Central Texas Foodie: Irish question: ’Ill ye bea ’avin sumndin for afters?

Tub of candied peel

1 teaspoon ground mixed spice, to cover smell of candied peel

Grated rind of 1 orange and 1 lemon

Guinness and brandy

Andrew’s Liver Salts

Andrew’s Liver Salts is an effervescent laxative and antacid, used to relieve upset stomach and indigestion. I will leave the directions for making this special Christmas Pudding up to your imagination.

So, what IS there to like about Irish food?

LOTS.

For every oddly named, blandly seasoned, boiled or cremated Irish food there is an equally flavorful and delicious pudding. The term “pudding” does not translate to what we Americans think of as pudding. GreatBritishMag.co.uk says this:

The reason for using the word ‘pudding’ instead of dessert is actually based on the British class system. Traditionally, pudding referred to homely and rustic desserts that were commonly eaten by the lower classes, such as spotted dick and rice pudding. Desserts were the indulgences of the upper classes and included international cuisine like chocolate mousse, soufflé, and Champagne jelly.