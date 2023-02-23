When Napoleon and the French Society for the Encouragement of Industry hosted a contest to create portable, non- or less-perishable food on Feb. 2, 1795, tres leches was not on their minds.

Napoleon’s troops were being decimated more by hunger and scurvy than by combat. As his soldiers resorted to foraging for food on their own, Napoleon famously noted that an army “travels on its stomach.”* Military prowess and colonial expansion required that a way of keeping food unspoiled over distance and time be discovered.

— Cancentral.com shares this information in its “History of the Can.”

*There is skepticism among scholars that Napoleon ever said this.

Napoleon’s troops were tired, cold, sick and hungry, in need of food that could travel easily and that had a long shelf life. A young chef and confectioner named Nicolas Francois Appert won the contest for creating a way to preserve transportable food to fill the stomachs of Napoleon’s famished forces.

This was the genesis of canning and is much like home canning in glass jars today. Appert originally used champagne-style bottles sealed with corks and an odd-sounding paste of lime and white cheese.

He documented his findings in a book titled “The Book for All Households; Or, The Art of Preserving Animal and Vegetable Substances for Many Years” and finally received the 12,000 franc (probably about $42,675 today) reward on April 19, 1810.

Continued years of inventions, corrections and modifications by Appert and many other brilliant minds brought about wrought-iron cannisters, tin-stamped cans, aluminum cans. Each type of can was safer, thinner, lighter and more durable than the prior.

The earliest can-making processes produced five to six cans per hour. The Ball Corporation operation in Golden, Colorado, produced 6 million varying types of cans per day, according to a 2016 article in The Denver Post. That’s a far cry from those earliest days.

With the help of genius chefs, businesspeople and scientists, Napoleon’s project paid off. But aside from all those cans, what do we have to show for all this genius? Why, tres leches, of course!

Likely originating in Latin American, tres leches is a popular celebratory dessert of present at birthdays, graduations and weddings. Tres leches, or pastel de tres leches translates from Spanish into English as “cake of three milks.”

Those three milks are evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk and fresh milk or cream. Two of those three, evaporated and sweetened condensed, are canned.

Evaporated milk is ordinary milk with 60% of the water removed by heating. It is then homogenized, sealed in cans, then heated again to kill bacteria, according to TheSpruceEats.com.

The process for sweetened condensed milk is the same as evaporated milk but has an addition of LOTS of sugar.

Some food historians say that canned milk was unappealing to consumers initially and got off to a slow start. But the Nestle Company, one of the early producers of the product, claims to have printed a recipe for tres leches on its labels for milk produced in Latin America in the mid-1900s.

This may explain why it has become such a staple dessert in those countries. Apparently, Americans did not waste time adopting it into our list of favorites.

Admittedly, I was surprised when my stepdaughter visiting from Nebraska told us that her favorite dessert was tres leches. Honestly, I had a sort of milk toast (rather than milk cake) opinion of the dessert.

In fact, I don’t really remember even eating it before. Her enthusiasm inspired me. I found a multitude of recipes online. Several used a cake mix, which I just couldn’t stomach. Others were elaborate, adding rum or liqueurs. Finally, I landed on one from the 2009 edition of “The Best of America’s Test Kitchen” cookbook.

I chose the ATK version because it gets at the heart of traditional tres leches tastes. Cali Rich, ATK chef and recipe tester, offers solid explanations of why her method works, including why making a hot milk sponge cake with whole eggs creates a sturdier sponge than angel food cake (which nobody in my house likes). She also creates a more stable frosting by adding a bit of corn syrup to the whipped cream.

Tres Leches Cake

From The Best of America’s Test Kitchen, 2009

Serves 12

Milk Mixture

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (12 oz.) can evaporated milk

1 c heavy cream

1 t vanilla extract

Cake

2 c (10 oz.) unbleached all-purpose flour

2 t baking powder

1 t salt

½ t ground cinnamon

8 T (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 c whole milk

5 large eggs, at room temperature

2 c (14 oz.) sugar

2 t vanilla extract

Frosting

1 c heavy cream

3 T light corn syrup

1 t vanilla extract

1. For the milk mixture: Pour condensed milk into a large microwave-safe bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave on low power, stirring and replacing the plastic every 3 to 5 minutes, until slightly darkened and thickened, about 15 minutes. Remove from the microwave and slowly whisk in the evaporated milk, cream and vanilla. Let cool to room temperature.

2. For the cake: Adjust an oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Whisk the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in a bowl. Heat the butter and milk in a small saucepan over low heat until the butter is melted; set aside off the heat.

3. With an electric mixer (preferably with whisk attachment) on medium speed, beat the eggs in a large bowl for about 30 seconds, then slowly add the sugar until incorporated. Increase the speed to medium-high and beat until the egg mixture is very thick and glossy, 5-7 minutes. Reduce the speed to low and slowly mix in the melted butter mixture and vanilla. Add the flour mixture in three additions, scraping down the bowl as necessary, then mix on medium speed until fully incorporated, about 30 seconds. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30-35 minutes. Set the cake pan on a wire rack and let cool for 10 minutes.

4. Using a skewer, poke holes at ½-inch intervals in the cake. Slowly pour the milk mixture over the cake until completely absorbed. Let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes, then refrigerate uncovered for at least 3 but up to 24 hours.

5. For the frosting: Remove the cake from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving. With an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the cream, corn syrup, and vanilla to soft peaks, 1-2 minutes. Frost the cake and slice into 3-inch squares. Serve. (The assembled cake can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.)

While I find it difficult to pay homage to the person who said, “Women are nothing but machines for producing children,” and who was once called “the enemy of humanity” by the Prussian state, I am grateful that Napoleon helped pave a path for us to get to enjoy this Latin American decadent delicacy we call tres leches.

Merci and gracias! ￼