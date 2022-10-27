Central Texas Foodie: The anatomy of ‘chattycuterie’

“Heck, I can’t even pronounce it. Something like ‘chatty-KOO-tur-ee,’ right? And isn’t that the idea behind it — so you can chat while you eat?” my friend Terri Evans asked.

I had assembled several charcuterie boards for a Wednesday evening gathering at our church the previous week. Terri stopped after worship on Sunday to tell me how much she and her husband enjoyed the “chattycuterie.”

According to Terri, Bruce went back for several more “chats” with those boards.

“The Food Lover’s Companion” offers the following phonetic spellings: shahr-KOO-tuhr-ee or shahr-koo-tuhr-EE. And my copy of “The New Professional Chef” (which isn’t so new anymore) gives this explanation of charcuterie:

In its strictest interpretation, the term “charcuterie” refers to items made from the pig. These include sausages, smoked hams, bacon, pates, terrines and head cheese. Translated from the French, the word literally means “cooked flesh.” Historically, charcuterie products provided a way of preserving meat over the winter by using spices and herbs, smoking, and curing with salt.

Although the French coined “charcuterie” in the 15th century for its shops selling such products, the original preserved meats probably date back 6,000 years. Wanting to waste nothing, ancient Romans invented a way to preserve the offal — ALL of the pig including brains, heart, kidneys, lungs, sweetbreads, tongue, tail, and feet including what was considered trash.

Corkdining.com explains that the French created the charcuterie board using offal and “other kinds of meat.” But charcuterie boards have come a long way since 15th-century France. And several years ago, they came back into vogue.

My 1981-published Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary does NOT contain the word “charcuterie.” However, an article in the Feb. 29, 1984, edition of The New York Times titled “Charcuterie on the Move,” features a woman named Simone Roskam who “developed a substantial charcuterie trade, both locally and throughout Manhattan, where she sells her earthy pate de campagne to gourmet shops and restaurants.”

Since then (if not earlier) the idea of charcuterie re-emerged and re-invented itself with the help of entrepreneurs like Roskam.

Today, restaurants offer charcuterie boards as appetizers or even main courses on their menus, grocers sell pre-made boards for parties. Our own McLennan Community College is conducting a Continuing Education holiday charcuterie class Nov. 17 of this year!

Today’s boards are no longer just the awful offal of old. They are artful smorgasbords of tasty tidbits to satisfy every appetite. Charcuterie boards are good conversation starters. And if you know a little history, there is all the more to chat about! So, Terri’s name for this ancient practice-come-lately, “chattycuterie,” seems fitting.

True that the original charcuterie boards contained only meats, but today’s boards offer much more variety. Below are some possible components and descriptions of a modern-day board:

1. Meat — typically the star of the board; prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, smoked salmon, roast beef, turkey, and/or chicken, chorizo, ham, smoked or cured salmon/lox.

2. Bread — thinly sliced baguette, plain water crackers, flavored crackers, pita chips, bread sticks.

3. Cheese — a variety of textures, colors, and flavors like cheddar, brie, blue, parmesan, asiago, smoked gouda, Manchego.

4. Something briny and bright — pickled cucumbers, okra, onions, artichoke hearts, mixed olives, capers.

5. Fresh and dried fruits or vegetables — figs, grapes, apples, pomegranate seeds, cucumbers, carrots, radishes, tomatoes, apricots, cranberries, cherries or dates.

6. Fillers — Nuts, jam, honey, mustard, chutney, pesto.

7. And if there is room — a little something sweet like chocolate or caramel.

Simple Charcuterie Board

Adapted from recipe by Kay Chun

Serves 8-12

8 ounces spreadable paté, such as chicken liver, country, mushroom or vegetable

1½ pounds assorted cured meats

4 (8-ounces) pieces of soft and firm cheeses

8 oz. smoked salmon

2 bunches radishes or cucumbers, trimmed and sliced

8 oz. salted, roasted Marcona almonds or other nuts

8 oz. dried Medjool dates or apricots

1 block quince or guava paste, or fig jam

8 oz. mixed olives, such as Castelvetrano, Kalamata, and niçoise

Sliced bread (such as baguette), crackers and Dijon mustard, for serving

Arranging a charcuterie board can be intimating. It is up to you, but let your inhibitions go and assemble whimsically or in a structured fashion. This is an expression of YOU! Add the cheese, flavors and textures that make it a work of art.

Recently, my sister and I tried these homemade crackers for a charcuterie board. Simple to make, they pair perfectly with a variety of cheeses. While I am not well-versed in gluten-free baking, friends have told me that either Bob’s Red Mill chickpea flour or one-to-one flour can substitute for traditional flour in this recipe.

Rosemary Crackers

Adapted from recipe by Hartley West on epicurious.com

Makes 2 sheets (about 48 small crackers)

2 c flour

1 t baking powder

1 t kosher salt

⅔ c warm water

⅓ c olive oil

2 T fresh rosemary (chopped)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Spread two large piece of parchment paper on a plastic wrap-lined countertop. (Plastic helps keep the parchment from sliding.)

Combine flour, baking powder, salt and 1 tablespoon of the rosemary. With a wooden spoon, mix in water and oil until dough forms a smooth ball, hand-kneading a bit if necessary. Separate the dough in two equal balls.

Flatten each ball onto parchment paper either with a rolling pin or by hand. The thinner the dough, the crispier the cracker.

Sprinkle remaining rosemary on the tops and pat down.

Use a pizza-cutter to cut before baking for even crackers, or, if you prefer a more rustic appearance, bake without scoring and break unevenly.

Slide parchment paper onto two separate baking sheets. Bake for approximately 10 to 13 minutes, or until crispy and golden brown.

Finally, try making a beautiful little salami rose for your board. It looks impressive but is quite simple. I’m guessing the French charcutiers didn’t try this!

Salami Rose

From America’s Test Kitchen

Approximately 20 pieces salami, 3-4 inches in diameter

1 wine glass

1 helper to take photos because it’s fun

Step 1: Using just about any glass, depending on the size of “rose” you want, rim the edges with salami, allowing each piece to slightly overlap, until you’ve rimmed the entire edge.

Pinch around the fold of each piece of salami to keep it in places. Repeat with a second row. (I used about 20 pieces. You could use fewer salami pieces and a champagne flute to make a smaller rose.)

Step 2: As you complete each new row, gently pinch the edges of the glass to fold and set the slices.

Step 3: Once you’ve used up all your slices, gently turn the glass over and turn out the salami rose into your hand.

Voila! Une Rose de Viande! (A meat rose).

Now THIS is chat-worthy chattycuterie! ￼