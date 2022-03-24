Central Texas Foodie: How Catherine the Great brought runzas to my house

My husband’s first order of business upon arriving in Lincoln was to hug his little girl, at the time a senior at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It was Dad’s Weekend with Becky’s sorority.

After a quick greeting between the two, Becky ran to her job in the Cornhuskers’ stadium as a hostess; so, Joe had gametime to himself. Not one to sit in a hotel room alone, he wandered among the tailgaters wearing red shirts imprinted with GBR (Go Big Red).

Chat Sport describes a Cornhusker tailgate as one of the top five in the nation. Here is what a December 2015 article says:

The lack of a professional sports team in the area is key here. Nebraska LOVES the Huskers with every part of their Big Red hearts, and they aren’t afraid of showing it seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. If you want a little bit of down-home flavor in your tailgate party, get to Lincoln early on a Friday morning and camp along with some of the nicest fans on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. You’ll have a grin plastered on your face and some good barbeque in your belly. You’ll also be seeing red. LOTS of red.

Joe happened upon one of these nice fans, a friendly stranger wearing a T-shirt with the same Greek letters (Gamma Phi Beta) as Becky’s sorority. In true Husker fashion, this man called himself “Red.” After a few words of introduction, Red and Joe were sharing a beer.

Soon Red asked Joe if he had ever eaten a runza. Joe hadn’t, and in fact, he didn’t even know what a runza was. Red pointed him to a booth in the corner of the stadium tailgate section and said, “Lincoln has the best runzas in Nebraska, and the best runza in Lincoln is right over there.”

Joe was hooked at first bite. After the long weekend, he returned to Waco talking about runzas nonstop, as he tends to do about any subject he is currently obsessing over. Finally, three years later, he has convinced me to make runzas.

And because I can’t leave well-enough alone, I had to find out exactly what this runza thing was, where it came from, and why it landed in Lincoln, and now in our home.

Turns out a runza is NOT barbecue, but something even more special, and it goes by a multitude of names, depending on location. Additionally, Lincoln is not the only place where runzas are made.

A search for the word “runza” in all the usual places came up empty. You won’t find a recipe in “Joy of Cooking,” Better Homes and Gardens or Bon Appetit. Nor does the word show up in the Merriam-Webster, American Heritage or Oxford dictionaries. However, the Oxford Companion to American Food and Drink produced results under the word “bieroks” and provided a litany of other names including bierrocks, bierochen, cabbage busters, German rocks, kraut bierocks, kraut runzas, peirogi and pirog.

So, what is a runza? It is a delicious pocket-sized yeast bun amply stuffed with meat, onions and cabbage. That’s it.

Ah, but this little sandwich has a rich history. And, how it migrated to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a lengthy story beginning with Volga Germans who were lured to Russia by Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest-ruling female leader.

After Catherine’s death, future czars reneged on the promises she had made to her recruits. Czar Alexander II, Catherine’s great-grandson, terminated many of the privileges she had offered, including military service exemption, freedom of religion and language, and exemption from taxes. The Volga Germans fled Russia, many of them migrating to America’s breadbasket — North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska — a landscape that would have been familiar to these refugees.

“The daughter of one of those immigrants, Sally Brening Everett, was born in 1912 and grew up on the family’s farm (near Sutton, Nebraska). Her mother taught her how to make the traditional beef, cabbage and onion sandwich baked in homemade bread, a family recipe,” reads an article in the Omaha World-Herald titled “Runza: The Story of one of Nebraska’s Most Treasured Foods.”

Then, in 1949 Sally and her brother Alex opened the first Runza Drive-Inn. Today there are more than 80 Runza restaurants. As a vendor at the Nebraska Cornhuskers football games, Runza sells more than 10,000 runzas at each game. Joe ate three of those 10,000 within about 15 minutes.

My friend Kathy Goering Reid enlightened me on the migration of this German/Russian/Ukrainian/Polish delicacy, her own Mennonite family having fled persecution from Volhynia, Russia (now Ukraine) and eventually journeying to the Great Plains in the 1870s.

She lent several of her church and family cookbooks to me, along with two volumes of “Mennonite Foods & Folkways from South Russia” by Norma Jost Voth. The following bierock (runza) recipe is adapted from volume II.

Bierocks

For the dough

2 T active dry yeasts

2 c lukewarm water

½ c sugar

1 t salt

½ c butter

2 eggs

6½ c all-purpose flour (approximately)

Dissolve yeast in ¼ cup lukewarm water. Let stand about 5 minutes until bubbly. In mixing bowl combine remaining water with sugar, salt, butter and eggs. Add yeast and 2 cups of the flour.

Beat with electric mixer for about 5 minutes. Cover and let stand in a warm place until the mixture is bubbly, about 30-40 minutes.

Gradually, add 4 more cups of flour. Turn dough out onto floured board. Knead until smooth and elastic, roughly 5 to 8 minutes. If using a dough hook (which I did), complete kneading according to mixer directions. Add extra flour if necessary, so that the dough is not sticky.

Place in a greased bowl, turning to grease all parts of the dough. Cover and set in warm place until doubled in bulk, approximately 1 to 1½ hours. Prepare filling.

For the filling

2 lbs. ground beef

2 large onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

6 c chopped cabbage

½ c water

1 beef bouillon cube

2 t salt

¼ t cayenne pepper

In a large skillet, brown the beef. Drain off the fat. Return to heat and add onion and garlic, cooking until onion is soft. Add cabbage, water, salt, bouillon cube and cayenne pepper. Cook until the cabbage is just tender. Set aside and let cool.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Punch dough down and divide in half. Roll half of the dough into a large rectangle. (Mine came out to roughly 15x18 inches). Cut dough into equal rectangles, about 3x6 inches. Repeat with remaining dough.

Divide filling equally on the squares. (The cooks at Runza restaurant squeeze a handful of the filling into what they call “footballs” before placing it on the dough.) Pinch opposite corners of the dough together, moistening the edges with a bit of water to completely seal the meat mixture into the bun.

Place seam-side down on baking sheet. Cover and let rise for about 30 minutes. Bake for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. Brush tops with melted butter.

The bierocks from Runza restaurant are rectangular like these, but those from other locations and families may be round, square, rectangular or crescent-shaped. (Various regions and countries have slightly different ingredients and cooking methods). All of them make great picnic or on-the-go meals.

They are ideal football game fare, whether in Lincoln, Nebraska, or Waco, Texas. And maybe Baylor player Jeremy Sochan will make a plug for selling them at basketball games!

There is so much more history than I can share in limited space about this humble little meat pie. I’m just glad the runza and its story made it to our house. ￼

Karyn Miller Brooks’ passion for food, cooking and bringing people together spurred her decision to open Gourmet Gallery, a locally owned cooking school. After graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in journalism, she studied culinary arts at Cambridge School of Culinary Arts and Orange Coast College. Karyn married Joe Brooks in December 2016, and he shares her passion for food and cooking. She has one daughter, Molly, and two stepchildren, James and Becky.