Central Texas Foodie: Keep it simple

Chill for at least 2 hours, then stir in the mint and cilantro or dill just before serving.

Note from Rebecca Katz: English cucumbers, which are usually wrapped in plastic in the produce section of the grocery store, really make a difference in this recipe. They are less watery than standard cucumbers and will add more substance to the soup.

*While it does complicate the recipe a bit, adding few boiled and chilled shrimp can make this a nice light meal.

Chef/author/professor Rebecca Katz created this gazpacho-style soup. She has several cookbooks geared toward healing foods.

On her website Katz says, “My greatest contribution to the culinary canon is my legendary Magic Mineral Broth, a healing broth that has sustained countless cancer survivors and people of all ages who just want to be nourished.”

She calls it “cancer-fighting, immune-boosting, sniffle-healing comfort in a cup.” It is NOT a simple recipe, but it is well worth finding for just about whatever ails you.

If cold soup isn’t your thing, you might try something with fresh summer squash. I try to grow yellow squash every year. While the plant grows nicely, it never produces any fruit.