Central Texas Foodie: Just for the halibut

*Occasionally, I have been able to find edible flowers at our local markets. If they are not available, you can purchase small flower plants at the nursery. Just be sure to choose flowers that are actually edible. And plant what you don’t use!

The results of this were so beautiful I thought we might try it at home for a simple and healthful summer dinner. Salmon is my fallback and is a weekly meal at our house, and my family gets tired of it; so, I decided to venture out with halibut, hoping it would win them over to fish eating.

Because halibut is more delicate than salmon, I wanted to explore gentler cooking methods than baking. Grilling was out because it’s too easy to overcook fish.

And it just happened to be pouring rain when I was about to cook it. I could pan-fry, but there is greater risk of breaking the fish apart. So, I landed on poaching.

Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” defines the word poach as “food submerged and cooked in a liquid that is barely simmering or shivering.” She begins her poaching method on the stovetop and finishes it in the oven.

That seemed too cumbersome, and I didn’t want to have the oven going on a steamy Texas day.