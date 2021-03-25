Central Texas Foodie: Spam tales to share

When they returned home, their mother wanted to surprise them with a special dinner. It was Spam. Knowing how much the Miller boys loved their mom, I’m sure all of them ate it as if it were their favorite food.

Many others have Spam Tales. Seems folks are either on or off the Spam Train. Here are three paraphrased Spam Tales from around the world.

Steve Gardner: “When I was about 10 years old, a friend and I went to a movie together. His mom packed lunches for us. Early in the movie, he handed me a sandwich. I assumed it would be something like PB&J.

“Then I bit into the gelatinous uncooked spam, slathered in mayonnaise. I had no idea what this was in my mouth. I managed to swallow that one bite. That was my first and last personal encounter with Spam. It made a strong and lasting impression.”

Bob Darden: “Our family was stationed in Japan from 1967-69. We had a family cook, Kakuzo, who always included a plate of sliced Spam with our meals. My father, who grew up with Spam, occasionally fried slices of Spam for sandwiches, but none of the rest of us ever developed a taste for it.