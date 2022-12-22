Central Texas Foodie: Kids in the kitchen

Yellow, green, and orange linoleum decked our galley kitchen floors. In the “breakfast nook” at the far end of the galley sat a round table that barely accommodated the five of us at mealtime.

The bay windows opening to our back yard donned rolling retractable shades with green and orange fringe decoration. It was the 1970s. We had no microwave, no Keurig coffee maker, no Alexa. Mom cooked on a Frigidaire stove/oven combo with a timer that could wake the dead.

The buzzer on the stovetop was Mom’s weekday morning alarm for us. That buzzer probably woke up everyone in the neighborhood, and she let it go until all three of us kids dragged ourselves out of bed to get ready for school.

We listened to the local morning news and to Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story” on a transistor radio tuned in to KBWD, Brownwood’s AM radio station.

When Mom was not at work as the high school homemaking teacher and later school counselor, she was in this kitchen, cooking pancakes, or family dinners, or experimenting — with varying degrees of success — with a new recipe idea.

It was cool growing up with a mom who loved to cook and who let us kids experiment alongside her. While my sister Caryl was “inventing” a new cinnamon toast recipe, I was making sugar cookie dough that I ate straight out of the bowl, baking only about half before losing interest. (After a few times of that, I was grounded from making cookies for a month.)

In that funky 1970s kitchen, Mom taught us the merits of cooking. It was fun; it brought us together. Discreetly, she taught us about fractions, chemistry, and flavors. When I was 7 or 8, she gave me a cookbook called “Kim’s Cookbook for Young People.”

The recipes were simple, and Mom gave me complete freedom to make them (with some guidance when heat, knives or electric mixers were involved). I remember cooking the Toad in a Hole recipe and Surprise Muffins for breakfast. (The “surprise” was ½ teaspoon of jelly inside.) But my favorite recipes were probably whoopee pies and fruit pizza.

I’m happy that cooking with our children is making a comeback, and I hope this trend continues. It builds relationships and confidence.

And one of the easiest ways to get kids interested in cooking is by making desserts together like sugar cookies or whoopie pies. The following recipe uses a sugar cookie dough base but has the benefit of at least a little bit of something healthy. It was a hit when I was a kid. My daughter enjoyed making it when she was young. Here’s hoping my grandkids will, too.

Fruit Pizza

For the crust:

*3 c sugar cookie dough, chilled (My favorite is Land O’ Lakes’ butter cookies recipe, but you can certainly use purchased frozen cookie dough. Just don’t tell anyone I said that.)

1. Preheat oven to 350° F.

2. Line a 12 to 14-inch pizza pan or two 8-inch springform pans with parchment.

3. Press or roll dough to fit pan. If using a pizza pan, leave about half an inch around the edge.

4. Bake for about 14 minutes. (I prefer the cookie crust to be a little soft. Bake longer for a crunchier cookie.)

5. Allow to cool completely.

For the frosting:

*8 oz. cream cheese, softened

*⅓ c confectioner’s sugar

*1½ T butter, softened

*1 t vanilla

*Zest from 1 lemon

1. With an electric mixer, combine all frosting ingredients until smooth.

2. Spread over cooked crust.

3. Chill crust to firm up the frosting.

For the topping:

Decorate with fresh fruit. Basically, any fresh fruit will do, even canned Mandarin oranges or peaches work well. Try any or all of the following:

*Fresh strawberries, halved, quartered or sliced

*Fresh blueberries, blackberries or grapes

*Fresh kiwi, oranges or pineapple, sliced

Make it fancier and add a shiny glaze by gently warm ½ cup seedless jam in the microwave. Using a pastry brush, gently over the fresh fruit. This also acts as a preservative and keeps the fruit fresher looking.

One of my favorite appetizer recipes as a teenager was sausage balls. I made them for my grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversary, and my grandmother, Dorothy Orr, submitted the recipe to a locally published club cookbook. She graciously called them “Karyn’s Sausage Balls.”

I am certain that I found the recipe on a box of baking mix. “My” original recipe was just baking mix, breakfast sausage and cheddar cheese, but I discovered that adding cream cheese made these tasty morsels more tender.

This is a great recipe that little hands (well-washed) can easily make with some help from an adult. Here is the updated recipe.

Cream Cheese Sausage Balls

* 2 c baking mix like Bisquick

*1 lb. pork breakfast sausage

*8 oz. cream cheese, softened

*1 c Cheddar, Monterey Jack or other favorite cheese (grated)

1. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl combine the baking mix, breakfast sausage, cream cheese and grated cheddar cheese. Blend together until ingredients are thoroughly combined.

3. Portion the mixture and roll into 1 to 1½ inches each (I use a cookie scoop.) and place on cookie sheet approximately 1 inch apart.

4. Place the baking sheet with formed sausage balls into your refrigerator for 10-15 minutes, or in the freezer for about 8 minutes, to chill before baking.

5. While the sausage cream cheese balls are chilling, preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

6. Set a very loud buzzer or ask your Alexa to set a time and bake for 20-22 minutes, or until golden brown and firm to the touch.

7. Remove from the oven. Can be served hot or at room temperature.

These are tasty with a little kick; so I sometimes use a jalapeno jack cheese and serve with a spicy ranch dip.

Creating a main course gives kids a sense of pride and confidence, and who doesn’t like lasagna!

This fun-to-assemble delicious recipe creatively uses wonton wrappers as pasta, which is much easier for kids to handle than cooked lasagna noodles.

Muffin Tin Lasagnas

Adapted from Taste of Home Magazine

*1 large egg, lightly beaten

*15 oz. part-skim ricotta cheese

*2 c shredded Italian cheese blend, divided

*1 T olive oil

*24 wonton wrappers

*24 oz. of your favorite pasta sauce

*Minced fresh parsley or basil, optional

*You and your cooking kids can take a lot of licenses with this recipe. Add garlic, Italian seasoning, nutmeg, cayenne, or whatever appeals to you. It’s an inviting and forgiving recipe, allowing for taste creativity.

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a bowl, mix egg, ricotta cheese and 1¼ cups Italian cheese blend.

3. Generously grease 12 muffin cups with oil; line each with a wonton wrapper.

4. Fill each with 1 tablespoon ricotta mixture and 1½ tablespoons pasta sauce. Top each with a second wrapper, rotating corners and pressing down centers. Repeat ricotta and sauce layers.

5. Sprinkle with remaining cheese blend.

6. Bake until cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.

Our kitchens are more modern now. We can find recipes on the internet. We can use a microwave to melt butter.

We can listen to music from Pandora or Spotify and even throw in some updated news on our Alexa at any time.

But I challenge you to find a better use of your time than cooking with kids.

“And now you know the rest of the story.”

– Paul Harvey