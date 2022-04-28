Central Texas Foodie: May is more than International Drum Month

As my grandmother used to quip, “April showers bring May flowers.” But May presents so much more than just flowers. It has a multitude of interesting celebrations, including these:

• Star Wars Day (May 4)

• National Hamburger Month

• Correct Your Posture Month

• Jewish American Heritage Month

• National Military Appreciation Month

• National Asparagus Month

• Dance Like a Chicken Day (May 14)

• National Get Caught Reading Month

• Hawaiian Lei Day (May 1)

• National Water Safety Month

• Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Agreed, some of these are more significant than others, but the celebration that draws me in this month is the last one: Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Thanks to the efforts of many, but especially to former New York Rep. Frank Horton and his determined staffer Jeanie Jew, we now have an entire month dedicated to an integral part of American culture.

In 1978 President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation creating the first Asian and Pacific American Heritage Week to begin May 4, 1979. Congress eventually passed legislation “recognizing the previous proclamations and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month an annual designation in May.”

Then, in 2009, President Barack Obama formally included Pacific Islanders in this observance. According to AsianPacificHeritage.gov:

“The month of May was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants.”

To pay tribute to this courageous group of Americans, our family plans to honor them in May with some of the diverse culinary experiences they brought to us. As I have mentioned, I believe that food brings people together, and few do this better than the Pacific Islanders from Hawaii.

One of the many wonderful dishes from Hawaii — besides Spam musubi and Spam-fried rice — is poke. Poke (pronounced poh-kay, rhyming with okay) is “delicious rubies of cubed fish dressed in light sesame oil, garnished with minced bits of reddish-brown seaweed and the ground centers of kukui nuts,” as described by Garrett Hongos in his Oct. 17, 2014 New York Times article “Poke.”

More simply put, traditional poke (the Hawaiian word meaning “to cut”) is cubed raw fish tossed with soy sauce and sesame seed oil, along with other complementary ingredients that one has on hand. Hawaiianairlines.com explains why poke in particular suits the celebration of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders:

“Poke’s evolution has been fairly straightforward: Changes mirror the tastes of new arrivals. When ships from the West Coast dropped anchor in local ports (in Hawaii), sailors traded salmon for salt. Waves of immigrants from China and Japan introduced soy sauce and sesame oil. Just as each group has added its dishes to Hawaii’s culinary melting pot, selections of poke have multiplied.”

Andrew, my sister’s oldest son, is a talented and prolific home chef. He sent a photograph of one of his recent culinary creations, a beautiful and bountiful poke bowl.

Truth be told, his photo was my inspiration for this article and for learning about Asian and Pacific American Islander Heritage Month. I asked him to share his recipe which is “straight from America’s Test Kitchen,” with a couple of modifications.

This recipe calls for searing the fish, which might make this dish more palatable for those who shy away from raw food.

Hawaiian Poke

Adapted from America’s Test Kitchen

Serves 4

2 (4- to 6-oz.) tuna steaks, 1-inch thick

OR 1 (8- to 12-oz.) roasted salmon filet (see recipe below)

¼ t salt

¼ t black pepper

1 T toasted sesame oil

1 T and 1 t extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 T rice vinegar

1 T soy sauce

2 t grated fresh ginger

1 t honey

5 cups mesclun or other mixed greens

½ Vidalia onion or 1 whole shallot, sliced very thin

½ mango, peeled and sliced thin

½ ripe avocado, sliced thin

2 sheets dried roasted seaweed (optional)

½ t each toasted black and white sesame seeds for garnish and crunch

In a Mason jar with the lid tight, shake together vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, honey, 1 T olive oil and 1 T toasted sesame seed oil. Set aside to mix with greens just before serving

Pat fish dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Heat 1 t olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking.

Add fish and cook until just translucent and registers to 110 degrees F with a meat thermometer, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Transfer to a cutting board and immediately cut (poke) into ½-inch cubes. Set aside.

In a large bowl toss mesclun and sliced onions, adding half of the vinaigrette to coat. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Top with roasted seaweed and sesame seeds.

Divide greens among four serving bowls.

Top with fish, mango, avocado and drizzle with remaining dressing.

￼

Roasted Salmon

1 (8- to 12-oz) salmon filet with skin on

½ t salt

½ t freshly ground black pepper

1 t extra virgin olive oil

1 t toasted sesame seed oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper

Pat dry salmon and place filet, skin side down, on baking sheet.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle oils on top.

Bake for 15-18 minutes or to desired doneness. (I like my salmon moist and still swimming just a bit, about 125-130 degrees, but the health department prefers 145 degree.)

Set aside, uncovered and allow to cool.

My nephew has a way with words and offered these comments after he made this recipe. “Update: the salmon plays nicer with the other flavors than the tuna. Tuna is all ‘LOOK AT ME! FEEL ME!’ Salmon is all ‘I’d like to thank my amazing co-stars. I could not do this without them.’” Just depends on your personal preference.

When I asked my friend Nathan Stone, a native of Hawaii, about poke, he quickly groaned, “I’m probably not the best person to talk to you about poke. I HATE raw fish. My father was Hawaiian, and he forced it down us all the time. My grandchildren, however, LOVE it.”

If this is your stance, too, the previous recipe might be a good fit for you. If, however, you are okay with raw fish, or if you are feeling adventurous, the following recipe from Cooking Light is well worth making. Just make sure the fish is sushi grade, which you can find at East Market on Highway 84.

￼

Tuna Poke

Recipe from Cooking Light

1 T sesame oil

3 T lower-sodium soy sauce

1 lb. sushi-grade tuna, cut into ½-inch cubes

2 c cubed mango

1 c fresh or thawed frozen wakame seaweed (or rinsed seasoned seaweed salad) *

2 T fresh lime juice

1 T shaved shallot

2 t very thinly sliced seeded red Fresno chile (or jalapeno if Fresno is not available)

1 t sesame seeds, toasted

2 ripe avocados, peeled and cubed

*Available in the sushi section at H-E-B.

Combine sesame oil, soy sauce and tuna in a small bowl.

Combine mango, wakame seaweed, lime juice, shallot and pepper in a separate medium bowl; toss gently to coat.

Place about ¾ cup mango mixture in each of 4 shallow bowls. Top each serving with about ½ cup tuna mixture.

If you venture out to try making poke at home, make it your signature poke by using ingredients you love. Try tofu or cooked shrimp instead of fish. Or maybe you can get some sushi-grade raw octopus!

Add rice for a more substantial meal. Use sliced cucumber or pickled carrots. Finely chop some macadamia nuts and sprinkle on top. In fact, have a BYOP (Build Your Own Poke) party with all of these ingredients. Let’s celebrate this rich culture with gratitude and style.

Happy Month to you. Happy May Day. May the fourth be with you. Happy Mother’s Day. Happy Memorial Day — and may this month be one of great cultural appreciation and celebration.￼