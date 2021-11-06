Central Texas Foodie: Home(made) for the holidays

“The Waltons” was a popular TV show in the early ’70s. Our family watched it together on Thursday nights.
I was almost 7 when the series began, and the characters and story captivated me from the onset and made me wish I were born in that era. It ran for nine seasons and there were six movies that spun from the TV show.
It was a historical drama especially made for family viewing, winning numerous awards including a Peabody and several Emmys, Golden Globes and People’s Choice Awards. Some say that the program began because of government pressure for more wholesome television.
And, if you have ever heard anyone say, “Goodnight, John-Boy,” you should know that it came from “The Waltons.”
The storyline was based on a book by Earl Hamner Jr. (who also narrated the series) entitled “Spencer’s Mountain.” The setting was in rural Virginia from the Great Depression to World War II.
It was a heart-warming program that ventured to touch on sensitive topics such as racism, poverty, war, politic and tolerance. The extended Waltons family grappled with almost every life experience – and pulled through because of their love for humanity and their devotion to family.
The pilot movie featured a couple of old “spinsters” (the Baldwin sisters) who were able to sustain wealth during the Depression because of “The Recipe” that they inherited from their father. This recipe was for hooch, moonshine, bathtub gin, firewater or whatever you want to call illegally manufactured liquor.
Because the Baldwin sisters manufactured and sold this illicit elixir during Prohibition, the family matriarch, Olivia Walton, was both judgmental and mistrustful of the elderly women. She wanted nothing to do with them.
When the elderly sisters send a homemade Christmas present via John-Boy, the oldest of the seven living children, to the Walton family, “Mama” summarily rejects it, assuming it was “bootleg whiskey” -- until John-Boy explains.
“Mama, it’s not whiskey, Mama. It’s eggnog.”
Mama says, “I oughta be ’shamed of myself,” expressing remorse for her harsh judgment.
To me, these homemade gifts are especially sacred. Occasionally they are something that might never be used like the chimichurri rub that Molly and I made for her teachers when she was in third grade.
Sometimes they are something genuinely enjoyed and functional and delicious. I have received both types but have always appreciated the effort that goes into each homemade gift. Whether it is a mix of herbs that you will never use or a special bottle of elixir that may have a forbidden history, something painstakingly made by a friend’s hands is special – especially during the holidays when life is rushed and overly commercialized.
One year we received a gift of flavored oil. It was from a Texas olive orchard, and we used it up quickly. It made me think of how wonderful it would be to make our own basil- or rosemary-flavored olive oil and offer it as gifts from the home and the heart.
The fresh basil from our garden worked beautifully, but a bunch of purchased basil would work just as well.
Herbed oils are a treat in bruschetta and salad dressings, on pizza or pasta, or as a bread dipping oil. They also work beautifully when cooking eggs, salmon or chicken either used as the cooking oil or drizzled after cooking.
Basil-Infused Oil
Adapted from Rouxbe Online Cooking School’s Recipe
Makes 1½ cups
1 large bunch of fresh basil (1½ to 2 cups packed)
4 cups water
Ice bath
¾ c grapeseed oil
¾ c extra virgin olive oil
Wash the basil and tear the leaves from the stem.
Bring a large pot of cold water to a boil and blanch the basil for about 10 seconds to set the color.
Remove and immediately place into an ice bath to stop the cooking process.
Once cool, remove the basil and squeeze to remove the excess moisture. Press it between paper towels to ensure it is as dry as possible.
To prepare the oil, place the blanched basil into a blender. Add the grapeseed oil and process until smooth.
Add the olive oil and blend again until smooth.
Place into a clean glass container and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight, allowing the flavors to blend well.
Bring the basil oil to room temperature.
Strain the oil through a sieve lined with cheesecloth into another clean glass jar. Once done, squeeze the cheesecloth to make sure most of the oil has been extracted. For clearer oil, strain a second time.
Transfer the oil into smaller decorative jars for gift giving.
Although the oil will stay good at room temperature for a few weeks, it will last longer if kept in the refrigerator (up to six weeks). Other soft herbs like parsley and cilantro work well with this recipe.
Rosemary, thyme and other woody plants also work well with this method, but you will need to double the amount of herbs to the same amount of oil.
Vanilla is especially expensive these days, and batch of homemade vanilla is a special treasure.
While it may be a bit costly, it is a quick thing to make. I like using bourbon, but it is equally aromatic with vodka, rum or even brandy. The Madagascar vanilla bean is the trick — along with a little time.
Use a pretty bottle for gift giving and send it along with your favorite recipe. I send it with my mom’s pecan praline recipe — and maybe a few shelled pecans. This gift combination carries special significance this for me this year since Mom passed away in August.
Bourbon Madagascar Vanilla Extract
Makes 12 mini bottles
750 ml bourbon
6 soft Madagascar vanilla beans
Pour the bourbon evenly into 12 2- to 2½-ounce bottles.
Cut a long slit down the length of each vanilla bean, so they open exposing the seeds. Then cut each bean in half, to create 12 short pieces.
Place one vanilla bean segment in each bottle. Close the bottles tightly. Then shake vigorously.
Allow the bottle to sit about 3-4 weeks, before gifting or using them. Every few days give them a vigorous shake.
In addition to a recipe, you might also let your gift recipient know that adding a little bourbon each use will keep the vanilla going for a couple of years without having to make more.
And finally, something Olivia Walton would not approve of — at least not during Prohibition. This recipe for Homemade Pumpkin Liqueur is the perfect gift for folks who enjoy a sweet creamy cordial.
It’s a wonderful Christmas Day or New Year’s Day dessert or is delicious added to coffee. If you give this as a gift, be sure to save some for yourself.
Karyn’s Pumpkin Hooch
Adapted from “The View from Great Island’s” recipe for Homemade Pumpkin Liqueur
Makes 3 cups
1 c half and half
1 c pumpkin puree (not pie filling)
¼ plus 1 T granulated sugar
¼ t ground ginger
½ t ground cinnamon
½ t freshly grated nutmeg
¼ t ground cloves
¼ t ground allspice
½ t vanilla extract
8 oz. dark brandy or rum (I used inexpensive stuff and it was delicious.)
Put the half and half, pumpkin, sugar and spices in a saucepan, stirring to combine everything. Heat gently for a few minutes, but do not bring to a simmer.
Let cool slightly and then add the vanilla and the liquor.
Strain the mixture through a mesh strainer, stirring with a whisk or spoon to encourage the liquid to flow through. Some of the puree will go through, but most will be left in the strainer. Discard the remaining solids.
Pour the liqueur into a clean bottle or bottles.
The liqueur keeps for a month in the refrigerator. Be sure to give instructions about refrigeration and consumption.
I hope these inspire you avoid some of the trappings of consumerism this Christmas Or maybe this will inspire you to find others homemade gifts that fit your fancy and taste better.
And I hope it will inspire you to watch “The Waltons” Christmas movie while sipping a little pumpkin hooch. Both will warm your heart.
Happy holidays!