallows)

2 t vanilla extract

¼ t Kosher Salt

10 c (10 oz.) crisped rice cereal

¼ c salted caramel sauce (purchased or homemade. See easy cheater recipe next.)

Line a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Spray it and silicone spatula with vegetable oil spray.

Melt butter in Dutch oven over medium heat. Add marshmallows, vanilla and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring often with prepared spatula, until marshmallows are just melted, about 3 minutes (Some marshmallows may not be fully melted; this is okay). Off heat, stir in cereal and ⅔ of bacon until fully combined.

Transfer cereal mixture to prepared pan. Sprinkle remaining ⅓ of bacon over cereal mixture. Using damp hands, press cereal mixture into even layer. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt. Let sit for 1 hour to set. Run knife around edge of pan to loosen treats, then turn out onto parchment-lined cutting board. Flip treats right side up and cut into equal-size bars.

Serve with additional caramel sauce drizzled over top and a little extra finishing salt, like fleur de sel or Himalayan pink salt, to taste.

￼

I call this caramel sauce “cheater” because it uses brown sugar, thus reducing the cooking time and the likelihood of burning. Total preparation and cooking time is no more than 12 minutes.

Easy Caramel Sauce

Adapted from Rhee Drummond’s recipe

1 c brown sugar

4 T butter

½ c heavy cream

2-3 t good quality vanilla

¼ to ½ t sea salt, to taste (Use less if working with salted butter.)

Mix all ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium-low to medium heat.

Cook while whisking gently for 5 to 7 minutes, allowing to thicken.

Remove from heat. Serve warm or cold. Stores well in refrigerator for at least 1 week.

Regardless of its historical, political, or medicinal significance, salt’s place in the culinary community remains constant. Perhaps Mary in Frank Capra’s 1947 classic Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” best sums up its value in the kitchen: “Salt, that life may always have flavor.”

Stay tuned for Salt II (which has NOTHING to do with Strategic Arms Limitations Talks, I promise). ￼