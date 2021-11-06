Central Texas Foodie: Home(made) for the holidays

Because the Baldwin sisters manufactured and sold this illicit elixir during Prohibition, the family matriarch, Olivia Walton, was both judgmental and mistrustful of the elderly women. She wanted nothing to do with them.

When the elderly sisters send a homemade Christmas present via John-Boy, the oldest of the seven living children, to the Walton family, “Mama” summarily rejects it, assuming it was “bootleg whiskey” -- until John-Boy explains.

“Mama, it’s not whiskey, Mama. It’s eggnog.”

Mama says, “I oughta be ’shamed of myself,” expressing remorse for her harsh judgment.

To me, these homemade gifts are especially sacred. Occasionally they are something that might never be used like the chimichurri rub that Molly and I made for her teachers when she was in third grade.

Sometimes they are something genuinely enjoyed and functional and delicious. I have received both types but have always appreciated the effort that goes into each homemade gift. Whether it is a mix of herbs that you will never use or a special bottle of elixir that may have a forbidden history, something painstakingly made by a friend’s hands is special – especially during the holidays when life is rushed and overly commercialized.