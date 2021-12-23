Central Texas Foodie: Pizza so good it's criminal

Let dough rise for at least 1 hour or until it’s doubled in size. You can use the dough at this point or punch it down and let it rise a second time. A second rise give a little more depth to the flavor and, according to some, makes a better crumb. Unless you’re comparing side-by-side, you may not notice much difference.

If you have a pizza stone, place it in your cold oven and preheat the oven and stone simultaneously to 425 to 450 degrees F. (The stone will likely break if you put a cold stone into a hot oven.) If you are using a baking pan or sheet, you do not need to preheat the pan, although it does help develop a crustier bottom if the pan is hot.

Cut the dough into four equal pieces. (The dough can be frozen at the point for future use. Pull the dough out of the freezer an hour before you’re ready to make your pizza. For the dough to cook all the way through, it needs to be at room temperature before baking.)

Using parchment paper, press the dough into the desired thickness and shape. (Mine is never round, even if that’s what I desire.)

Add toppings (discussed later) and bake for about 10 minutes.