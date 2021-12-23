Central Texas Foodie: Pizza so good it's criminal

Pizza and crime have long been associated with each other. Here is proof: Chris Cavendar (a pseudonym used by Tom Meyers) wrote several pizza-related mysteries, including “A Slice of Murder,” “Killer Crust” and “Rest in Pizza,” along with several others.
Okay, maybe that is not proof that crime and pizza are inherently linked. There just happens to be numerous close connections between the two. Sometimes it is an imagined crime or conspiracy. Remember Pizzagate?
And pizza delivery drivers are particularly susceptible to assault, including the Florida pizza delivery man who, being burgled, thwarted the theft by throwing piping-hot pizza on his assailants.
Then there is the “Pizza Connection,” a 1980s drug ring. The 2019 FBI News report explains it like this:
The scheme involved purchasing morphine base from suppliers in Turkey, processing it into heroin in Sicily, smuggling it into the U.S., and then selling it through pizza shops and other Mafia-run businesses stretching from New York to Illinois and Wisconsin. Cocaine was also being imported from South America as part of the operation.
But my favorite pizza/crime mystery connection may be the 2016 conviction of The Grim Sleeper, a Los Angeles man who had murdered women from 1985 to 2007, caught by a tossed-aside slice of pizza connecting his DNA to evidence found on his victims. Now, that’s a piece of justice!
I think that real pizza crimes, however, are those done TO the pizza — let’s call them Crimes Against Pizza — rather than criminal incidents surrounding pizza. Some may consider the divisive Hawaiian-style pizza as criminal much like the February 2017 edition of Iceland Magazine reports.
The president of Iceland, Guoni Th. Jóhannesson, threw a political bombshell into one of the national conversations today when he took sides in one of the more contentious debates of our times: The “pineapple as a pizza topping” debate.
While fruit on pizza may or may not be criminal, true “crimes against pizza” spread wildly when the internet exploded with distasteful pizza pies, according to Knowyourmeme.com.
Consider these pizza atrocities: Canned Tuna Pizza, Cream of Corn Pizza, Cap’n Crunch Pizza, Fruit Loops Pizza, Peeps Pizza, Squid Ink Crust with Octopus Salami Pizza, or Hot Dog Stuffed Crust Pizza. Yes, these are real.
For the most part, I am a traditionalist with my pizza. One of my favorite family gatherings is a homemade pizza party featuring a variety of traditional toppings like simple tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, and pepperoni or Italian sausage.
Occasionally, I’ll be adventurous and provide ingredients like pear, caramelized onions and gorgonzola cheese. Each of us gets to make our own pizza — however we like it. We heat up the oven and get started. And, when we make it at home, there is no chance of delivery man robberies.
One thing is always the same for our homemade pizzas, though. It’s our crust. It’s a simple and reliable recipe shared with me by Christy Rolf.
Basic Pizza Dough
Makes 4 individuals or 1 very large pizza crust
2¼ c flour
1 t salt
1 t yeast
1 t sugar
¾ c lukewarm water
3+ T olive oil
In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients and stir to mix. For a crispier crust, add the olive oil and stir with a wooden spoon. Then add the water and mix thoroughly. For a softer crust, add the water and oil at the same time, mixing thoroughly to combine until there is very little flour left in the bowl.
Once combined, knead the bread by hand for 5 minutes, adding a bit of flour or water if necessary. The consistency should be firm and only very slightly sticky.
Pour a bit more olive oil (1-2 t) into the bowl and roll the dough in it until both the bowl and dough have a light coating of oil.
Place bowl in a warm (but not hot) place and cover with a dishcloth.
Let dough rise for at least 1 hour or until it’s doubled in size. You can use the dough at this point or punch it down and let it rise a second time. A second rise give a little more depth to the flavor and, according to some, makes a better crumb. Unless you’re comparing side-by-side, you may not notice much difference.
If you have a pizza stone, place it in your cold oven and preheat the oven and stone simultaneously to 425 to 450 degrees F. (The stone will likely break if you put a cold stone into a hot oven.) If you are using a baking pan or sheet, you do not need to preheat the pan, although it does help develop a crustier bottom if the pan is hot.
Cut the dough into four equal pieces. (The dough can be frozen at the point for future use. Pull the dough out of the freezer an hour before you’re ready to make your pizza. For the dough to cook all the way through, it needs to be at room temperature before baking.)
Using parchment paper, press the dough into the desired thickness and shape. (Mine is never round, even if that’s what I desire.)
Add toppings (discussed later) and bake for about 10 minutes.
Pizza legend says that Raffaele Esposito invented the Margherita pizza (with toppings of tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil representing the colors of the Italian flag) in the late 1800s in honor of Queen Margherita.
Many dispute this, saying that this is simply a traditional Neapolitan recipe. Regardless of its origin, the Margherita pizza is near perfection to most of our family members. The basic crust and this simple sauce from Roberta’s restaurant in Brooklyn (shared on Ediblebrooklyn.com) seem to fit the bill.
Roberta’s Pizza Sauce
Makes about 1½ cups
1 28-oz. can San Marzano or other high-quality canned whole peeled tomatoes
Some good olive oil
Fine sea salt
(Karyn’s note: I like to add ¼ t dried oregano, ¼ t dried basil, ¼ t dried thyme, and ¼ t garlic powder to the sauce for just a little more flavor.)
Drain the tomatoes and discard the juice. Use an immersion blender or a regular blender to puree the tomatoes until almost smooth.
Add a splash of olive oil and a pinch of salt, blend until smooth, and taste. Add more olive oil and salt to taste.
The sauce will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week, and up to 6 months in the freezer.
For the Margherita pizza:
Press dough as mentioned in pizza dough recipe. Layer tomato sauce, mozzarella (Fresh mozzarella is always better tasting than the pre-shredded kind. Someday I’ll learn to make my own), and a few torn basil leaves.
Bake for 10-12 minutes until crust is nicely browned and cheese is bubbling.If you want to be a little more adventurous, and if you don’t find this criminal, consider trying a fresh pear and gorgonzola pizza.
Pear, Onion, Bleu Cheese & Arugula Pizza
1 onion, caramelized (see previous articles for cooking instructions)
¼ c gorgonzola or your favorite bleu cheese
1 fresh pear, cored but not peeled, sliced thin
1 handful of arugula
Press dough into desired shape. Layer ingredients any way you see fit. Bake as above for 10-12 minutes at 450 degrees.And finally, Joe’s pizza. Here is the official recipe:
Joe’s Pizza
Press dough randomly. Add more sauce than is needed. Top unscrupulously with meat, cheese, basil, more meat and more cheese. Bake.
Seems criminal to me, but it is actually pretty fantastic.
Happy cooking and eating! Try this with friends and family. Makes it better.
