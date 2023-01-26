Central Texas Foodie: The battle of the Brunswicks

“Oh, it’s from Georgia! For sure, it’s from Georgia,” said my Savannah-born friend LaRaine DuPuy when I asked her about the origins of Brunswick Stew. She promptly sent me two recipes for the hardy concoction, both from Georgia-centric cookbooks.

Downtown Brunswick, Georgia, sports a 25-gallon iron stew pot on a pedestal with an inscription that reads: “In this pot the first Brunswick Stew was made on St. Simon Isle July 2, 1898.” Seems to me that is adequate proof that Brunswick Stew is from Brunswick, Georgia.

Them’s fightin’ words according to our church’s pastor, Nick Mumejian. Well, he didn’t say it exactly like that, but he claims that the stew originated in Brunswick, Virginia. In 1988 the Virginia General Assembly named Brunswick County the birthplace of the “gastronomic miracle.” In its 2002 session, the assembly enacted the third Wednesday of every year as Brunswick Stew Day:

“WHEREAS, by act of the 1988 General Assembly, Brunswick County was proclaimed the birthplace of the ‘gastronomic miracle’ known as Brunswick Stew; and

“WHEREAS, despite the attempts of pretenders from other states, Virginia’s claim as the capitol of Brunswick Stew was reaffirmed in 1999 when Brunswick County stew master Jeff Daniel was declared World Champion of Brunswick Stew; and

“WHEREAS, Brunswick Stew has a long and glorious history in the Commonwealth …”

Even some North Carolinians argue (though not quite as vociferously as their rivals) that the stew originated in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

Regardless, the earliest versions, likely made by Native Americans BEFORE there even was a place called Brunswick, included ingredients like squirrel or possum or rabbit or even groundhog and locally grown vegetables. Humorist and author Roy Blount Jr. (a Decatur, Georgia native) once jested, “Brunswick Stew is what happens when small mammals carrying ears of corn fall into barbecue pits.”

Today’s Brunswick Stew probably features chicken or pork instead of the wilder game animals. Some recipes incorporate bacon or fatback for seasoning, others a barbecue sauce of sorts. Every version that I encountered made lots and lots and lots of stew. Enough to share and still have some to freeze for later.

The following Brunswick Stew recipe includes ketchup, vinegar and mustard, which builds a barbecue sauce of sorts in the pot much like the “official recipe” of the “official home” of Brunswick Stew, according to Sherpaguides.com guidebook to Georgia. Instead of using bacon or fatback, the recipe incorporates a kielbasa sausage for added depth.

Georgia-Style Brunswick Stew

Adapted from Cook’s Country Magazine

Serves 10 or more

1 T vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped fine

¾ c ketchup

4 c water

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

1 lb. russet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch chunks

8 oz. kielbasa sausage, sliced ¼ inch thick

6–8 T cider vinegar

2 T Worcestershire sauce

1 T yellow mustard

1 t garlic powder

Salt and pepper

¼ t red pepper flakes (or more if you prefer it spicy)

1 c canned crushed tomatoes

½ c frozen lima beans

½ c frozen corn

1. Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add onion and cook until softened, 3 to 5 minutes.

2. Add ketchup and ¼ c water and cook, stirring frequently, until fond begins to form on bottom of pot and mixture has thickened, about 6 minutes.

3. Add chicken, potatoes, kielbasa, 6 tablespoons vinegar, 1½ T Worcestershire, mustard, garlic powder, 1 t salt, 1 t pepper, pepper flakes and remaining 3¾ c water and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until potatoes are tender, 30 to 35 minutes, stirring frequently.

4. Transfer chicken to plate and let cool for 5 minutes, then shred into bite-size pieces with 2 forks.

5. While chicken cools, stir tomatoes, lima beans and corn into stew and continue to simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes.

6. Stir in shredded chicken and remaining 1½ T Worcestershire and cook until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and remaining vinegar (up to 2 T) to taste.

7. Serve hot with cornbread or biscuits.

“If it has ketchup or barbecue sauce, that’s the Georgia version. You’d be run out of Old Dominion if you had that in there.”

— Nick Mumejian

“Putting barbecue sauce in Brunswick Stew is blasphemous.”

— Virginia Mumejian

I found a copy of Housekeeping in Old Virginia among my mother’s cookbooks. It is a reprint of the original 1879 edition. It includes four separate recipes for Brunswick Stew, none containing ketchup or barbecue sauce. This is one of my favorites:

Brunswick Stew

About four hours before dinner, put two or three slices of bacon, two squirrels or chickens, and one onion sliced, in one gallon water. Stew some time, then add one quart of peeled tomatoes, two ears of grated corn, three Irish potatoes sliced, and one handful butterbeans, and part pod of red pepper.

Stew altogether for about one hour, till you can take out the bones. When done, put in one spoonful breadcrumbs and one large spoonful butter.

— Mrs. M.M.D.

Here is an updated Virginia Brunswick Stew recipe. Nick said it is much like the stew his Virginian grandmother made. Of course, his grandmother did NOT need a recipe.

Virginia Brunswick Stew

Adapted from recipe in The Washington Post

Serves 12-plus or 5,000 (with God’s blessing)

3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed of most visible fat

3 oz. fatback*, cut into 4 long slabs (Nick omitted this when he began cooking for his Jewish and Muslim friends.)

Water, enough to cover chicken

2 lbs. white potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1½ lbs. yellow onions, coarsely chopped

¾ t freshly ground black pepper

¾ t cayenne pepper

1½ T kosher salt, or to taste

1½ T sugar

28 oz. canned, crushed, no-salt-added tomatoes plus their juices

28 oz. canned butter beans (baby lima beans; may substitute 3 cups fresh or frozen), drained

28 oz. canned white shoepeg corn, drained (may substitute 3 cups fresh or frozen)

4 T (½ stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

*Fatback is a cut of pork fat from the animal’s spine. You could substitute pork belly or even a few slices of bacon for a similar effect.

1. Combine the chicken and bacon in a large stockpot. Cover with water and bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, for about 1 hour; the chicken should begin to shred easily. Discard the bacon.

2. Stir in the potatoes, onions, black pepper, cayenne pepper, salt and sugar. Increase the heat to medium high; once the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, for about 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are quite soft.

3. Stir in the tomatoes and their juices and the butter beans; once the mixture begins to bubble at the edges, cook for 15 minutes, then stir in the corn and butter.

4. Cook for about 1 hour, reducing the heat to medium-low if needed, so the stew becomes quite thick.

5. Serve hot, or portion into servings and cool completely before storing.

LaRaine and Nick may disagree on the origins of Brunswick Stew, and the information I have presented certainly does not solve the long-standing friendly debate. I’m just happy this “gastronomic miracle” made its way to Texas. This is one battle we don’t need to fight. ￼