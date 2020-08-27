Central Texas Foodie: Hankerin’ fer a hunka cheese

“A Way with Words” is, according to its website, “a fun radio show and podcast about language examined through family, history and culture.” While that description doesn’t really make the program sound exciting, it is, at least to a word lover.
Hosts Martha Barnette and Grant Barrett describe it during the program as “the show about language and how we use it.” They help callers find the roots of words and phrases.
The team shares a special affection for food words. That marries two of my favorite things — food and words. I listen to it most weekends on KWBU, Waco’s NPR station.
On a recent episode, after discussing “cherry bombs” and “licking the red off candy,” the hosts talked about the word “hankering” (best pronounced with no “g” on the end). According to my friends Martha and Grant, the word dates to the 17th century and is, “related to the verb ‘to hang’ as in ‘hanging around’ in hopes of obtaining something.”
That conversation triggered a warm childhood memory of Saturday morning programming complete with “Looney Tunes” cartoons, “School House Rock,” (Does anyone else remember “Conjunction Junction, what’s your function?” Or “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly get your adverbs here?”) and the public service announcer Hank who was forever hankerin’ fer a hunka cheese. This all brought me to a third favorite thing — cheese.
Sometimes cheese gets a bad rap. It is, after all, high in saturated fats and can be a culprit for increasing LDL, the bad cholesterol. It does, however, have a few benefits. It is rich in calcium, protein and Vitamin B12. While cheese is best consumed in modest portions, an occasional pimento cheese sandwich is difficult for me to pass up.
Pimento cheese played an important role in my family’s history as part of every church picnic and family reunion. Even though it is a Southern staple, this seemingly humble food got its start in New York, according to a Serious Eats article, “From Scientific Cuisine to Southern Icon: The Real History of Pimento Cheese.”
“… Pimento cheese got its start up North — in New York, in fact — as a product of industrial food manufacturing and mass marketing. Its story is one of redemption, of a wayward factory child adopted by a good Southern family, scrubbed up nice, and invited to Sunday dinner.”
Spanish “pimientos” made their way to the States and marketers mixed them with cream cheese. By 1911, the savory mixture spread throughout the whole country. Southern farmers began growing the pepper, now most often spelled “pimento,” and pimento cheese became a Southern specialty ranking with cornbread, fried chicken, and shrimp and grits.
You can purchase pre-made pimento cheese in almost every grocery store, but there is simply nothing like the homemade stuff. Here is my favorite recipe.
Pimento (or Pimiento) Cheese
Yield: Plenty for a church picnic
- 8 oz. cheddar cheese, grated
- 8 oz. jalapeno jack cheese, grated
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 T Dijon mustard
- 1½ t grated onion
- 1 t adobo sauce
- ¾ c or more homemade mayonnaise (see recipe below) or good quality mayonnaise like Duke’s
- 2 t sugar
- 1½ t black pepper
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- ½ t garlic powder
- ¼ c fire-roasted red peppers, chopped OR ¼ c diced pimentos
Blend together the three cheeses and stir in all the other ingredients. For more heat, add a bit more adobo sauce, or even a finely diced jalapeno pepper.
Serve with a variety of crackers, celery, or just spread it on white bread like they do at the Masters. It will be the first thing consumed at your next gathering.
Grating with a food processor helps speed up this recipe. I’ve even blended the entire mixture in the food processor. It spreads more easily, but I prefer the texture of hand-mixed pimento cheese.
* * *
It may seem like a lot of trouble to make your own mayonnaise, but, because the blender does most of the work, it is really quite simple, and it is utterly delicious. My favorite is this recipe from Epicurious.
Homemade Mayonnaise
Adapted from Epicurious.com
- 1 large PASTEURIZED egg
- 4 t freshly squeezed lemon juice, or to taste
- 1 t Dijon mustard
- ¼ t fine salt
- ¼ t freshly ground white pepper
- 1 c olive oil or a neutral vegetable oil or a combination of the two
In a blender or food processor, blend together the egg, lemon juice, mustard, salt, freshly ground white pepper, blending until well combined.
With the motor still running, add the oil in a very slow, thin, steady stream and blend until the dressing is thick and smooth.
DO AHEAD: The mayonnaise can be prepared ahead and refrigerated, in an airtight container, up to 1 week.
Most mayonnaise recipes call for white pepper because it does not alter the color of the mayo. I think white pepper has an off-putting smell (like cow manure to me – really). So, I typically just use black pepper or mixture of black and green peppers.
* * *
So now that you have your own homemade mayonnaise, put it to good use with a brie grilled cheese sandwich like this one from LeBreabakery.com.
It’s delicious, especially with a nice Pinot Noir. Include a green salad and it is perfect for a quick and easy (and even a bit romantic) dinner.
Grilled Brie & Green Apple Sandwich
- 2 T butter, melted
- ¼ c (homemade?) mayonnaise
- 2 t Dijon mustard
- ½ lb. brie, thinly sliced
- 1 Granny Smith apple, skin-on, cored and thinly sliced
- French loaf
Mix the mayonnaise and Dijon in a small bowl.
Arrange the bread in pairs on a cutting board. Brush one side of each slice with the butter. Turn the bread over and spread mayonnaise and Dijon mixture.
Divide the cheese between 4 slices of bread, followed by the apple slices in an even layer. Top with the remaining bread, mayo/mustard-side down.
Heat a large non-stick skillet over a medium flame. Cook the sandwiches in batches until golden brown on both sides, about 2 to 4 minutes per side. Remove the grilled cheeses to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven until all the sandwiches have been cooked.
This may not be the healthy hunka cheese that Hank was promoting, but these recipes are oh so satisfying — in moderation, please.
Happy cooking and eating!
Karyn Miller Brooks’ passion for food, cooking and bringing people together spurred her decision to open Gourmet Gallery, a locally owned cooking school. After graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in journalism, she studied culinary arts at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and Orange Coast College. Karyn married Joe Brooks in January 2016, and he shares her passion for food and cooking. She has one daughter, Molly, and two stepchildren, James and Becky.
