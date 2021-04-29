Central Texas Foodie: It's all about the sauce

Some time ago, my friend Tim Kohn suggested that I write an article or series of articles on the “mother sauces,” the five main French sauces that are the bases of almost every other sauce in classic French cooking. Those five sauces are bechamel, velouté, espagnole, tomato and hollandaise, the last being the most well-known.

And there began my rabbit hole chase starting with hollandaise, then on to eggs Benedict, to homemade English muffins, to perfecting poached eggs. All of this to say, Tim Kohn, this is not the article that you asked for. Instead, this one is about attempts and substitutions, about (somewhat) heavenly homemade English muffins, leftover ham, messy poached eggs and cheater hollandaise. But mostly, this article is about eggs Benedict.

In December 1942, The New Yorker reported in “The Talk of the Town” that Lemuel Benedict invented eggs Benedict 48 years earlier. Apparently, Benedict, a Wall Street broker and late-night tavern patron, was suffering the morning after a night of heavy drinking. He went to the Waldorf for a late breakfast. This is what The New Yorker article says: