Central Texas Foodie: Misshapen, discolored, but beautiful on the inside

The first mention of the pear is found in Homer’s (ninth-century B.C.) epic poem, “The Odyssey,” confirming that the pear was cultivated in Greece as early as 3,000 years ago. The pear is included as one of the “gifts of the gods,” which grew in the garden of Alcinöus, the King of the Phaeacians, a legendary country:

“And without the courtyard by the door is a great garden, of four plough-gates, and a hedge runs round on either side. And there grow tall trees blossoming, pear-trees and pomegranates, and apple-trees with bright fruits, and sweet figs, and olives in their bloom. … Pear upon pear waxes old, and apple on apple, yea, and cluster ripens upon cluster of the grape, and fig upon fig. … These were the splendid gifts of the gods in the palace of Alcinöus.”

Even if this fruit was considered a “gift of the gods,” it must be difficult to be a pear. If a pear is lucky enough to make it past the flower stage and to become an actual piece of fruit, the forces against it make meaningful life precarious at best.

As it grows, it and its fellow pears cause the hosting tree to droop painfully. Each pear will likely be nibbled on by fearless squirrels. Then gnats and flies begin their attack.