Central Texas Foodie: Not just any old salt

What’s with all the different types of salt? Varying sources say there are 12-15 different types. My pantry contains at least that many — like Hawaiian black lava salt, fleur de sel, Himalayan pink salt, sea salt, kosher salt, table salt, flake salt, and even a salt block.

The value of each salt is its story and its creative purpose in the kitchen. Here is a little information about some readily available salts with a few thoughts about how to use them.

Kosher

Cook’s Country magazine describes kosher salt like this:

Kosher salt is designed to have large, irregularly shaped crystals, which make the Jewish practice of koshering (applying salt to draw blood and juices out of just-butchered meats) more effective. Kosher salt manufacturing is done under rabbinical supervision.

This is my go-to salt. Different brands of kosher salt have different shapes, but the most widely available is coarser than standard table salt. I use it for almost all of my regular cooking and much of my baking. If I need absolutely even and consistent salt flavor and texture for baked goods, I use table salt.

Pink Himalayan Salt

Mined in Pakistan, this beautiful salt gets its color from trace minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium and iron, according to MasterClass.com.

Folks who can tell a difference between salt tastes (I can’t) say that this salt has a mild flavor. One “supertaster” said it tasted like dirt. I ate dirt when I was a kid and rather liked it. Maybe that’s why I like Himalayan salt — or maybe it’s just because it’s pretty.

This salt works well in just about any recipe using traditional salt. My favorite use for it, however, is the large solid block that we sometimes cook on. It requires a bit of special treatment; so, it’s not an everyday thing. But H-E-B’s recipe for lamb chops is near perfect. (Salt blocks can be persnickety. Follow heating and cleaning instructions closely.)

￼

Salt Block Seared Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Lemon

Serves 6

1 Himalayan salt cooking slab

1½ lb. natural lamb rib chops — bone-in, frenched

1 t cracked black pepper

1 T fresh rosemary, minced fine

Zest of 1 medium lemon

¼ c extra virgin olive oil

Set salt slab on a foil-lined sheet pan (to catch any cooking runoff) then place in oven.

Heat oven in stages to prevent salt slab from cracking: 15 minutes at 180 degrees F, followed by 15 minutes at 225 F, and finally 15 minutes at 350 F.

Meanwhile, place lamb and remaining ingredients in a bowl. Toss to coat. Set aside at least 30 minutes to allow flavors to meld (for best results refrigerate and marinate overnight).

Place individual lamb chops at top of salt slab and cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until desired doneness.

Allow to rest 5 minutes before serving.

California Sea Salt

This salt is not mined but comes from evaporated sea water or saltwater lakes and is readily available in local markets. I recently made cabernet-infused salt based on a Pioneer Woman recipe. It’s a perfect finishing salt for red meats and even better on anything chocolate. Oh, and it makes a beautiful gift.

Cabernet Sauvignon Infused Sea Salt

Adapted from Pioneer Woman recipe

1 c drinkable (but not super expensive) Cabernet Sauvignon

¾ c coarse sea salt

In a medium saucepan, heat wine over high heat until it boils. Once it boils, reduce the temperature to medium and simmer until it has almost completely cooked off, about 15 minutes. (Watch this closely, though. I burned it twice. What a waste of perfectly good wine!) This will yield roughly ½ to 1 T of wine syrup.

Let syrup cool.

After the wine is COMPLETELY cool, mix it with the coarse salt in a glass bowl.

Spread salt on a parchment-lined sheet pan in a shallow layer.

Let salt dry completely. This will take 3-5 days.

Store in a tightly sealed glass jar.

Fleur de Sel

According to TheSpruceEats.com:

Fleur de sel is a rare and expensive form of sea salt that is harvested in parts of France. In French, the name translates as “flower of salt.” It’s delicate, flaky, and perfect for adding to dishes just before serving them.

Another lovely finishing salt, fleur de sel is wonderful on homemade caramels, brownies, chocolate truffles and popcorn.

Hawaiian Black Lava Sea Salt

One of my favorites, and probably least used, this is a blend of sea salt and purified volcanic lava charcoal. While it will discolor many-a-sauce (and NEVER use it for baking!), black lava salt is stunning on the rim of a Brad’s Bloody Mary. If you never drink another Bloody Mary, you must experience this one — with a black lava sea salt rim.

￼

Brad Reynolds’ Bloody Mary

Dip a 12-ounce glass onto a damp paper towel and into a sprinkling of black lava sea salt. Fill with ice.

Fill a 12-ounce glass with cubed ice (It’s important that you fill the glass to the top with ice, as this will dictate how much tomato juice you pour.)

1 ½ oz. of vodka

1-2 splashes of Worcestershire sauce (absolutely no more than 2 splashes)

1-2 splashes of soy sauce (absolutely no more than 2 splashes)

1-2 splashes (or three, or four) of Tabasco sauce

1 T of clam juice

1 t of cocktail onion juice

1-2 cocktail onions

Fresh lime juice from ½ lime

A couple of shakes of meat tenderizer (yes, meat tenderizer)

Fill the glass with tomato juice (can substitute with Clamato and delete the clam juice if necessary)

Mix the ingredients by pouring the contents in another glass, back and forth a couple of times (do not shake as this breaks down the ice and causes the drink to become too watered down.)

Garnish with a spicy green bean — or six.

This is Brad’s Bloody Mary story:

Juli and I vacationed at a resort in Mexico. We arrived around 3 o’clock in the afternoon and I immediately went to the resort bar by the pool ready for a cold Budweiser

To my antipathy, they serviced nothing but Mexican beer. Suffering from an unfledged palate and vacillating over the dilemma that I found myself in, I settled for a Bloody Mary.

With little hope, I ordered what was certain to be a mediocre Bloody Mary. After receiving my drink and taking a position by the pool, I took the first sip of what has proven to be the best Bloody Mary I have ever had.

Over the next couple of days, I befriended the head bartender, Elias. I watched his every move with great inquisitiveness; questioning his techniques, his measurements, and most importantly, the contents of the cloudy white jug he poured from.

Finally, Elias asked me in broken English if I would like to come behind the bar and learn how to make this drink that I was so intrigued by. With childlike giddiness and excitement, I ran behind the bar to begin my first and last experience bartending.

I continued serving unsuspecting tourists throughout the evening, mastering the Bloody Mary. That is, until my hand-eye coordination became amiss.

Bottom line: With an abundance of beautiful types of salts, maybe you should try one ... or two ... or six. But it’s worth the experiment. You will find yourself richer for it. Or just a little extra something to season that crazy Bloody Mary. ￼