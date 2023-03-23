In 1951, the bagel made a big appearance in the Broadway comedy “Bagels and Yox,” introducing the word “bagel” into such mainstream magazines as Time.

— Joan Nathan, “A Short History of the Bagel”

“Bagels and Yox” opened at the Holiday Theatre on Broadway on Sept. 12, 1951 and took to the road after 208 performances. In Brooks Atkinson’s tepid review of the revue in The New York Times the day after its debut, he explained the musical’s title for those of us who don’t speak Yiddish:

“Bagels and Yox” is a pun on “bagels and lox,” which are favorite Sunday breakfast foods in Jewish homes. “Bagels” are hard doughnuts and “lox” is smoked salmon. As for “yox,” they are belly-laughs ...

This musical isn’t the only bagel-inspired art. Bagels are the focus in poetry, paintings, sculptures and books. Consider “The Bagel” by David Ignatow.

The Bagel

I stopped to pick up the bagel

rolling away in the wind,

annoyed with myself

for having dropped it

as if it were a portent.

Faster and faster it rolled,

with me running after it

bent low, gritting my teeth,

and I found myself doubled over

and rolling down the street

head over heels, one complete somersault

after another like a bagel

and strangely happy with myself.

— David Ignatow

And there are inspirations like this by journalist and artist Anna Sanders.

Yes, bagels have inspired painters, poets and sculptors, but I submit that the bagel itself is a piece of art. Unlike any other type of art, food appeals to every sense, and no edible creation appeals more deeply to my senses than the bagel.

My nephew Matthew visited over the Christmas holidays. We began talking about our mutual love of bagels and agreed to congregate again and learn to make bagels together. As each of us read more about the process, we learned it would be a multi-person weekend project.

According to EatThis.com, “Bagel-makers in the early 1900s worked in teams of four. Two people would make the dough, giving bagels their shape; one person boiled them, and the fourth person baked them.” Our five-and-one-half-member team consisted of Matthew, my sister Caryl, my brother-in-law Kevin, my grandson (the half) Danny and me.

We landed on (and slightly modified) Claire Saffitz’s recipe in The New York Times. It’s a lengthy and complicated process, but it makes great bagels. If you’re willing to make the time investment to make these, I recommend watching her bagel video.

￼

Claire Saffitz’s Bagels

Dough

2¼ cups lukewarm water (105-110 degrees)

2 T barley malt syrup (available in health food stores)

1 packet active dry yeast (about 2¼ teaspoons)

6½ cups bread flour (like King Arthur), plus more for kneading

1 T Morton’s kosher salt

Neutral oil, for greasing the baking sheets

For assembly

1 t baking soda

¼ c barley malt syrup, plus more as needed

Optional for toppings: 2 oz. each sesame seeds, poppy seeds, caraway seeds, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion and/or flaky salt (You can use these separately or blend them together for an “everything” bagel.)

Equipment

Small bowl, a large mixing bowl, flexible spatula or wooden spoon, bench scraper, two large rimmed baking sheets, parchment paper, plastic wrap, a spider or slotted spoon, tea towel, a large Dutch oven, several separate large plates (if topping bagels), wire rack and a serrated knife.

Mixing and kneading

1. Pour ½ cup lukewarm water into a small bowl. Whisk in 2 T barley malt syrup and the packet of yeast until both dissolve. Let sit until the mixture foams, about 5 minutes.

2. In a large bowl, combine bread flour and salt, and make a well in the center. Pour in yeast mixture and the remaining 1¾ cups lukewarm water, and mix, using the flexible spatula or wooden spoon, until the dough is shaggy.

3. Knead the mixture in the bowl several times, continuously folding it over and onto itself and pressing down firmly to bring it together in a solid mass, then turn it out onto a clean work surface. Continue kneading until there are no dry spots, then, adding more flour only if needed to prevent stubborn sticking, until you have a stiff but very smooth dough that is still slightly tacky, 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Gather the dough into a ball, dust it lightly with flour, and place it in a large, clean bowl, seam-side down. Cover with a damp towel and let the dough rise at room temperature until it has doubled in size, 1½ to 2 hours.

5. Using your fist, lightly punch down the dough to knock out some of the air and turn it out onto a clean work surface. Using a bench scraper, cut the dough into 12 equal pieces. If you prefer a slightly smaller bagel, which is more traditional, you could make a baker’s dozen (13) — roughly 4-oz. portions.

6. Before you form the bagels, preshape the pieces into tight balls. Working one ball at a time, gather all the irregular edges and pinch them together firmly to make a teardrop shape. Place the dough seam-side down on the surface and cup your hand down and over top of the dough in a loose grip (like a claw, or like you’re playing the piano). Move your hand in a rapid circular motion, dragging the dough across the surface until it has a high, tight dome. Repeat with all the pieces, then cover them with the damp towel and let rest for 5 minutes.

Shaping and proofing

7. Line two large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper, brush lightly with oil, and set aside.

Poke a thumb through the ball of dough to make the hole and then widen it by gently stretching it with into a ring.

8. When all the bagels are formed, cover each baking sheet with a piece of plastic, followed by a damp towel to create a sealed, moist environment for the bagels to proof slowly. Transfer the baking sheets to the refrigerator and chill at least 4 hours and up to 24.

(We learned later that letting the formed bagels sit out and rise for about an hour before chilling would have helped them rise a bit more.)

Boiling

9. 2 hours before serving time, arrange an oven rack in the center position and heat the oven to 450 degrees. Fill a large, wide Dutch oven halfway with water and place it on the stove. (Heat should be off at this point.) Set a wire rack next to the Dutch oven. If topping the bagels, spread several tablespoons each of topping on separate plates in generous, even layers. Set the plates of toppings next to the wire rack.

10. Remove one baking sheet from the refrigerator. Fill a small bowl with room temperature water, then carefully peel one ring of dough off the paper and transfer it to the bowl. It should float, indicating that the bagels are ready to boil and bake. Remove the ring from the water, pat it dry on a towel and place back on the baking sheet. Remove the other baking sheet from the refrigerator.

Tip: The dough sank? That’s OK! Let both sheets sit at room temperature, covered, to finish rising, and test if the dough floats every 10 minutes after the first 30 minutes or so.

11. Set the Dutch oven over high heat and bring to a boil. Whisk in the baking soda and ¼ c barley malt syrup. You want the water to look like strong black tea, so add more barley malt syrup, if necessary. Bring everything back to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a gentle boil. Skim any foam from the surface. Uncover one baking sheet and carefully transfer as many bagels as will comfortably fit in one layer to the Dutch oven, leaving some room for them to bob around. Boil for 30 seconds, turn it over with tongs or a spider and boil an additional 30 seconds.

12. Use a spider or slotted spoon to transfer the bagels to the wire rack and repeat with the remaining bagels on the first sheet. The bagels will swell in the water, then deflate when removed, but they will puff up again in the oven.

Baking

13. Add the optional topping: Working with one at a time, place a boiled bagel on one of the plates with the toppings and turn to coat so the topping adheres to the wet surface of the dough on both sides. Place the coated bagels on the empty baking sheet, flat side down, and repeat with the remaining boiled bagels, spacing evenly.

14. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the bagels are deeply brown, 20 to 25 minutes, rotating the baking sheet 180 degrees after 12 minutes.

15. While the first sheet of bagels is in the oven, repeat the boiling and coating process with the second sheet, adding more toppings to the plates as needed. Transfer the second sheet to the oven when the first is finished. Let the bagels cool completely on a wire rack before slicing with a serrated knife.

Tip: Bagels are best eaten the day they’re baked, but they also freeze well. Slice them and place the bagels in a resealable plastic freezer bag and freeze up to one month.

Serve with your favorite bagel toppings like cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, dill, cucumbers — or with nothing at all.

Now THAT is art. ￼