Central Texas Foodie: Just for the halibut

My mom says, “I might like fish if it weren’t so fishy,” almost every time I cook it. My husband would prefer steak over fish any day. My daughter is mostly okay with fish — except when she’s not.
So, what’s a fish-loving home cook to do? Sometimes I just cook it for myself. More often I try to dress it up or otherwise disguise it so that it is palatable for the others in my household.
When a friend asked if I could help her cook for an annual girls’ weekend, she suggested a “big, beautiful salad and maybe some salmon.” So, I looked for a way to dress up a salad with fish.
The recipe on Susan Lightfoot Moran’s blog seemed to fit the bill, especially with the lovely edible flowers. The yogurt dill dressing makes a perfect topping for both the fish and the salad. While cold fish may not be to everyone’s liking, it certainly works in this dish.
I made several changes to fit our (okay, my) taste, but the author’s original recipe is at this website: https://theviewfromgreatisland.com/spring-salmon-salad-platter-recipe/.
Summer Cold Salmon Salad
Adapted from “The View from Great Island” recipe for Spring Salmon Salad
Salmon
2 lb. side of salmon
olive oil
sea salt
Yogurt dill dressing
⅓ c full fat Greek yogurt
⅓ c mayonnaise
2 T lemon juice
¼ c fresh dill fronds, packed
½ t dried dill (this is optional but gives an extra punch of flavor)
salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste
Salad
(amounts are approximate)
4 c fresh spring greens of your choice
¼ small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
½ c thinly julienne carrots
½ c thinly sliced cucumbers
1-2 c sugar snap pea pods, blanched and sliced in half on the diagonal
12-15 asparagus stalks, blanched
15-20 cherry tomatoes
8 radishes, trimmed and sliced thin
1 c hearts of palm sliced into ½-inch pieces
Garnish
fresh dill fronds
capers
thinly sliced lemon, seeds removed
seasonal edible flowers like pansies, mini dianthus, nasturtium, squash or strawberry blossoms*
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet large enough for your fish with foil.
Arrange your fish on the foil (I turn the thin end pieces of the salmon under to avoid overcooking that portion.) and brush with olive oil. Season lightly with sea salt.
Bake for 18-20 minutes. Remove the salmon and let cool, then chill until ready to serve.
Make the dressing: add the yogurt, mayo, lemon, and both dills in a pint-size Mason jar. Close the lid tightly and shake until well-mixed. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Add more lemon if necessary. (This is a great dressing for this and many other salads. Make extra!)
When the fish is chilled, arrange your platter. Spread a layer of greens across the whole plate. Lay the salmon in the center.
Arrange the rest of the veggies around the salmon. Add some lemon slices to the top of the fish. Sprinkle the capers and dill over all. Tuck in a few edible flowers if you have them.
Serve quickly after arranging your salad, along with the dressing on the side. The delicate spring greens will not last long after arranging. If you must store it for a short while, wrap in plastic before refrigerating, and add the garnishes just before serving.
*Occasionally, I have been able to find edible flowers at our local markets. If they are not available, you can purchase small flower plants at the nursery. Just be sure to choose flowers that are actually edible. And plant what you don’t use!
The results of this were so beautiful I thought we might try it at home for a simple and healthful summer dinner. Salmon is my fallback and is a weekly meal at our house, and my family gets tired of it; so, I decided to venture out with halibut, hoping it would win them over to fish eating.
Because halibut is more delicate than salmon, I wanted to explore gentler cooking methods than baking. Grilling was out because it’s too easy to overcook fish.
And it just happened to be pouring rain when I was about to cook it. I could pan-fry, but there is greater risk of breaking the fish apart. So, I landed on poaching.
Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” defines the word poach as “food submerged and cooked in a liquid that is barely simmering or shivering.” She begins her poaching method on the stovetop and finishes it in the oven.
That seemed too cumbersome, and I didn’t want to have the oven going on a steamy Texas day.
I found several recipes for oil poaching. Evidently many restaurants poach fish (or other protein) with oil because it adds so much more flavor than water poaching, but they don’t often disclose that they are using oil to poach.
While oil poached fish may be healthier than, say, chicken-fried steak, I just couldn’t bring myself to submerge an otherwise healthy piece of protein into a vat of fat.
Eventually I used an adapted version of the salmon poaching procedure outlined in “The Best of America’s Test Kitchen (2009).” Since halibut is not as robust as salmon, I reduced the cooking time and watched the cooking process closely.
Poached Halibut
1½ lb. skinless halibut fillet
2 lemons, washed and slicked into 1/8-inch thick rounds
½ shallot, roughly chopped
2 stems dill fronds, separated
Approximately 1½ c fish (Chicken stock is an acceptable alternative if fish stock is not available.)
1 c dry white wine
1 t kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Line a 12-inch non-stick skillet with the sliced lemons.
Scatter dill and shallots on top of lemons.
Add wine and stock to pan.
Place halibut fillet, skin-trimmed side down, on top of lemon slices. (This helps with even cooking.) Add more liquid if necessary to cover ½ to ¾ of the fish.
Set pan over medium-high heat just until water begins to simmer. Cover and reduce to low for 7 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit covered for 2 minutes.
Gently remove fish from water with a slotted spatula, draining as much liquid as possible. Set on a separate plate and chill in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. (You can save the strained liquid for the next time you need some lemony fish stock.)
Arrange on top of greens and follow salmon recipe. Because the halibut needed a bit more seasoning than the salmon, I finished it off with a bit of crystal flake salt just before serving.
The Poached Halibut Summer Salad with would pair nicely with several dry, light wines. But the healthy meal demanded a bit more decadence; so, we paired it with a blonde sangria recipe that H-E-B’s April Cole shared with me several years ago. Everyone loved it.
April’s Blonde Sangria
(Altered slightly to reflect what I had in the house)
3 c dry rosé
½ c frozen limeade concentrate
½ c frozen pineapple concentrate
1½ c ginger ale (We used club soda to reduce the sweetness.)
1 orange, sliced
1 lemon, sliced
4 strawberries, sliced
Combine wine and concentrates. Mix well. Add ginger ale or club soda and fruit. Stir gently and serve over ice.
Using halibut may have made this fish dish more appealing to my family — or not. They ate it and praised its taste and its beauty. But that could have been the sangria talking.
If, just for the halibut, you want to try something more adventurous to pair with April’s sangria, try this fun ceviche recipe from epicurious.com.
Halibut Ceviche with Tomato and Pineapple
1 garlic clove, finely grated
¾ c fresh lime juice
2 T white tequila
1 t agave nectar (I used honey.)
¼ small pineapple, cut into ½-inch pieces (about ½ cup)
1 medium tomato, chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
4 radishes, trimmed, thinly sliced
½ jalapeño, thinly sliced
6 ounces halibut filet
1 avocado, cut into ½-inch pieces
¼ c finely chopped cilantro
¼ c finely chopped mint
Kosher salt
Mix garlic, lime juice, tequila, and agave nectar or honey in a large bowl. Add pineapple, tomato, onion, radishes, jalapeño, and halibut and toss to coat.
Fold in avocado, cilantro and mint; season with salt.
Chill 10 minutes before serving. If you let it sit too much longer, the halibut will overcook and become tough.
Happy cooking and eating!